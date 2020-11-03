Whenever a player can contribute on offense, defense and special teams, they're a valuable asset to any football team.
That's been the case this season for Ascension Episcopal two-way starter Matt Remondet, who's played a key role as the tight end and defensive end while also contributing on special teams.
Remondet has been disruptive on defense and special teams, as he's delivered sacks, batted down passes and blocked punts.
"Matt has come out and played physical for us," coach Matt Desormeaux said. "Last week he blocked a punt, had one or two sacks and batted down one or two passes. He's played a big role for us on special teams and has three or four blocked punts on the year. He's a big-time player and a big leader for us out there."
Remondet also caught a touchdown pass last week in the Blue Gators' victory and has evolved into a true three-way contributor.
"(Remondet) is a three-phase player for us every night," Desormeaux said. "He started primarily on offense last season at tight end, but he's put on 15-20 pounds of muscle by working hard in the weight room and eating well. He's made a huge impact for us and has made a huge improvement from last year to this year. He's been making plays left and right."
St. Edmund workhorse
The running game has been the bread and butter for the St. Edmund's ascending offense, and sophomore Kieran Davis is leading the way.
Davis has been the workhorse back for the Blue Jays this season, and he ran for 116 yards on only seven carries and a touchdown last week in a blowout victory over North Central.
"Kieran's just a big, strong running back for us," coach James Shiver said. "He had a big game last week and was ready when we played (Class) 5A Natchitoches Central. He's a great kid, (and) he'll probably break our all-time school rushing record. When he comes downhill, he's a load. With him leading the backfield, we've definitely had a strong running game and feel really blessed this year."
Davis is tough to bring down at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, and he's averaging 9 yards per carry in what's been a 3-1 Blue Jays start.
"We've always been gifted with big, strong running backs here at St. Edmund," Shiver said. "We've been able to get ahead of the game despite COVID, and Kieran's a big, powerful running back. We do a good job running the ball and have been doing really well compared to where we came from last year."
Ready to return
Opelousas Catholic is one of several teams that had games canceled because of COVID-19.
The Vikings haven't played in more than two weeks after being quarantined, but they're back practicing and plan to play Friday for their district opener against North Central.
Coach Thomas David said he's confident his team will be ready.
"Our kids are excited to play some football," David said. "A lot of works gone into this, so I'd like to get some games in. We were able to practice the last two weeks, but we had to work with the younger kids since the older guys were quarantined, and we hope to come out of it with some depth. The older guys returned to school Friday morning, and we had pretty good days Friday and Monday, so hopefully we can keep moving forward."
While the Vikings haven't gotten much practice time the past two weeks, the quarterback-to-receiver combination of Drake Guidry to Keon Coleman should lead to a strong finish.
"They have developed good chemistry," David said. "A big part of our success on offense is those guys being on the same page. We've got to find a way to win these next few games to make the playoffs, so hopefully the kids will be fired up."