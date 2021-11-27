NEW IBERIA – For the first time since 2010 when they were in Class 5A, the Westgate Tigers’ football program has advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals after defeating Northwood-Shreve 34-32 on Friday.
“What we have talked about here is the importance of taking things step by step,” Tigers head coach Ryan Antoine said. “Getting this win over Northwood-Shreve was another step. This win was us getting another notch in our belt and taking another step towards getting to our ultimate goal of playing for a state championship.”
The Tigers, who have never advanced to the state finals in program history, will attempt to punch their ticket against a perennial power in No. 1-seed Edna Karr (12-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Behrman Stadium in New Orleans.
“We know that Karr has a lot of tradition at their school and within their football program,” Antoine said. “This is a program that is always playing football around this time. If we’re going to get to our goal of playing for a state championship, we understand there are certain levels we must go through. This is going to be another level. They are a great program with great tradition, but if we don’t beat ourselves, I believe we can play with anyone in the state.”
Westgate (12-2) appeared to be well on its way to a comfortable win against Northwood-Shreve as they were leading 28-7 with around three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
However, but things became very interesting. So interesting, Westgate found themselves fighting to stave off elimination in the fourth quarter as Northwood-Shreve mounted a comeback.
“I feel like we fought and played as hard as we could,” Antoine said. “I feel like we were kind of cruising along and our guys thought Northwood-Shreve was just going to lay down. We told them if we were down 28-7, we wouldn’t jut lay down. We would continue to fight to comeback. That’s what Northwood-Shreve did. They were at home; they didn’t want their season to end, and they fought.”
Northwood-Shreve outscored Westgate 25-6 in the final 15 minutes to pull within 34-32, but the Tigers were able to preserve the lead after making a stop on a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game.
“They scored on fourth down, but we made a big play to stop them on the two-point conversion,” Antoine said. “That’s how we were able to keep the lead. Hats off to our program, to our kids and coaching staff. Even though it turned into a dog fight, nobody got rattled. Northwood-Shreve gave us everything they had.”