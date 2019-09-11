NEW IBERIA — When Kristi Romero graduated from Westgate High School in 2009, she didn't dream that she would be coaching football at her alma mater a decade later.
But here she is, a first-year kicking coach for the Tigers.
"I have a passion for football," said Romero, who holds degrees from both UL and LSU. "My dad instilled that in me. On the weekends, it was football."
She does much more at Westgate than simply coach football, however. Although Romero describes herself as a "gopher," her duties at the school are both far-reaching and important.
"I'm the assistant volleyball and assistant girls soccer coach," she said.
"I do a lot of eligibility paperwork. I'm on the crisis team, the leadership team; I'm the on-site coordinator for the Louisiana Gear-Up grant, and I was the senior class sponsor last year."
In 2014, her first year teaching at Westgate, Romero paid her dues with helping the football program.
"I was the girls basketball coach at the time," she said. "And coach (Ryan) Antoine told me it was my job to set up everything for football games at L.G. Porter Stadium.
"So those last two years at L.G. Porter, I was the first one there, the last one to leave, and I kept the statistics."
During a conversion last year with Antoine — the head football coach and athletic director — Romero saw an opening and seized on it.
"Coach Antoine and I were talking and I told him I want to do more," she said. "I want to help more.
"He said he needed a kicking coach, that he needed someone to focus exclusively on that. I said, 'Let me do it,' and at first, he was joking. Then he said, 'Wait, you're serious.'"
After that, it was full speed ahead.
"We talked to Ms. (Neely Ann) Moore, the principal, and she was all for it, so now I get to coach football," Romero said.
"I'm beyond excited, and the other coaches have welcomed me with open arms. It's just been great."
According to Romero, her boss may not be aware of how grateful she is to have this opportunity.
"It probably means more to me than he realizes," she said. "Not that he's going to take criticism for having a woman on the staff, but it's unusual. I appreciate him putting his trust in me because the football program is his baby."
Down the road, Romero would like to get even more involved.
"I'm just happy to be a part of it right now," she said. "But I would like to build and do more, to find my niche and find where I belong.
"The coaches let me in on the defensive back meetings and the defensive coordinator (Charles Stewart) sat down with me and showed me what the linebackers look for when they read plays."
The work is not glamorous.
"I easily put in 100-hour weeks," she said. "I was here 15 hours yesterday. But I'm just glad to be at home in my gym.
"I tore my ACL at half-court right here, and that's what stopped me from playing college ball. I had a scholarship for softball, but I tore my ACL playing basketball."
The goal of the coaching staff is much bigger than football.
"Coach Antoine's mission is to make good men and further God's kingdom," Romero said, "and we do that through athletics. I can't tell you how many meetings I've sat in on where we were talking not about football, but about who checked in on this or that kid, and how is he doing?
"We have a coaches' prayer group at 6:30 every morning where we get on a hotline and a different coach leads us in prayer. There's more focus here on making good men. People see Westgate, and they don't realize we're trying to make good people. But because we do that and do it the right way, that's how we have so much success."