After 80 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods, Lafayette and Dutchtown remained tied 1-1 in the second round of the Division I girls soccer playoffs Tuesday at Lafayette High
Lady Lions goalkeeper Emilie Romero had some extra swagger in her step as she trotted from midfield to the net to start the series of penalty kicks that would decide the contest, but the senior revealed afterward that she was actually a nervous wreck.
"PKs scare me to death if we're being honest, but we've been working on them on the weekends," said Romero, who turned Dutchtown away three consecutive times as No. 8 Lafayette advanced to the quarterfinals.
No. 9 Dutchtown converted its first penalty kick but then was shutout by Romero.
Although the Lady Lions (11-3-8) missed their first PK, Morgan Price, Shelby Brinkly and Faith Chauvin each proceeded to punch it in.
"I went out with Emilie last week and practiced PKs to get that muscle memory," said Price, one of the team's three co-captains along with Romero and junior Madeline Brignac.
It was the third meeting of the season between the two squads with the first two matchups ending in draws.
"My team definitely deserves it," Price said. "They've worked so hard. After those two games against Dutchtown, we wanted it.
"Coach has instilled in us to put forth effort in every single game, and the effort was definitely there tonight."
Neither Price nor Lafayette High coach Julio Paiz was surprised by Romero's stellar play at the net.
"Emilie did an awesome job," Price said. "She has been a saver for us all year. She definitely leads this team well.
"On those PKs, she came out big and did what she does. She goes after that ball, and I applaud her for it."
Paiz, whose team hasn't lost since December, said, "We felt that we had the better goalkeeper, and today, she was huge. Emilie had what I call a perfect game. She made a lot of saves, and I'm very happy for her."
Chauvin, who aced the Lady Lions' final penalty kick, is only a freshman.
"Faith Chauvin is going to be a phenomenal player for years to come," Paiz said. "She started every game and played pretty much every single minute this season so far.
"I'll be honest with you. We work on all aspects of the game. We had been working on PKs for four weeks straight pretty much. On four of five days, we would finish practice with PKs. We were confident we could get it done and we did."
Dutchtown held a 1-0 lead from the middle of the first half until senior Jacie Crochet's rocket shot from 30 yards out evened the score with 10 minutes to go in regulation.
"I'll tell you what, for me, that has to be one of our top 10 goals this season with the scenario and the situation and how it played out," Paiz said. "What a rip! I mean, their keeper couldn't even see it. A great goal by Jacie Crochet.
"As you guys saw, they were the better team in the first half. They had momentum. They played better soccer. We just had to stay focused and committed. We locked it up defensively, and as the game went on, we were hoping to get back into it. At times, we were the better team in the second half and the overtime periods. We created momentum and opportunities to be dangerous."
The Lady Lions will travel to No. 1 Northshore (20-0-3) in the quarterfinals.
"We got off to a bad start tonight but found a way," Paiz said. "We kept on grinding, and I felt that, as the game went on, we got stronger and stronger. We believed in ourselves.
"When we got the equalizer goal, I felt that the momentum changed and we never gave it away. We stayed with it and although we couldn't create enough opportunities until the shootout, we got it done."