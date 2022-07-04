This year's Acadiana area All-Metro baseball team:
Most Outstanding Player
Aiden Leonard, North Vermilion, Jr.: One year after being part of a pitching staff that helped lead the Patriots to the school's first Class 4A state championship, Leonard did his best to make it back-to-back. As the staff ace, Leonard went 9-0 with a 0.96 ERA en route to leading the Patriots to a 37-3 record and state runner-up finish. He allowed nine earned runs on 31 hits and 28 walks, while striking out 110 in 66 innings.
First team
P: Reid Godchaux, Teurlings, Sr. — Godchaux proved to be the go-to-arm for the Rebels this past season. He helped lead the Rebels to a 21-5 record and the Division II quarterfinals. Godchaux, who is a Baton Rouge Community College signee, went 4-1 with three saves and a 2.08 ERA.
P: Aaron Lanerie, Acadiana, Sr. — When Lanerie was on the mound for the Wreckin' Rams, Acadiana always had a chance to win. Lanerie, who established himself as the team's ace, was instrumental in leading the Rams to a 12-12 record and the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Lanerie was 9-3 with a 0.85 ERA. He allowed 17 earned runs and struck out 60 in 70 innings.
P: Tyler Corzine, Notre Dame, Jr. — Hoping to follow up on last year's state championship run, Corzine was essential to the Pios reaching the Division III semifinals. Corzine was 7-3 with a 2.48 ERA. He allowed 33 runs (22 earned) and struck out 60 in 62 innings of work.
C: Eli Benoit, St. Thomas More, Sr. – Benoit was among the elite hitters in the Cougars' lineup this past season. Benoit helped lead the Cougars to a 17-8 record and the Division II quarterfinals. In his senior season, Benoit hit .406 with four home runs, 12 doubles and 43 RBIs.
IF: Tyson Leblanc, North Vermilion, Jr. — Leblanc, who was the District 6-4A MVP, was the offensive engine for the Patriots this past season. Leblanc helped the Patriots reach the Class 4A title game for a second consecutive season after hitting .468 with five home runs, 12 doubles, three triples, 56 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 50 runs scored. Leblanc also was dominant on the mound, going 9-1 with two saves and a 1.42 ERA.
IF: Tyler Lejeune, Iota, Sr. — Iota was an offensive juggernaut this past season and Lejeune was a vital part of that success. Lejeune, an Arizona Wildcats signee, hit .392 with five home runs, 18 doubles, one triple, 37 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
IF: Alex Stevens, Notre Dame, Sr. — Stevens had hoped to help lead the Pios to a return trip to the Division III state finals, but Notre Dame fell short after being eliminated in the semifinals by St. Charles. In his final prep season, Stevens was named the District 6-2A MVP after hitting .433 with two home runs, 10 doubles, one triple, 40 RBIs and six stolen bases.
IF: Tanner Hornback, St. Thomas More, Jr. — Hornback enjoyed an MVP-caliber season and for it was actually named the District 5-4A MVP. Hornback batted .308 with four doubles, one triple, 19 RBIs, 38 runs and 21 stolen bases.
OF: Cardell Thibodeaux, Acadiana, Sr. — Thibodeaux, who excelled defensively in centerfield, was the tone setter for the Rams as their leadoff hitter. Thibodeaux batted .409 with five home runs, 11 doubles, five triples, 30 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for the Rams.
OF: Dorien Jackson, Breaux Bridge, Sr. — Breaux Bridge didn't enjoy the type of season they've become accustomed to having, as they finished 11-11 and reached the Class 4A second round. Jackson, the District 6-4A MVP, was essential to that success as he hit .436 with four home runs, 12 doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs, 53 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.
OF: Mark Collins, Opelousas Catholic, So. — The Vikings were supposed to make a run at a state championship, however that quest ended prematurely as they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Collins was vital to the Vikings' success after hitting .381 with three home runs, 10 doubles, four triples, 40 RBIs and 35 runs scored.
UT: Nick Duplechain, Iota, Sr. — Duplechain was named the District 5-3A MVP after helping lead the Bulldogs to a 33-4 record and the Class 3A semifinals. Duplechain hit .505 with 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 58 RBIs. He was also 8-2 with a 2.36 ERA and struck out 67 in 53 1/3 innings of work as a pitcher.
UT: Cale Comeaux, Teurlings, Jr. — Comeaux was a key contributor to the Rebels' success that saw them go 21-5 overall and make the Division II quarterfinals. Comeaux, a Mississippi State commitment, hit .333 with 22 RBIs for Teurlings this past season.
UT: Barrett Hebert, Ascension Episcopal, Jr. — Hebert proved to be a tough out this past season for the Blue Gators. The District 7-2A MVP was a vital part of the Blue Gators' lineup as he hit .440 with seven doubles, one triple and 30 RBIs en route to leading the Blue Gators to a 16-6 record and the Division III quarterfinals.
UT: Andrew Simon, Cecilia, Sr. — Simon helped lead the Bulldogs to a 13-11 record and the regional round of the Class 3A playoffs in his final high school season. Simon was equally successful on the mound and in the batter's box. Simon went 6-3 with a 2.40 ERA, while also hitting .419 for the Bulldogs.
UT: Allen Johnson, North Vermilion, Jr. — The Patriots have had an abundance of talented pitchers and Johnson is another one in what has become a pitching factory for the Patriots. Johnson proved to be another dominant arm in the Patriots' arsenal, going 8-1 with a 1.67 ERA. Johnson allowed 13 earned runs on 37 hits and 20 walks, while striking out 59 in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
Second team
P: Hutch Swilley, St. Thomas More, So.
P: Jace Sloane, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.
P: Austin Hillebrandt, Comeaux, Sr.
C: Andrew Lee, Ascension Episcopal, Sr.
IF: Hunter Hodges, Southside, Jr.
IF: Parker Gwyn, Acadiana, Jr.
IF: Lane Patin, North Vermilion, Sr.
IF: Hudson Manuel, Eunice, Jr.
OF: Jack Stefanski, STM, Sr.
OF: Christian Thomas, New Iberia, Sr.
OF: Cooper Martin, LCA, So.
UT: Blaise Blancher, Ascension Episcopal, Jr.
UT: John Michael Jarrell, Opelousas Catholic, Jr.
UT: Alex Hulin, Comeaux, Sr.
UT: Will Judice, Teurlings, Sr.
UT: Trey Lagrange, Rayne, Jr.
Coach of the Year
Leonard Cloud, Iota: The Bulldogs enjoyed a banner season, although it didn't result in the finish that they ultimately longed for. Cloud led the Bulldogs, who went 33-4 overall, to the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time since the program reached the state finals in 2018. It was the third time in four years the Bulldogs have reached at least the quarterfinals.