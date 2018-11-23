LAPLACE — St. Thomas More quarterback Caleb Halstein threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns — and ran for another — and Dalen Cambre had three touchdowns as the Cougars routed St. Charles Catholic 49-7 on Friday night to advance to the Division II state championship game.
Third-seeded STM (11-1) moves on to face top-seeded University High in two weeks at the Mercedes Benz Superdome for the Division II title.
Second-seeded St. Charles (8-4) was completely dominated in every aspect , garnering only 116 yards as its season ended with a loss at home at Thomas J. Dupuy Jr. Stadium.
St. Thomas More, which came into the game having scored at least 42 points in every game this season, wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. After forcing the Comets to punt on its opening possession, the Cougars drove 47 yards in seven plays and took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Hastein.
After St. Charles turned the ball over on downs with 4:32 left in the first quarter, STM ran two plays, with Cambre taking a lateral and throwing a 19-yard scoring pass to Grant Arceneaux to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead with 4:03 left in the quarter.
St. Charles tried to stay in the game, getting a 2-yard TD run from Phillip Tran with 9:05 left in the second quarter to cut the lead to 14-7. The Comets recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff but could not take advantage, punting to the STM 3-yard line.
The Cougars drove the field with ease, with William Cryer providing the big play on a 56-yard run to get STM to the 50-yard line.
Halstein capped the drive with an 18-yard pass to Cambre to give STM a 21-7 lead midway through the second.
St. Thomas More had another chance to score before halftime but was stopped on fourth down inside the 5-yard line with less than a minute left, and the Comets went into the locker room down by just two scores.
The Cougars effectively put the game away on their first drive of the third quarter. After a Cambre kickoff return for a touchdown was wiped out because of an illegal blocking penalty, STM ran three plays to cover 25 yards, ending the drive with an 8-yard scoring pass from Halstein to Cambre to make it 28-7.
St. Charles only first down the rest of the game came on a penalty, as STM tacked on three more scores.
Halstein had two more TD passes — a 15-yarder to Arceneaux and a 30-yarder to Dean Senegal — and Cambre punctuated the victory with a 2-yard run with 3:20 left in the game.
St. Thomas More finished with 225 yards rushing and 257 yards passing.
, had 31 first downs and never punted. SCC had just 10 first downs and punted six times.
The game got sloppy as the weather worsened as the night went on, with rain coming down in the third and fourth quarters.
Each team was also marred by penalties. The Cougars were penalized 12 times for 127 yards, and the Comets committed 12 penalties for 123 yards. There was only one turnover in the game, as nether team threw an interception and STM lost one fumble.
St. Thomas More advances to play in its third state championship game in four years. The 42 points were the most St. Charles has given up this season, topping the 31 scored by Destrehan earlier in the year.