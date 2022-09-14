How good is the St. Thomas More volleyball team?
Well, the reigning Division II state champions are not only undefeated this season, they haven't lost a set.
Opposing fans turn out in droves when the Cougars are on the road, as was the case Tuesday at Episcopal School of Acadiana.
The 8-0 Cougars have been so dominant in their matches that opposing fans go wild when their school wins a single point.
"Yes, it's like that everywhere," Cougars coach Jes Burke said after her squad disposed of ESA in 59 minutes by a score of 25-15, 25-6, 25-20.
"If an opponent blocks us or gets a dig, their fans are celebrating. We need to talk about that - to expect that. I think it's great, though. It teaches us to maintain poise under pressure."
The Cougars graduated only three players from last year's 38-3 team that snapped Teurlings Catholic's eight-year run as state champions,
Burke, who was named All-Metro Coach of the Year, returned three first-team All-Metro selections in Emma Warren, Addison Phares and Most Valuable Player AC Froehlich.
Froehlich, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter, is committed to LSU. She has 94 of the Cougars' 259 kills and boasts a 58.4% kill percentage.
Froehlich also leads the team in aces (17) and is tied for third with 38 digs. She had 15 of her team's 39 kills on Tuesday and served four aces.
"AC is a tremendous player," Burke said. "She brings a lot of leadership and elevation of the game. Obviously, she can put balls away for us, and she's a go-to hitter, which is nice to have on the floor."
Phares, another senior outside hitter, is committed to Nicholls State, and Warren is committed to Spring Hill for beach volleyball.
"Addison is just a steady, consistent player," Burke said. "She's a great defensive six-rotation player who doesn't make many mistakes.
"Emma Warren is a middle blocker who has great ball control and can do a lot on the floor. She also terminates the ball really well."
The Cougars also get stellar play at the net from sophomore Beverly Potier, who is second on the team with 38 kills. Phares has a team-high 14 blocks followed by Potier's 11. Senior Eloise Hunter is another talented outside hitter, and junior Isabelle Billedeaux (19 kills) adds quality depth.
Sophomore setters Emma Broussard (107 assists) and Rhyan Miciotto (100 assists) are the catalysts in STM's 6-2 offense.
"My two setters are coming along," Burke said of Broussard and Miciotto. "They are maturing in their roles, and I'm very proud of them.
"I like where we're at right now, but we also have a ton to work on and get better at. That makes me really excited about what this team can do."