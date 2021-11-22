As it pertains to setting preseason goals, the Notre Dame Pioneers are no different than most.
They want a winning season, contend for the district championship, qualify for the playoff, and play for the Division III state championship.
Sure, they would have liked to have won the district title, but the goal of winning their first state championship since 2018 is still feasible for the Pios.
“Reaching the state finals is a goal we always talk about a little bit at the beginning of the season,” Pios head coach Lewis Cook said. “You know, we haven’t been there in a couple of years. But it is always a goal of ours.”
But as Cook knows, that will be difficult. The Pios will host a familiar foe in No. 3-seed St. Charles at 7 p.m. Friday. St. Charles has finished as the Division III runner-up the past two years.
“It’s never easy,” Cook said. “It only gets harder and harder.”
St. Charles (9-0) defeated the Pios 24-22 in the semifinals a year ago.
“St. Charles is as solid of a program as anybody,” Cook said. “They do things the right way, and they play extremely hard. They are definitely one of the top programs in the state.”
What has stood out about St. Charles this season is not just the wins, but how it has won. Defensively, St. Charles is among the best in the state. In nine games, St. Charles has posted six shutouts, including blanking each of their past four opponents. No team has scored more than 14 points against St. Charles.
“They have played a very good schedule, but they have been very stingy on defense," Cook said. "They have some solid players on that side of the ball that have done a great job.”
Notre Dame (9-2) will have to find offensive success without running back/kicker Lucas Simon. Simon, who has rushed for 829 yards and 15 touchdowns on 119 carries, suffered a broken foot in the Pios’ 42-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas last week.
With Simon out, the Pios will need Jake Brouilette and Thomas Meche to carry a bigger load in the running game. Brouilette has rushed for 629 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries, while Meche has 344 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 carries.
“We have gotten a lot better as the season has gone along,” Cook said. “We didn’t have much experience on the offensive side of the ball coming into the season, but we have gotten better. We had been going with a running back by committee all season, so we will just need guys like Brouilette and Meche to continue to step up.”
While the rushing attack will be a key for the Pios, Cook said the deciding factors in who wins will come down to more than just offense.
“I feel like we have been playing well defensively, and St. Charles is an all-around good team,” Cook said. “This is a game that is going to come down to which team is able to generate some offense, does well in special teams and protects the football. Impactful plays are going to play a huge role in who wins this game.”
As will mistakes in any of the three phases of the game.
“Last year, we missed a PAT earlier in the game, so when we scored late, we had to go for two and they stopped us,” Cook said. “Games between us and St. Charles have been really close over the years, so in games like that where the teams are evenly matched, mistakes are magnified.”