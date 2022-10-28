CARENCRO — When the game comes down to a two-point conversion, the critics are ready to share their opinions.
Carencro coach Tony Courville decided to go for two with one minute to play and down 21-20. He said he knew what it meant to make that decision and he feels it was the right decision, despite quarterback Chantz Ceasar’s run being stuffed which allowed Acadiana to escape with the 21-20 win.
“With the time left in the game, we felt like we finally had some momentum,” Courville said. “We had a good play drawn up, we just didn't execute it. It needed to be outstanding and Acadiana stuffed it.”
Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said those late-game two-point conversion situations are always a bit unsettling on both sides of the ball.
McCullough said it took an unbelievable effort from his defense to keep Ceasar out of the end zone and he said he was proud of how the Wreckin’ Rams defense played the entire second half.
“It’s always scary in those situations,” McCullough said. “(Caesar) is big and strong and he had a tremendous game. If he gets in there, there’s not much time left for us to execute our offense. Just a tremendous effort from our defense in the entire second half.”
Both Carencro and Acadiana had their way offensively. Both teams traded scores until the second quarter when Carencro tried a trick play, resulting in a Dominick McKinley interception.
The Rams scored to go up 21-14 at halftime. The defenses made adjustments in the second half and the score remained 21-14 until the final minute when Carencro finally scored, but couldn’t punch in the try.
“It was definitely a weird flow to this game,” McCullough said. “I thought we had a few chances to go up 14 in the second half and we just didn't get into the end zone and sustain the drives long enough. We have to take advantage of those chances, but we played much better than we had been and that was our No. 1 goal for tonight.
Keven Williams led the way offensively for the Rams with 91 yards and a touchdown. Caden DiBetta added 48 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Carencro was led by Ceasar, who rushed for more than 100 yards on the night and had two touchdown passes.
“I have no regrets putting the ball in (Caesar’s) hands with the game on the line,” Courville said “He’s our leader and we go where takes us. If I had the chance, I’d do it again.”
For Acadiana, Thursday’s win is a palate cleanser of sorts after two back-to-back losses against John Curtis and Southside. McCullough said the Rams are dealing with adversity, but as they head toward the postseason, he said anything can happen.
“It’s no doubt a big win for us and our kids needed it,” McCullough said. “We dropped a couple against some really good teams and we came out here and beat a very good Carencro team.
“It’s a big win over a good football team and we have to build on this. We have another district game against Barbe next week and then you never know what happens once the playoffs start. This was a hard-fought game and we are happy to get out of here with a win.”