It was midway through the third quarter and things were looking a little iffy for the No. 3-seeded Breaux Bridge Tigers all night.

Hungry for this group’s first state regional win, suddenly the visiting Assumption Mustangs had seize momentum for the first time.

A 17-point Breaux Bridge lead earlier in the third quarter had been chopped to seven at 37-30 with 2:54 left in the period.

But coach Chad Pourciau’s troops was just too determined to not let another one slip away. So the Tigers responded with an 8-3 run to end the quarter and pulled away with a 62-44 victory to reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

“We were thinking, ‘We can’t let it happen three times in a row,’” said Trevonte Sylvester, who led all scorers with 19 points. “We had to figured something out.”

The first part of the solution was stopping the frustrating run of six turnovers in the third period by attacking Assumption’s fullcourt pressure.

Dalton Alexander nailed a 3-pointer for a 13-point lead and then Sylvester went to work.

After finishing out Breaux Bridge’s scoring in the third quarter with a putback, the exclamation point game two minutes into the fourth quarter with a nifty pass from Deandre Hypolite to Sylvester for a powerful slam dunk to build that lead to 16 and regain the momentum for good.

“I knew we had it when my big man dunked,” said Hypolite, who contributed 14 points to the win that earned Breaux Bridge a home date with No. 6 Westgate on Friday.

In addition to combining for 33 points, Breaux Bridge’s twin towers of Sylvester and Hypolite affected Assumption’s shots in the paint all night long.

“Our two big guys inside played really well,” Pourciau said. “We knew they had some size and were athletic, but they were thicker size than taller size, so we kind of used our length to score in the paint.

“We just try to keep our guards in front of them and when they got in the lane, our bigs blocked shots, stayed straight up and made them score over our length.”

Pourciau did his fair share of hollering from the bench during Breaux Bridge’s slump in the third quarter, but likely sported his biggest smile of the season once his Tigers wrapped up the win.

“We panicked a little bit right there,” Pourciau said of the six turnovers in the third quarter. “We always tell them when teams try to slow us up, just slow down, and we didn’t. They sped up and we sped up. Pace really became theirs. One thing is, they got tired after pushing it to seven.”

Meanwhile, his Tigers were just heating up. Senior guard Seth Alexander sealed the deal with a driving layup and then four straight free throws down the stretch to ice the win.

“This game meant a lot,” Hypolite said. “We’ve been in the second round for a long time. This is our first time breaking out of it.”

The Tigers barely missed their usual goal of limiting the opponent to under 40 points.

“That’s what we pride ourselves in, guarding people,” Pourciau said. “We have a rule of thumb, to keep people to single-digit quarters. If we can do that, that means they’ll be under 40 points. Then we’ve got a shot.”

The 18-point win earned Breaux Bridge another home date – this time against the Westgate Tigers. The two teams split in the regular season, so Friday’s 4A quarterfinal will in effect serve as a rubber match between the two teams.

Of course, it’ll mean much than that. Westgate will be trying to secure its third consecutive Top 28 berth, while the Tigers their first.

“Westgate is going to be a major obstacle,” Pourciau said, “but at least it’s an obstacle I’ve never seen before.”

Indeed … at long last, Pourciau and the Tigers have conquered the regional round.