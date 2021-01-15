BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 55, Southside 44
Northside 73, Northwest 70
Highland Baptist 65, Erath 38
Lafayette High 63, Acadiana 41
Barbe 47, Sulphur 40
Lafayette Christian 68, Lake Arthur 10
Beau Chene 70, Comeaux 57
Opelousas Catholic 83, David Thibodaux 45
Lake Charles College Prep 70, Sam Houston 67
St. Thomas More 79, Notre Dame 55
Eunice 82, Mamou 53
Washington-Marion 65, Ville Platte 60
Ascension Episcopal 57, Houma Christian 41
Teurlings Catholic 56, North Vermilion 43
Lake Charles College Prep 53, Church Point 52
Iowa 58, Iota 35
Sacred Heart-VP 68, St. Edmund 64 (OT)
NORTHSIDE (73) Z. McCoy 37, J. McGee 13, J. Thomas 10, E. Prejean 5, J. Dugas 4, T. Harris 2, T. Savoy 2. Totals: 24-60 (9-23) 16-24.
NORTHWEST (70) C. Freeman 21, J. Jolivette 15, K. Lazard 13, J. Chaisson 8, C. Roberson 7, D. Davis 7. Totals: 29-70 (3-17) 10-14.
Northside 16 21 5 9 - 73
Northwest 20 14 5 6 - 70
3-pointers - NSIDE: McCoy 7, Dugas 1, Prejean 1; NW: Lazard 2, Davis 1. Total Fouls: NSIDE 12, NW 19.
St. Thomas More 79, Notre Dame 55
NOTRE DAME (55) Parker McNees 25, Sebastien Roche 3, Zach Lamm 6, Christian McNees 11, Nick Swacker 5, Teddy Menard 5. Totals: 12 (8) 7-11.
ST. THOMAS MORE (79) Christian Landry 9, Jaden Shelvin 16, Carter Domingue 25, Jack Bech 13, Noah Hebert 3, Tobin Thevenot 6, Evan Comeaux 2, Evan Savoy 3, Ellis Mayeaux 2. Totals: 14 (15) 6-7.
Notre Dame 10 6 17 10 - 55
STM 19 16 19 25 - 79
3-pointers - ND: P. McNees 3, Roche 1, Lamm 2, C. McNees 1, Menard 1; STM: Shelvin 2, Landry 3, Domingue 5, Bech 1, Hebert 1, Thevenot 2, Savoy 1. Total Fouls: ND 9, STM 15. Records: STM 17-4, ND 8-2.
Highland Baptist 65, Erath 38
HIGHLAND BAPTIST (65) Ty Olivier 14, Matthew Elrod 12, Johnny Clark 7, Trey Freyou 3, Kylyn Jones 2, Keelan Preston 10, Myles Liggans 17. Totals: 17 (7) 10-14.
ERATH (38) Ben Fourroux 10, Brayden Broussard 4, Christian Pillette 7, Thomas Collins 10, Rawlins Leslie 7. Totals: 10 (4) 6-14.
Erath 10 17 8 3 - 38
Highland 17 22 11 14 - 65
3-pointers - HB: Liggans 1, Freyou 1, Clark 2, Elrod 2, Olivier 1; ERA: Leslie 1, Collins 1, Fourroux 2. Total Fouls: HB 19, ERA 15.
Lafayette Christian 68, Lake Arthur 10
LAKE ARTHUR (10) A. Duhon 4, R. Breaux 4, R. Levi 2. Totals: 3 (0) 4-11.
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (68) Elijah Pete 15, Braelon Richard 5, Daegon Mitchell 8, Cam Williams 12, Kolby Thibodeaux 3, Kaeyon Alexander 4, Matthew Francis 2, Dejah Sinegal 8, Sam Taylor 2, Massey Lewis 7, Deon Wheeler 2. Totals:20 (6) 10-16.
Lake Arthur 3 3 3 1 - 10
Lafayette Christian 29 17 16 6 - 68
3-pointers - LCA: Pete 2, Williams 2, Sinegal 2. Total Fouls LA 11, LCA 13.
Sacred Heart 68, St. Edmund 64 (OT)
SACRED HEART (68) Brock Beaver 1, Bryce Deville 26, Ethan Karonika 2, Chase Tate 15, Austin Darbonne 17, Isaac Leger 7. Totals: 16 (5) 21-33.
ST. EDMUND (64) Henry Brown 12, Easton Coleman 25, Alex Fontenot 5, Luke Trahan 9, Ian Dupre 2, Keiran Davis 11. Totals: 17 (5) 15-25.
Sacred Heart 19 11 16 13 9 - 68
St. Edmund 17 10 10 22 5 - 64
3-pointers - SH: Deville 4, Darbonne 1; SE: Brown 1, Coleman 2, Fontenot 1, Trahan 1. Total Fouls: SH 22, SE 21.
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Carver at New Iberia, Port Allen at Southside, Opelousas Catholic at Carencro, St. Augustine at Lafayette Christian, Vermilion Catholic at Delcambre, Booker T. Washington at North Central.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Northside,
4-4A - Rayne at Eunice, LaGrange at North Vermilion,
5-4A - Westgate at St. Thomas More, Teurlings at Episcopal,
6-4A - Livonia at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Breaux Bridge, Opelousas at Madison Prep,
5-3A - Church Point at Iota, Ville Platte at Mamou, Pine Prairie at Northwest,
6-3A - St. Martinville at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Crowley, Kaplan at Erath
6-2A -Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian, Welsh at Lake Arthur.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Franklin, Houma Christian at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Jeanerette, West St. Mary at Loreauville, Southern Lab at Opelousas Catholic.
5-1A - Sacred Heart-VP at Westminster.
8-1A - Centerville at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian.
7-B - Bell City at ESA, Lacassine at Hathaway, JS Clark at Midland.
6-C - Johnson Bayou at Northside Christian.
Wednesday’s Games
Comeaux at St. Edmund, McKinley at Southside, Carencro at Church Point, Breaux Bridge at Westgate, Port Barre at Church Point,
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morgan City 56, Catholic-NI 36
St. Thomas More 65, Southside 28
Carencro 46, Westgate 29
Northside 45, Teurlings 40
Ascension Episcopal 37, Jeanerette 7
Lake Arthur 58, Lafayette Christian 48
West St. Mary 37, Catholic-NI 34
Pine Prairie 41, Church Point 35
Iota 54, Mamou 19
Abbeville 50, Erath 30
Highland Baptist 95, Centerville 15
Vermilion Catholic 38, Central Catholic 34
Morgan City 56, Catholic-NI 36
MORGAN CITY (56) Sarah Daniels 16, Kailanni Francois 5, Iesha Huntley 4, Ireyell Dugas 3, Hayrie Crappell 22, Madelyn Poole 6. Totals: 23 (2) 4-12.
CATHOLIC-NI (36) Khameron Grayson 10, Zy’Rien Green 21, Regan Hamilton 2, Rylee Borel 3. Totals: 14 (1) 5-10.
Morgan City 17 14 11 14 - 56
Catholic 8 11 4 13 - 36
3-pointers - MC: Crappell 1, Francois 1; CATH: Borel 1. Total Fouls: MC14, CATH 14.
St. Thomas More 65, Southside 28
ST. THOMAS MORE (65) Izzy Carter 13, Angelle Doucet 15, Claire Hader 6, Coleen Domingue 3, Kris Faust 1, Madison Prejean 3, reese Dupont 1, Olivia Guidry 4, Lilly Roger 1, Anna Saccaro 2, AC Froelich 8, Annelise Davis 8. Totals: 18 (8) 8-15.
SOUTHSIDE (28) Mckenzie Singleton 3, Haelynn Mouton 8, Shelby Lundy 12, Emani Key 3, Brianna Mills 1, Madyx Guidry 1. Totals: 7 (3) 5-12.
STM 17 18 13 17 - 65
Southside 3 13 7 5 - 28
3-pointer - STM: Carter 3, Doucet 2, Hader 2, Domingue 1; SSIDE: Lundy 2, Key 1. Total Fouls: STM 10, SSIDE 14.
Ascension Episcopal 37, Jeanerette 7
JEANERETTE (7) D. McCreavy 2, D. Walters 3, M. Robinson 2. Totals: 3 (0) 1-10.
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (37) SK West 2, Mamie Mendell 4, Ana Brauns 2, Maddy Justus 4, Annie Mouton 15, Camille Blanchard 10. Totals: 6 (8) 1-10.
Jeanerette 2 2 1 2 - 7
Ascension Episcopal 7 9 13 8 - 37
3-pointers - AES: Justus 1, Mouton 5, Blanchard 2. Total Fouls: JEAN 17, AES 8
Lake Arthur 58, Lafayette Christian 48
LAKE ARTHUR (58) Deanna Brister 26, Brooke Daboval 2, Katherine Leonards 8, Kali Hornsby 8, Darrah Broussard 2, Vivian Sketoe 11. Totals: 14 (5) 14-18.
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (48) Zoe Wiltz 7, Monae Duppy 2, Eve Alexander 5, Jada Richard 24, Monique Patterson 10. Totals: 19 (2) 4-8.
Lake Arthur 15 13 12 17 - 58
Lafayette Christian 14 4 16 14 - 48
3-pointers - LA: Brister 1, Leonards 1, Hornsby 1, Sketoe 2; LCA: Richard 2. Total Fouls: LA 13, LCA 13.
West St. Mary 37, Catholic-NI 34
WEST ST. MARY (37) Terez Robertson 14, Jaci Doucetie 12, Areanna St. Julien 2, Kaitlin Druilhet 1, Rinanna Robertson 4, Ayona Robertson 4. Totals: 13 (2) 5-17.
CATHOLIC-NI (34) Khameron Grayson 5, Zy’Rien Green 22, Alyssa Evans 2, Rylee Borel 5. Totals: 11 (1) 9-22.
West St. Mary 10 14 3 10 - 37
Catholic-NI 3 9 16 6 - 34
3-pointers - WSM: T. Robertson 1, Doucetie 1; CATH: Borel 1. Total Fouls: WSM 19, CATH 14.
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Vermilion Catholic at Delcambre.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Northside, Southside at New Iberia,
4-4A - Rayne at Eunice, LaGrange at North Vermilion,
5-4A - Teurlings at Carencro, Acadiana at Northside, Westgate at St. Thomas More,
6-4A - Livonia at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Breaux Bridge,
5-3A - Church Point at Iota, Ville Platte at Mamou, Pine Prairie at Northwest,
6-3A - St. Martinville at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Crowley, Erath at Kaplan,
6-2A - Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian, Welsh at Lake Arthur,
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Franklin, Delcambre at Jeanerette, West St. Mary at Loreauville,
5-1A - Sacred Heart at Westminster, Bell City at St. Edmund,
8-1A - Centerville at Central Catholic, Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist, Hanson at Vermilion Catholic,
7-B - Bell City at St. Edmund, Lacassine at Hathaway, JS Clark at Midland,