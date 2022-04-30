The Notre Dame softball team is deservedly known for its offensive prowess, but it was the Pioneers' defense that pulled them through in a 6-4 win over St. Charles Catholic in the Division III state finals Saturday in Broussard.
In the top of the seventh inning, the No. 2 Comets loaded the bases with no outs before the No.1 Pioneers countered with two web gems.
First, the Pioneers got a double play when Dani Aucoin grounded to first baseman Abigail Savoy, who threw to catcher Maci Bergeron to force out the lead runner.
Bergeron then fired a strike to Pioneers second baseman Gracie Alleman, who was covering first base.
With Comets on second and third base and two outs, Pioneers catcher Maci Bergeron and pitcher Corine Poncho teamed up to tag out Rylee San Andres, who attempted to steal home on a wild pitch.
"It was two of our better players, two of our seniors" Notre Dame coach Dale Serie said of Bergeron and Poncho. "We found a way to keep our composure, hustle and still get the out."
Poncho, who recently decommitted from the University of Houston and is considering LSU, Alabama and Florida State, was named Most Outstanding Player for the second straight year.
Poncho hit a two-run homer and pitched the final two innings in relief of starter Bailee Royer, who got the win by scattering three hits over five innings with five strikeouts.
"I couldn't have done it without my teammates," said Poncho, who allowed three runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks.
"I knew I wasn't giving my best with my pitching, but I knew my teammates were going to have my back on the field."
It was the fourth consecutive state title and sixth overall for the Pioneers (29-5).
"This one is good. This one was tough," Serie said. "When we're not exactly sharp, we can still find ways to win. I've always thought that great teams find ways to win."
Kaleigh Spell was 1 for 3 and scored a run for the Pioneers. Savoy was 2 for 2 and scored twice. Callie Maitre had a hit with two RBIs, and Maddie Murrell added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
"It was the most winning senior class we've ever had," Serie said. "We're going to miss them a heck of a lot. We're going to miss everything they bring to the table - offensively, defensively, personality, character and everything else involved."
Adrienne Arnett, Kamryn Cancienne, Hailey Scioneaux and San Andres each had a hit for the Comets (25-5). Arnette doubled and scored twice, and Cancienne had two RBIs.
"My starting lineup was three seniors, three sophomores and four eighth-graders" Comets coach Ty Monica said. "I can't tell you - words can't explain - how proud I am of that group of kids.
"They competed every day. They gave my coaching staff everything they had. Our slogan for the year was 'Toughness," and I feel like we displayed it throughout the course of the season."