Lafayette will host the LHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships Semifinal Round on March 8-10 at the Cajundome.

The semifinals will consist of 12 games in both the select and non-select divisions. At the same time, other semifinals will be held at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, according to a statement from Lafayette Travel.

The last time the State Basketball Championships, then known as the Top 28, were held in Lafayette was from 1997-2008. During that time, the LHSAA experienced record attendance numbers with an average of 52,579 spectators.

“We are excited to welcome back the LHSAA to the Cajundome for the Boys Basketball State Championships," said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission. "The hospitality provided by our area the last time we hosted the event set the bar and has been copied by many others. Since that time, the Cajundome has also undergone a $22 million renovation, and we look forward to sharing a big-time College atmosphere with the student athletes who will be participating in the games played here.”

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, attendance will be limited according to occupancy. Those details, as well as ticket sale information, will be released at a later date.

“For more than a decade, Lafayette was home of the State Basketball Championships Tournament," said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. "We are proud to be a part of the Top 28 again. With this opportunity, we are going to make every effort we can to bring the full tournament back to the Hub City.”

The LHSAA will decide which 12 games will be played in Lafayette based on the most favorable matchups. There will be four daily games at noon, 2:30, 5, and 7:30 p.m.

LCVC is looking for volunteer team hosts for the event to serve as a “concierge” for each team and make sure they have everything they need. Hosts will receive free admission, a meal as a well as a small token of appreciation. Anyone interested should contact Carl Toups at 337-232-3737 or carl@lafayettetravel.com.