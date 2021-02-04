ABBEVILLE - When Vermilion Catholic forward Bram Hinkley made a 3-pointer to open the second half against Central Catholic, the Screamin' Eagles had all the momentum in Wednesday's clash of unbeaten District 8-1A teams.
After falling behind 30-17 early in the second quarter, Vermilion Catholic had rallied to pull within 38-33 on Chris Leminer's bucket with two seconds left in the half.
Hinkley's 3 brought the Eagles within 38-36, but the visitors responded with a 19-2 run and went on to claim a 74-48 win over Vermilion Catholic.
"In the second half, they came out in a 2-3 zone, and with their length and athleticism, we just didn't hit shots," VC coach Cory Brodie said.
"When your opponent comes out in a 2-3, it forces you to hit some outside shots and we didn't hit them."
In the first half, VC guard Alex Broussard hit shots from everywhere. The junior, who recently scored 40 points vs. Covenant Christian, had 20 points in the first half on Wednesday.
He went scoreless in the third quarter, however, and added one free throw in the fourth.
"We didn't get Alex the ball when we needed to," Brodie said. "He's averaging a little over 20 points per game.
"Coach (Larry) Case did a great job of making sure Alex didn't get 20 more points in the second half tonight."
Junior point guard Tyler Lewis scored 13 in the first quarter and finished with 17 for Central Catholic (13-3, 5-0), which entered the game ranked No. 6 in Division IV.
"We talked all week about No. 1, Tyler Smith," Brodie said. "When he gets into the paint, he's virtually unstoppable with his floater and dishing it off to No. 5, D.J. Lewis. When we kept him out of the paint, we were successful.
"But they kept getting into the paint and D.J. got a big dunk. That's not something we see very often - somebody getting their hand above the square on the backboard and putting it back in."
Lewis, a 6-foot-7 junior, added 14 points for the visiting Eagles. Demonderick Blackburn chipped in 13 points, Vernon Singleton came off the bench to score 12 and two more players had nine points each.
"Kudos to Central Catholic," Brodie said. "We focused on two or three of their guys, but some of their role players and fourth and fifth starters hit some buckets. We didn't have much offensive help in the second half.
"There's a reason that basketball program is fighting deep in the playoffs every year. They play a tough schedule vs. some 4A and 5A schools from the Morgan City and Thibodaux area. They weren't fazed by our big run."
In addition to Broussard's 21 points, VC got seven from Hinkley with three players contributing six points apiece. One of those was Saul Dartez, who had been on fire in league play.
"Saul Dartez is averaging almost 15 points per game this season," Brodie said. "Prior to this game, he was averaging nine steals. He had 14 steals against Hanson.
"Last time I did the numbers, he was averaging 21 points, nine steals, five rebounds and five assists in district."
Brodie was pleased with the way his team handled the loss.
"The good thing about my guys is that listening to them at the end of the game, they're ready to compete again," he said. "This will not get us into a depressed state.
"We know what we're facing. We'll get them again. Hopefully, we'll handle our business in district and play them in the last game of the year for co-district champions."