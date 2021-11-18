Coaches often talk about the important role matchups play in determining whether a team can make a run toward a state championship once the postseason begins.
When the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators travel to face the Lafayette Christian Knights, who are the four-time defending state champions across two divisions, it will be a battle between two teams that on paper appear to match up well.
In a battle of strength versus strength, the Division III quarterfinals game will feature the Blue Gators’ high-powered offensive attack against the Knights’ stifling defense that features several highly recruited players.
“When I look at them on film, you see an all-around solid team,” Blue Gators head coach Matt Desormeaux said. “Obviously, our kids know they are a really good team.”
Knights head coach Trev Faulk was equally impressed by what he has seen of the Blue Gators.
“Desormeaux has done a really good job with the kids, and they have become one of the more consistent programs in the area,” Faulk said. “Ascension’s a really good team and they are solid in all three phases of the game.”
Offensively, the Blue Gators (8-3) are led by quarterback Cade Dardar, running back Princeton Cahee (106-572, 13 TDs) and receiver Britt Campbell and Austin Mills. Dardar has completed 114 of 207 passes, for 2,130 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
“Everything starts with the quarterback who is a really good player,” Faulk said. “He does a great job of buying time, while keeping his eyes downfield. There are times when he looks like he is about to be sacked and he gets out of it and makes a play for a big gain or a touchdown.”
Campbell, who has 44 receptions for 893 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Mills, who has 40 receptions, 619 yards and 10 touchdowns, have established themselves as Dardar’s favorite targets.
“(Mills) is a really good threat at receiver for them,” Faulk said. “He is their guy. He has had a big-play in every game they’ve played.”
And then there’s the Blue Gators’ special teams led by kicker Peyton Woodring and punter Badger Hargett.
“Their kicker and punter are as good as we have in Louisiana. That’s counting counting college and the (New Orleans) Saints,” Faulk said with a chuckle. “The punter does a great job of flipping the field and once they cross midfield, they are basically in field goal range. Once they score, the opposing team has to go 80 yards because the kickoff is going to be a touchback.”
Defensively, the Knights (8-1) are led by defensive lineman Masey Lewis (48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries), linebacker Brayden Zeigler (53 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble), and defensive backs Brylan Green (40 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception) and Jordan Allen.
“Defensively, LCA is really good,” Desormeaux said. “They have two solid linebackers who are very physical and play downhill. Then, of course, they have the stud safety (Green) on the back end. Up front they are really good on both sides of the ball.”
Desormeaux believes the key for the Blue Gators will be consistently executing at a high level against a Knights team that has proven tough to move the football against.
“I feel like our whole team has grown and adapted well this season,” Desormeaux said. “We are a much better team today than we were in Week 1. I don’t feel like we played well in Week 9, but overall, I’m very pleased with where we are. If we play well and some things go our way, I feel like we have a good chance to win.”
And for the Knights, resting on their laurels isn’t an option, according to Faulk.
“For us, it has been business as usual,” Faulk said. “We have been very consistent with our message to the kids and with our approach every week. We don’t want to get caught up in who we are playing and just focus on us. The kids understand the urgency of the moment and they know you have to go out and earn the opportunity to play next week.”