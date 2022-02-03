Basketball tournament
Cajundome Classic
Saturday at the Cajundome
Girls games
Lafayette High vs. Beaumont-United, 4 p.m.
Boys games
St. Thomas More vs. Catholic-BR, 5:20 p.m.
Beau Chene vs. New Iberia, 6:40 p.m.
North Central vs Opelousas, 8 p.m.
Boys basketball
Friday’s games
District 3-5A
Sam Houston at Acadiana
Southside at Lafayette
Comeaux at Sulphur
New Iberia at Barbe
District 4-4A
Rayne at Eunice
LaGrange at North Vermilion
District 5-4A
Teurlings at Carencro
Westgate at St. Thomas More
District 6-4A
Livonia at Beau Chene
Cecilia at Breaux Bridge
District 5-3A
Iota at Church Point
Mamou at Ville Platte
Northwest at Pine Prairie
District 6-3A
St. Martinville at Abbeville
David Thibodaux at Crowley
Erath at Kaplan
District 6-2A
Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian
Welsh at Port Barre
District 7-2A
Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal
Catholic-NI at Loreauville
West St. Mary at Franklin
District 5-1A
North Central at Sacred Heart
Westminster at Opelousas Catholic
St. Edmund at Catholic-PC
Lacassine at Hathaway
District 8-1A
Centerville at Central Catholic
Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian
Hanson Memorial at Vermilion Catholic
District 7-B
Bell City at Episcopal of Acadiana
Lacassine at Hathaway
JS Clark at Midland
District 6-C
Johnson Bayou at Northside Christian,
Saturday’s games
Captain Shreve at Opelousas
North Central at Ville Platte
Girls basketball
Friday’s games
District 3-5A
Sam Houston at Acadiana
New Iberia at Barbe
Comeaux at Sulphur
Southside at Lafayette
District 4-4A
Rayne at Eunice
LaGrange at North Vermilion
District 5-4A
Teurlings at Carencro
Westgate at St. Thomas More
District 6-4A
Livonia at Beau Chene
Cecilia at Breaux Bridge
District 5-3A
Iota at Church Point
Mamou at Ville Platte
Northwest at Pine Prairie
District 6-3A
St. Martinville at Abbeville
David Thibodaux at Crowley
Erath at Kaplan
District 6-2A
Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian
Welsh at Port Barre
District 7-2A
Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal
Catholic-NI at Loreauville
West St. Mary at Franklin
Houma Christian at Jeanerette
District 5-1A
North Central at Sacred Heart
Westminster at Opelousas Catholic
St. Edmund at Catholic-PC
District 8-1A
Centerville at Central Catholic
Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian
Saturday’s game
North Central at Ville Platte
Bowling results
Lafayette High 24, Teurlings 3
Teurlings: Rees Boulanger 2367, Carter Broussard 163, Addison Boutte 140. (High series, Boulanger, 663).
Lafayette: Aiden Stewart 257, Aryan Patel 182, Owen Peshier 179; Christian Aigner 179. (High series, Stewart 546).
Acadiana 18, Teurlings 9
Acadiana: Anna Roger 210, Austin Roberts 200, Langon Rosberry 179. (High series, Roberts, 538).
Teurlings: Addison Boutte 201, Rees Boulanger 186, Carter Broussard 164. (High series, Boulanger, 547).