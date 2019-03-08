LAKE CHARLES — When history is made, its significance becomes weightier with context.
So one of the first things North Central boys basketball Apphia Jordan discussed Friday night was not the magnitude of her second-seeded Hurricanes (31-6) winning the school's first state championship, a 59-47 victory against eight-seeded KIPP Booker T. Washington at the Burton Coliseum.
Nor was it that she became just the second woman in Louisiana high school basketball history to lead a boys team to a title, the first since Teresia Hudson led the Pineview boys team to the Class C crown in 1998.
It was expectation, or the lack thereof.
Because Jordan and North Central were even in position to make history seemed unlikely on paper. The Hurricanes reached the state tournament last year — Jordan’s third season leading the program — without a single senior. This year, North Central had just one.
Not to mention, in the Hurricanes’ six previous trips to the state tournament, they were 0-6 in the semifinals. Their first appearance came in 1991, the first year of the program’s existence after Melville, Palmetto and Morrow merged.
“I think one of things that we want to be happy about is just the fact that so many people thought we couldn’t be here at this very moment because we’re still a very young team,” Jordan said. “But we’re here, and we’re just happy to leave with a win.”
Indeed, the Hurricanes left with a win, even if Jordan would call it “ugly.” The Hurricanes shot just 29 percent from the field in the first half and commited 26 turnovers total. There was also six technical fouls — three on each team — called in a highly emotional game. Derrick Tezeno, the Hurricanes’ leading scorer, and Jalen Smith, the team’s lone senior, fouled out.
“I always tell the boys that effort is what’s going to overcome,” Jordan said. “I’m looking at the stats, and God, we had a lot of turnovers. So many turnovers. But at the end of the day, I watched each one of these young men, especially the leaders of my team, their resilience was there, and we constantly fought back. So that was the difference-maker in the game.”
What North Central did do well throughout was play defense, forcing the quick and athletic Lions to play offense in the half court.
KIPP Booker T. Washington scored just 10 fastbreak points and finished shooting 37.5 percent from the field, including 0-for-9 from 3-point territory. The Lions committed 22 turnovers, 12 of which came on steals by the Hurricanes. North Central also matched Booker T. Washington, which doesn’t have a senior on its roster, with eight blocks.
The Hurricanes’ defense was critical when, after taking a 25-15 lead, the Lions went on a 12-0 run to take their first lead with 2:35 left in the third quarter. North Central junior center Nikembe Johnson, the game’s Most Outstanding Player, followed by making the biggest shot of the game — a 3-pointer from the wing over two KIPP Booker T. Washington defenders.
From there, the Hurricanes went on a 13-0 run, including Smith’s three-point play at the end of the third quarter, and the Lions never got closer than seven points.
All Jordan and the Hurricanes seem to do is defy odds and knock down barriers, having advanced one round further every year of Jordan’s tenure. That’s why their motto — the one the team has emblazoned on T-shirts — is “Keep Moving Forward.”
On Friday, the Hurricanes and their trailblazing coach crossed the finish the line out in front.
“I’m a firm believer that for my daughter and for any other woman that’s walking on this earth that we can do anything that we put our minds to,” Jordan said. “So I guess it a very much a big moment at this point in time, at this day and age. … In this generation when we’re trying to make sure that our young ladies are coming up knowing that they can do anything, this is big.”