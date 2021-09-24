Southside outlasted Barbe for a 42-35 win Thursday in a thrilling football game that had a little bit of everything. Here is how it went down:
WHAT HAPPENED
Despite running only 15 offensive plays in the first half to Barbe’s 45, the Sharks found themselves up 35-21 at halftime. Southside blocked two Barbe punts in the first half, both leading to Sharks touchdowns. Southside also got a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Jaydun Colbert.
The first half ended with Barbe throwing an interception to Southside’s Jack Held in the end zone, which maintained the Sharks’ 14-point lead. Barbe scored two unanswered touchdowns to begin the second half, which tied the game 35-35.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bucs again drove the ball deep into Southside territory, but a fumble at the 10 scooped up by Held and taken 90 yards for a touchdown gave the Sharks the winning score.
Turning point
Two critical plays in the game took Barbe points off the board thanks to Southside senior leader Held. Held intercepted a pass from Barbe quarterback Will McClain in the end zone and returned it for a touchdown to end the first half.
Unfortunately for the Sharks, a block in the back penalty negated the touchdown, but the turnover kept the Bucs from cutting the Southside lead to one score.
Held eventually got his touchdown at the end of the second half when again, Barbe was threatening deep into the Southside red zone. With the game tied 35-35, Barbe running back Tylan Caesar fumbled the ball and Held scooped it up at the Sharks’ 10. Held then returned the fumble 90 yards for a touchdown, securing the win.
Sharks through the air
The Southside offense hasn’t shown a propensity to throw the ball much in 2021, but Thursday against Barbe, they doubled their season totals for pass attempts. Quarterback Landon Baptiste, in his second game back with the offense, threw the ball eight times and the Sharks had some success through the air.
Southside continued to pound the ball on the ground with Vernell Joseph – and that certainly appears to be what they’ll rely on moving forward. The air strikes Thursday to Dylan Sonnier and Brock Jones showed that if needed, throwing the ball is an option for Coach Josh Fontenot and the Southside offense.
The Jake Held Show
Held quarterbacked the Sharks in the first two games of the season, proving he will do whatever the team needs from him. Thursday night, Held was back on his natural side of the ball and he took the game over defensively.
Held had an interception, a fumble recovery, two key tackles on a fourth quarter Barbe drive to stop the Bucs from scoring and a critical pass deflection late in the game which may have saved a touchdown.
The Sharks defense got impactful contributions from Jaydun Colbert, Trent Gilbert and Derrick Collins Thursday night, but Held flying all over the field and making play after play showed why he is the leader of the Sharks’ strongest unit.
Sharks open 3-5A race with win
District 3-5A is a juggernaut and Southside will have its hands full every single week trying to navigate those waters. Getting an opening week win over Barbe could prove to be the confidence builder the Sharks need to compete with their next four district opponents: Acadiana, Sulphur, Sam Houston and Lafayette.