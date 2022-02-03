Basketball tournament

Cajundome Classic

Saturday at the Cajundome

Girls games

Lafayette High vs. Beaumont-United, 4 p.m.

Boys games

St. Thomas More vs. Catholic-BR, 5:20 p.m.

Beau Chene vs. New Iberia, 6:40 p.m.

North Central vs Opelousas, 8 p.m.

Boys basketball

Friday’s games

District 3-5A

Sam Houston at Acadiana

Southside at Lafayette

Comeaux at Sulphur

New Iberia at Barbe

District 4-4A

Rayne at Eunice

LaGrange at North Vermilion

District 5-4A

Teurlings at Carencro

Westgate at St. Thomas More

District 6-4A

Livonia at Beau Chene

Cecilia at Breaux Bridge

District 5-3A

Iota at Church Point

Mamou at Ville Platte

Northwest at Pine Prairie

District 6-3A

St. Martinville at Abbeville

David Thibodaux at Crowley

Erath at Kaplan

District 6-2A

Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian

Welsh at Port Barre

District 7-2A

Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal

Catholic-NI at Loreauville

West St. Mary at Franklin

District 5-1A

North Central at Sacred Heart

Westminster at Opelousas Catholic

St. Edmund at Catholic-PC

Lacassine at Hathaway

District 8-1A

Centerville at Central Catholic

Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian

Hanson Memorial at Vermilion Catholic

District 7-B

Bell City at Episcopal of Acadiana

JS Clark at Midland

District 6-C

Johnson Bayou at Northside Christian,

Saturday’s games

Captain Shreve at Opelousas

North Central at Ville Platte

Girls basketball

Friday’s games

District 3-5A

Sam Houston at Acadiana

New Iberia at Barbe

Comeaux at Sulphur

Southside at Lafayette

District 4-4A

Rayne at Eunice

LaGrange at North Vermilion

District 5-4A

Teurlings at Carencro

Westgate at St. Thomas More

District 6-4A

Livonia at Beau Chene

Cecilia at Breaux Bridge

District 5-3A

Iota at Church Point

Mamou at Ville Platte

Northwest at Pine Prairie

District 6-3A

St. Martinville at Abbeville

David Thibodaux at Crowley

Erath at Kaplan

District 6-2A

Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian

Welsh at Port Barre

District 7-2A

Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal

Catholic-NI at Loreauville

West St. Mary at Franklin

Houma Christian at Jeanerette

District 5-1A

North Central at Sacred Heart

Westminster at Opelousas Catholic

St. Edmund at Catholic-PC

District 8-1A

Centerville at Central Catholic

Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian

Saturday’s game

North Central at Ville Platte

Bowling results

Lafayette High 24, Teurlings 3

Teurlings: Rees Boulanger 2367, Carter Broussard 163, Addison Boutte 140. (High series, Boulanger, 663).

Lafayette: Aiden Stewart 257, Aryan Patel 182, Owen Peshier 179; Christian Aigner 179. (High series, Stewart 546).

Acadiana 18, Teurlings 9

Acadiana: Anna Roger 210, Austin Roberts 200, Langon Rosberry 179. (High series, Roberts, 538).

Teurlings: Addison Boutte 201, Rees Boulanger 186, Carter Broussard 164. (High series, Boulanger, 547).

