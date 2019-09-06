The Teurlings Catholic Rebels overcame a fast start by the visiting Comeaux and the south Louisiana heat to take a 35-14 win at Rebel Field.
The last two and a half quarters of the contest were very different for coach Dane Charpentier’s Teurlings team than the first quarter and a half of play.
Comeaux took the opening kick off and went on a 15-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, capped off by Sharod Kelly’s 4-yard touchdown run. A few possessions later Spartan quarterback Tre Harris busted a 60-yard run up the middle, finding his way to end zone, giving Comeaux a 14-0 lead.
“I think we had some nerves in the first quarter," Charpentier said. "We had a lot of juniors out there, first time under the lights, the real thing and to be honest, they (Comeaux) have some freakish athletes.”
But from that point on it was a different contest as the Rebels' offense, led by senior quarterback Sammy LeBlanc. Trailing by two scores and having not had much success on the night, LeBlanc led his team down the field for a much-needed score which came with 2:56 to play in the half. Larkin Spring’s 5-yard run put the Rebels on the board, cutting the Comeaux lead to 14-7.
Just under two minutes later the Teurlings defense forced a fumble, which gave the Rebels the ball in great field position with 1:16 left in the half. A few plays later LeBlanc connected with tight end Noah Fontenot on a 19-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 14-14.
Then on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, LeBlanc and the offense wasted no time. The senior hit Julien Guy streaking down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown, giving the Rebels their first lead of the night, 21-14.
That would be all the breathing room Teurlings would need as the defense continued to play lights out, forcing Comeaux to punt on three straight drives to begin the third quarter on their way to pitching a shutout in the second half.
“We went to a couple of different things that we hadn't shown on tape, and we were stimming and moving the front a little bit,” Charpentier said when asked about the adjustments his defense made.
Later in the third LeBlanc connected with Coleman Bond on a 25-yard strike, pushing the TCHS lead to 28-14. On the night LeBlanc finished 17-28, for 248-yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.
Teurlings tacked on a fourth-quarter score from senior running back Tyler Brinkman.
“The big thing was we outlasted them a little bit with our legs," Charpentier said. "Our ability to substitute, I think they (Comeaux) have a lot of great players. I think we were able to throw more bodies on the field and I think that was really the difference in the game.”