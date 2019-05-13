SULPHUR — Northside Christian junior pitcher Keegan Foreman watched the third strike go by him to end the bottom of the sixth inning during Monday’s Division V final at McMurry Park. As he walked slowly backed to the dugout, classmate Matthew Richard sprinted over to him from second base.
On the previous at-bat, the left-handed hitting Richard flared the first pitch he saw from Runnels’ Ricky Harrison into left field for an RBI single and a 2-1 lead. A one-run advantage was just about all Foreman needed. Coming in relief of Dustin Hernandez with one out in the second inning, Foreman had held the fifth-seeded Raiders (15-13) scoreless through his previous 4 ⅔ innings on the mound .
So Richard wanted to remind Foreman he still had a job to do.
“I was telling him don’t worry about that strikeout,” Richard said. “We were ready to win the game, and we needed him to do it for us.”
Foreman obliged, fanning out two of the final three hitters he faced to seal the second-seeded Warriors’ first state championship since 2014.
Richard’s go-ahead base hit proved to be the difference, but Northside Christian (19-9) wouldn’t have been in that position without Foreman, the game's Most Outstanding Player. Aside from his 11 strikeouts, the southpaw allowed just two baserunners -- a leadoff single in the fourth and and a two-out walk in the fifth.
“I’ve done this before this season, and we just came in with the same mindset,” said Foreman, who entered with men on first and second and produced a strikeout and a groundout. “Just attack the zone and get ahead of batters.”
Following the Jake Best’s single in the fourth, Foreman struck out the side. When Grayson Gulley reached on a base on balls in the fifth, Warriors catcher Anthony Stansbury caught Gulley stealing.
“Keegan just shut them down today,” Broc said. “He was outstanding. He hit his spots well. He struggled early in the season, but the second half of the season, he’s been on fire. He’s just shut teams down. The last 15 games of the season, we didn’t give up more than four runs in 15 games. We’ve been pitching well.”
Foreman entered the game earlier than he or his coach expected. For the final three weeks of the season, Northside Christian has split up innings between Dustin and Foreman.
That’s exactly what the Warriors did in their 4-3 semifinal win against Family Community Wednesday. Dustin started and held Family Community to two runs over the first three innings. Foreman relieved him and fired four innings of one-run baseball. Even before the state tournament schedule was altered due to inclement weather last week, both Dustin and Foreman would have been available for the final if it was played two days later.
But Broc didn’t waste any time when Dustin walked a batter with one out in the second and the Warriors trailing 1-0. The Raiders plated a run in the first via a hit batter, an error and and sacrifice fly by Harrison.
“I let the guys know, ‘Look, this is the state championship. We’re not taking any chances,’ Broc said. “‘If Dustin is struggling, we’re going to come in with Keegan. If Keegan is struggling, we’re going to come in with Lance. We’ve got a game plan, and we’re not going to give up a lot of runs. We’ve got plenty of pitching.”
But considering the schedule was revised, giving semifinal winners ample time to rest their top pitchers, Broc was wary of Harrison. The Raiders’ ace punched out eight and notched a complete game in a 7-2 upset of Claiborne Christian in the semifinals.
On Monday, Harrison went toe to toe with Foreman for much of the contest, limiting the Warriors to six hits and a run through his first five innings. But the Warriors finally broke through in the sixth. Martin scorched a double over the head of Runnels left fielder Aaron Taliaferro. Gabriel Perry, who drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game in the second, moved Martin to third on a sacrifice bunt, setting up Richard’s blooper to shallow left field.
“All game I was really looking to go opposite field -- just the way that he was throwing me,” Richard said. “I just got the right pitch to do it, so I was able to go where I want with it.”
“I’ve been dreaming about this moment for a long time,” Richard added. “It just happened, and it’s living up to.”