Acadiana Wreckin Rams softball head coach Kevin Smith captured his 200th win Tuesday afternoon.
Acadiana defeated the Sulphur Golden Tors 14-3 Tuesday afternoon and surprised their coach with a cake after the game.
The game was stopped early in the fifth inning because of Acadiana’s large lead. Smith was thankful for getting to this milestone but said he wasn’t really keeping track.
“It’s just the win, I wasn’t really keeping track,” Smith said. “It feels good, a big district game. We played Sulphur in a non-district game earlier and walked away with a 7-6 win in their place so to come in tonight and pull off a win is huge.”
The Rams offense was unstoppable Tuesday. A seven run inning in the bottom of the third is a huge reason why.
Acadiana was hitting everything that was pitched to them Sulphur even changed pitchers in the middle of the third inning but Acadiana kept hitting the ball.
Senior Tori Albarado benefitted the most from Acadiana’s hit parade as she hit a grand slam to push her team’s lead even higher.
“If there’s a kid that deserves it she is that kid, she works so hard,” Smith said. “Last Thursday she really had a rough go at it when we played Sam Houston here and lost 9-6. But to come back and do that, it shows the character she’s got.”
Albarado acknowledged her rough game last Thursday and said the grand slam gave her some relief.
“I just felt relieved,” Albarado said. “I have been working so hard for this and it paid off.”
Albarado said her coach was the most deserving of 200 wins because of how great he is to the team on and off the field.
Acadiana had other players hit the ball well. Senior Madeline Bullock and junior Sophia Romero each had a double. Romero also had a triple and four RBIs in Tuesday’s game.
Romero also stood out on defense making several nice catches at shortstop. Bullock got the last out of the game at home plate and sealed the game for Acadiana.
Other than Romero and Bullock, Acadiana locked down Sulphur defensively. They did not allow a run for the first three innings of the game.
In the fifth and sixth innings, Acadiana stumbled a bit defensively allowing Sulphur’s only runs of the game.
In between innings Smith said he told them what he always tells them.
“I told them to just stay consistent and keep a clear head,” Smith said. “Plays are going to happen, bounce back from them and keep moving forward.”
Smith knows these district games are the ones that ultimately decide standings for playoffs. These games are important to Smith as Acadiana progresses through their season.
“The district wins are important, every game you play on really is important,” Smith said. “With the power rankings and the points you earn by winning and the points you get from the other teams win means a lot when you are trying to get into the playoffs.”
Acadiana will be on the road at 4 p.m. Thursday at Lafayette High.