It was no secret to Episcopal School of Acadiana.
If the Falcons were going to advance to the school's first Division V state final, it would be paramount to slow down John-Paul Ricks of Jehovah-Jireh.
The Falcons knew accomplishing that feat wouldn’t be easy, and it wasn’t. Ricks’ explosive fourth quarter was too much for ESA to overcome.
Ricks scored the Warriors’ first 12 points in the final quarter en route to leading Jehovah-Jireh to a 54-39 win in the Division V semifinals held at the Cajundome on Wednesday.
“What can you say about John-Paul Ricks?” Falcons coach Jason Fatheree asked rhetorically. “He is one of the best players here this week. If you haven’t seen him play, you need to get out here and come watch him play because that’s a special player.”
Ricks finished with a game-high 30 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals to help the Warriors (20-11) avenge a 52-48 season-opening loss to ESA in November.
“He was getting the ball in the middle and just attacking the paint,” Fatheree said. “He drew some fouls, and we were kind of late on a few rotations and he got some easy layups.
"He’s a (heckuva) player. You’re not stopping him with one guy. You have to have all five guys on him.”
The Warriors, who are seeking their fifth consecutive state championship, will face Family Christian at noon Saturday in the Division V finals.
“Tough, tough loss,” Fatheree said. “You’re never overconfident going up against a four-time defending state champion. It’s never going to be easy. That was kind of the message all week. These guys know how to win, and they’ve done it recently — a lot.”
After going into halftime trailing 23-18, the Falcons put together an impressive run to begin the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 8-2 to take a 26-25 lead with 3:45 remaining. But the Warriors responded by outscoring the Falcons 11-2 to close out the third quarter for a 36-28 edge.
“I think we went on a really good run in that third quarter to get a lead,” Fatheree said. “Then we kind of made a couple of mistakes, and too many turnovers was the reason they went on a run.”
The Falcons (25-12), who saw their six-game winning streak snapped, now have fallen in the state semifinals for a third consecutive year and fourth time in the past five seasons.
“I was confident in this group,” Fatheree said. “Really confident. I felt good about matchups. I felt good about our personnel and just this team’s mentality. It’s a relaxed group that just loves to compete.
"I thought this might’ve been the year and as it turned out it wasn’t. But this group has nothing to hang their heads about.”
The Falcons were led by Ethan Harson and Alex Koval, both of whom finished with a team-high 12 points. Koval also had nine rebounds and two assists, while Harson had two assists and one rebound.
“Proud of these kids,” Fatheree said. “It’s been a (heckuva year).”
Jehovah-Jireh 54, ESA 39
ESA (39): Alex Koval 12; Ethan Harson 12; Caymann Dominique 5; Cameron Lee 4; Wilt Hoggatt 3; Andy Hebert 2; Ian Allam 1. Team Totals: 10 (4) 7-9 39.
JEHOVAH-JIREH (54): John-Paul Ricks 30; Michael Bougere 10; Royal Bryant 6; Camron Hunt 6; Omarion Parker 2. Team Totals: 22 10-18 54.
ESA 10 8 10 11 - 39
JJ 12 11 13 18 - 54
3-pointers: ESA (Hoggatt, Harson 2, Dominique). Total Fouls: ESA 15, JJ 13. Foul Outs: ESA Dominigue. Technicals: none. Records: ESA 25-12. JJ 20-11.