The magnitude of LCA’s 38-21 win over Acadiana Friday is being digested quite differently from each perspective side.
Differently — but also the same.
For LCA, the win represents a clear momentum builder, but an understanding that hard work is ahead for a Knights team with one goal in mind.
For Acadiana, the loss represents an opportunity to correct a mistake-filled performance and continue to work hard with one goal in mind.
Both teams maintain their goals of state championship aspirations regardless of Friday’s outcome. LCA coach Trev Faulk and Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said they know Friday’s game doesn’t produce the ultimate prize.
“We respect every opponent we play,” said Faulk. “Our goal is to go 1-0 each week and we did that this week. Acadiana is a championship-caliber team and I think tonight showed that we are one too.”
McCullough, who said he was as dejected as he’s ever been following a loss, said Acadiana's offensive blunders Friday — two interceptions, two fumbles and a plethora of blown assignments — have to get cleaned up for the Wreckin’ Rams to be a champion.
“We blew too many assignments offensively,” McCullogh said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes. We have to execute on offense. If you don’t execute, you can’t beat a team like LCA.”
Momentum briefly shifted in Acadiana’s favor in the third quarter, following a 24-8 halftime deficit. The Rams came out of the locker room and put up two quick touchdowns, cutting the lead to 24-21. McCullough said after the two touchdown drives, he began to think the Rams had a chance.
“We had some momentum there for sure,” McCullough said, “but then we miss the extra point and (LCA) goes right down and scores. That stole the momentum away. If we could have gotten a stop, we’d have a chance to wear their defense down. They made some plays and scored and we couldn’t get it done.”
LCA did answer on a scoring drive that saw junior quarterback JuJuan Johnson make multiple plays with his arm and his legs. Faulk credited not only Johnson but the entire offensive line with putting the Knights in position to answer the Rams third-quarter onslaught.
“We knew at halftime Acadiana wasn’t going to be moved down 24-8,” Faulk said. “We knew they were going to continue to fight and they came out and did that.
“Our team showed we have the mettle to compete. Our offensive line did a great job giving JuJuan time both in the running and passing games. We have some weapons on this team and we hope to use those guys, get the ball in their hands and allow them to make big plays.”
Both Faulk and McCullough said they know a lot of work is ahead of them. McCullough made a point to emphasize to his players that Friday’s outcome has no bearing on the season's goals.
“You have to get to the point where you are playing your best football late in the season,” McCullough said. “Tonight was certainly not our best football and we expect to play better. We weren’t very good and that falls on me. The ability to get better and play good football throughout the year and at the end of the season is our key moving forward.”
Faulk said Friday’s win doesn’t help the Knights next Friday when they take on Woodlawn. Faulk said the Knights have a real chance to win a state championship and he knows a lot that happened Friday that created opportunities to get better.
“We played a game tonight against a team that will be there at the end of 5A," Faulk said. We pulled out a win which was huge for us. We have mistakes to clean up in all three phases of the game, but I can tell you it is a whole lot better coming in and cleaning up those mistakes after a win.”