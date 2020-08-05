After months of uncertainty and speculation, at least the big question has been answered.

The LHSAA office sent out a memo to its member schools Wednesday declaring the Oct. 8-9 weekend as the beginning of the regular season for high school football.

The development didn’t answer many other questions, and actually created a few others, but it did give football coaches a starting time.

“First of all, we’re excited that we finally have a concrete date,” Carencro coach Tony Courville said. “Since we started on June 9, we’ve been telling the kids there was going to be football. It was getting hard to stand in front of them every day and ask them to believe in what we were doing, and not having something concrete for them to point towards. Now I have something concrete.”

On the other hand, Wednesday’s memo created a stir.

“We needed that (starting date), because you have to work backwards,” Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier said. “But when you look at it, it’s still over two months away. It’s like we’re back at the end of June right now. It’s like a time machine.”

In other words, coaches around the state began scrambling to put together practice plans for the rest of August.

“I’m glad to hear that,” Courville said, “because that’s what we’re doing right now. Trying to reach out to coaches around and see what they’re doing. It’s unprecedented.”

Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said he plans on the next few weeks essentially serving as a spring season for his Wreckin’ Rams.

“We’re going to practice, kind of like a spring,” McCullough said. “We’re not hitting, but we can do some stuff. Then our plan totally depends on the LHSAA and when we can start practice and if we’re having scrimmages or jamborees.

“It gives us a plan for the next two weeks, but we’ll still be waiting for a full official plan.”

Charpentier said part of his plan will be giving players time off.

“I think the smart thing to do is going to be smart about giving the kids some time off and then restarting,” he said. “I mean we’ve been doing offseason stuff since early June. We’re going to end up with a four-month offseason, basically.”

Courville said he’s leaning toward a four-day template, with two days of conditioning and two days of football activities.

Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said he foresees three-day weeks for his players “to not run our kids in the dirt.”

The extra no-contact practices will work wonders with Arceneaux’s young squad, he said.

“We’re going to look at it as spring training with a lot of teaching,” he said. “We’ll be able to get a lot of the mental stuff done, especially for me, on the offensive side of the ball. I’m going to have 10 new starters. That gives a lot of time on the mental part. We should be able to have the mental part locked and loaded for when we start having contact.”

But while there’s an end date in mind, a few other questions remain unclear.

What's still unknown is when teams will be able to hold contact practices.

In a typical high school preseason, teams have three to four weeks of contact to prepare for a season.

If the state goes into Phase 3 of its reopening Aug. 28, that theoretically could allow enough time to have a scrimmage or a jamboree on the weekend of Oct. 1-2.

The LHSAA also revealed Wednesday that teams will begin with their Week 3 opponent for the Oct. 8-9 opener. After that, the season will either be six, seven or eight games, still yet to be determined.

The six-game option would allow for the state finals to be in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on their traditional weekend in early December. Other options could result in playing at alternate sites.

In other news, the possibility of having a one-year exception allowing select schools to join nonselect schools in this year's state championship weekend is being investigated.

The LHSAA memo also set the start of volleyball season at Sept. 8 and the cross country season at Aug. 31.

“There are still a lot of things we don’t know, but at least we know now when we’re starting,” Courville said. “Now it’s what to do for the next six weeks?”