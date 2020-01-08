BOYS BASKETBALL
(Jan. 6-11)
Tuesday’s Scores
Lafayette High 74, Kaplan 48; Rayne 75, Southside 61; Comeaux 58, Cecilia 43; Northside 60, Abbeville 52; Beau Chene 56, Church Point 46; St. Martinville 46, Breaux Bridge 40 (OT); Carencro 68, Eunice 33; North Vermilion 59, Erath 41; Crowley 52, Iota 46; Northwest 57, South Beauregard 46; Jeanerette 61, Ascension Episcopal 44; Franklin 93, Loreauville 41; ESA 58, Northside Christian 48; Hamilton Christian 82, Gueydan 51; Westminster 80, Hanson 34; St. Edmund 59, Highland Baptist 40.
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at St. Thomas More, Jehovah-Jireh at Carencro, Westgate at Franklin, Bell City at Lake Arthur, Welsh at Vinton, St. Edmund at Pickering, Westminster at Ridgewood.
Friday’s Games
Northside at Lafayette High, Southside at North Central, Eunice at Lake Arthur, North Vermilion at Kaplan, Rayne at Breaux Bridge, Northside at Lafayette High, St. Thomas More at Dunham, Teurlings at Notre Dame, Beau Chene at St. Martinville, Cecilia at Abbeville, Opelousas at Crowley, Lafayette Christian at Iota, Port Barre at Northwest, Erath at ESA, North Vermilion at Kaplan, David Thibodaux at JS Clark, Lafayette Christian at Iota, Eunice at Lake Arthur, Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Franklin, West St. Mary at Jeanerette, Houma Christian at Loreauville, Gueydan at Merryville, Southside at North Central, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart-VP, Central Private at Westminster, E.D. White at Vermilion Catholic, Covenant Christian at Ascension Christian, Fairview at Midland, DeQuincy at Northside Christian.
Northside 60, Abbeville 52
ABBEVILLE (52) Z. Scott 25, W. Boudolur 15, M. Nichols 6, R. Henderson 4, J. Grogan 2. Totals: 17 (4) 6-9.
NORTHSIDE (60) D. Dubea 17, J. Thomas 13, S. Siner 11, E. Prejean 10, J. Moore 9. Totals: 18 (7) 3-6
Abbeville 15 13 10 14 - 52
Northside 15 10 16 19 - 60
3-pointers - Abbeville: Scott 1, Nichols 2, Henderson 1; Northside: Dubea 1, Siner 3, Moore 3. Total Fouls: Abbeville 10, Northside 13.
St. Martinville 46, Breaux Bridge 40 (OT)
BREAUX BRIDGE (40) Deandre Hypolite 16, Trevonte Sylvester 13, Kavien Martin 3, Kyser Patt 5, Tylyon Menard 3. Totals: 14 (2) 4-6.
ST. MARTINVILLE (46) Jalen Mitchell 5, Andrew Savoy 7, Datayvious Gabriel 22, Javian Roberts 3, Harvey Broussard 5, Tanner Harrison 4. Totals: 7 (6) 14-19.
Breaux Bridge 7 7 15 6 5 - 40
St. Martinville 3 14 7 11 11 - 46
3-pointers - Breaux Bridge: Sylvester 1, Patt 1; St, Martinville: Broussard 1, Roberts 1, Gabriel 3, Mitchell 1. Total Fouls: Breaux Bridge 14, St. Martinville 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Jan. 6-11)
Tuesday’s Scores
Ville Platte 56, Comeaux 22; Northwest 49, Lafayette High 35; New Iberia 45, Central Catholic 31; Southside 50, Rayne 26; Church Point 44, Beau Chene 39; Carencro 50, Breaux Bridge 41; North Vermilion 50, Erath 13; Abbeville 41, Northside 27; St. Thomas More 52, Iota 46; Teurlings 50, David Thibodaux 38; Lafayette Christian 62, Washington-Marion 31; Jeanerette 37, Ascension Episcopal 23; Catholic-NI 55, Delcambre 49; Franklin 84, Loreauville 33; Hanson 37, Westminster 24; Highland Baptist 50, St. Edmund 45; Opelousas Catholic 44, Opelousas 43; Barbe 51, Vermilion Catholic 46.
Thursday’s Games
Comeaux at David Thibodaux, Northwest at Carencro, Breaux Bridge at Westgate, Northwest at Carencro, Bell City at Lake Arthur, Welsh at Vinton.
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at Hanson, Comeaux at Iowa, Lafayette at Northside, North Vermilion at Kaplan, Westlake at Eunice, Rayne at Notre Dame, LaGrange at East Ascension, Washington-Marion at Lake Charles College Prep, St. Thomas More at St. Joseph’s, Teurlings at New Iberia, Beau Chene at St. Martinville, Opelousas at Crowley, Church Point at North Central, Lafayette Christian at Iota, University Academy at Ville Platte, Patterson at Abbeville, North Vermilion at Kaplan, Beau Chene at St. Martinville, David Thibodaux at Morgan City, Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Franklin, West St. Mary at Jeanerette, Gueydan at Merryville, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart-VP, Central Private at Westminster, Southside at Highland Baptist, Fairview at Midland.
St. Thomas More 52, Iota 46
IOTA (46) Andriana Curtis 4, Kendall Miller 16, Colleen Johnson 9, Avery Young 14, Leah Hebert 2, Madelyn Boone 2 . Totals: 11 (5) 9-15.
ST. THOMAS MORE (52) Izzy Carter 4, Angelle Doucet 3, Claire Hader 19, Caroline McDaniel 2, Sophie Perkins 7, Olivia Guidry 9, Annelise Davis 8 . Totals: 13 (4) 14-24.
Iota 8 10 12 16 - 52
St. Thomas More 17 9 9 17 - 52
3-pointers - Iota: Miller 2, Johnson 1, Young 2; St. Thomas More: Hader 4. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 13, Iota 14. Record: St. Thomas More 12-6. Next: at St Joseph Thursday
Northwest 49, Lafayette 35
NORTHWEST (49) Mary Leday 15, Tashianna Fontenot, Khahli Malone 7, Katlyn Malone 6, Jala Thierry 5, Kinsley Batiste 2. Totals: 14 (2) 15-24.
LAFAYETTE (35) Chrysta Narcisse 8, Dalayla Blackwell 6, Jasmine Christophe 5, Dacia Jones 4, Jahniya Brown 4, Breyionce George 4, Caitlyn Simpson 2, Breanna Sanders 2. Totals: 14 (1) 4-10.
Northwest 9 11 17 12 - 49
Lafayette 6 6 13 10 - 35
3-pointers - Northwest: Thierry 1, Leday 1; Lafayette: Christophe 1; Total Fouls: Northwest 8, Lafayette 18.
BOYS SOCCER
(Jan. 6-11)
Tuesday’s Games
Sulphur 3, Acadiana 0; New Iberia 1, Barbe 0; Lafayette High 8, Comeaux 0; Southside 2, ESA 0; Beau Chene 3, Sam Houston 0; St. Thomas More 8, Carencro 0; North Vermilion 2, St. Louis 0.
Thursday’s Games
New Iberia at North Vermilion.
Friday’s Games
Comeaux at Acadiana, Southside at Barbe, Lafayette High at Sulphur, St. Thomas More at Westgate, St. Martinville at Teurlings, Erath at Carencro, Sam Houston at Leesville.
Saturday’s Games
ESA at Opelousas Catholic, Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI.
GIRLS SOCCER
(Jan. 6-11)
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana 3, Sulphur 2; Barbe 7, New Iberia 1; Northshore 3, St. Thomas More 0; Teurlings 5, Opelousas 0; Westminster 4, Highland Baptist 0; Houma Christian 8, ESA 1.
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston at Teurlings, Lafayette Christian at Ascension Episcopal.
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at Comeaux, Barbe at Southside, Sulphur at Lafayette High, Teurlings at Beau Chene, Washington-Marion at Abbeville.
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas More at Northshore, Westminster at Carencro, Ascension Episcopal at ESA, North Vermilion at David Thibodaux, Lafayette Christian at Catholic-NI, Sam Houston at Opelousas, Highland Baptist at Opelousas Catholic, Erath at Washington-Marion.