It may have come as a surprise to many observers of the Division IV boys basketball playoffs. But Opelousas Catholic’s 75-68 win against defending runner-up St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals, securing the Vikings’ first trip to the Top 28 since 1979, didn’t surprise Lafayette Christian coach Errol Rogers at all.
In fact, Rogers has been preparing for OC since he saw it at the Northwest Holiday Tournament at the end of December.
“Haven’t played them, but I’ll say this, I’ve been preparing for them since early January because I had a feeling (we’d see them in the postseason) after watching them in the Northwest Holiday Tournament,” said Rogers, whose top-seeded and two-time defending champion Knights will face the fourth-seeded Vikings in the semifinals at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“(OC coach Jeff Dupre) didn’t have all of his players, but just watching them, I just knew they were going to be special. Because the way they played without those other players — now they’re back — I pretty much knew. I told the kids whoever was fourth in the power rankings, so if St. Mary’s had to go to OC, I felt OC was going to win. Jeff does a great job with them.”
At the time of the tournament, the Vikings (24-6) were playing without seniors James Monroe and Devin Thierry, both of whom missed a week from the basketball team to play in the Louisiana Gridiron Football All-Star Bowl. OC lost both of its games in that tournament to bring their record to 9-5 as the calendar turned to 2019.
Since then, the Vikings have lost just once, the district opener to Class 1A semifinalist North Central. OC started league play without one of it starters, Keon Coleman, who sustained an injury during the Teurlings Catholic tournament the weekend before. Once he returned to the lineup two-and-a-half weeks later, the Vikings began to hit their stride, eventually avenging that loss to the Hurricanes in the second district meeting on Jan. 25.
“It was later on, probably about the midpoint of district, when we actually came out full strength,” said Dupre, a 1991 graduate of OC who began coaching the basketball team in 2008. “So I think we’re starting to peak at the right time.”
The Vikings are not just peaking; they’re making history in the process. Not only is the semifinals berth their second all-time and first in 40 years, but they also attained their first postseason victory this year since 2013.
OC hasn’t much basketball success in years, and when the Vikings have been good, they’ve had bad luck. When it upset No. 10 Elton as the No. 23 in the 2013 Class 1A playoffs, OC ran into eventual runner-up Arcadia in the second round. The following year, as the No. 5 seed, the Vikings were upset in the first round by No. 28 North Caddo, an eventual semifinalist.
So in more ways than one, this year has felt charmed, Dupre agreed.
“It’s been a phenomenal season,” said Dupre, who returned his entire roster from last year. “Between the coaching staff and the players, we’ve worked really hard on getting to where we’re at now. It’s a surreal feeling at the moment.”
The matchup with LCA in the semifinals has another special aspect. Rogers coached the OC girls basketball team from 1993-1998, and he has plenty of fond memories of coaching there.
“It’s a great place,” Rogers said. “It’s just so funny that I get to coach them.”
The semifinal title should be battle of similar styles, as both teams are long, athletic and like to play fast. But LCA, making its sixth straight appearance in the Top 28, has the postseason experience that the Vikings don’t have.
“I think we’ll matchup with them, and we’ll see how it turns out,” Dupre said. “They’ve been here before. They’ve been to the Top 28. They’ve been to the finals. They’ve won the state championship the last couple of years. We’ve just got show up and play.”