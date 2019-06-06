YOUNGSVILLE The Ascension Blue Gators will return a solid nucleus from last season's 9-3 squad, but coach Matt Desormeaux is also sifting through his personnel to fill the holes left by some key seniors.

"We have a lot of question marks and positions to figure out," said Desormeaux, who has an impressive career record of 30-7 with the Blue Gators.

"The position where we can probably improve the most is linebacker. We lost a big-time team leader in inside linebacker Austin Arceneaux, who made all the calls. It's an open battle at that position where we need somebody to step up."

Catholic-New Iberia coach Brent Indest has a lot of new Panthers to shape up before season starts NEW IBERIA — Catholic High of New Iberia coach Brent Indest decided to scrap his team's spring game against Kaplan in order to focus on shorin…

The Blue Gators will feature an experienced offensive line that should provide ample protection for junior quarterback Cole Simon.

"Our quarterback is coming back," Desormeaux said. "Cole started most of the season two years ago as a freshman. He has a ton of experience and is a leader."

Junior offensive tackle Clay Ancelet, who played last season at 6-4, 230 pounds, is a player to watch.

"Clay is our left tackle and is one of the strongest on the team," Desormeaux said. "We only lost one offensive lineman and have a couple of good options there. As a team, we've gotten a lot stronger in the weight room, which is important as a small school."

Desormeaux will have to replace two senior wide receivers from last year's high-scoring team in Seth Kerstetter and Brooks Whittington.

"We lost our big guy, Seth, as well as Brooks but we have a couple of players coming back," Desormeaux said. "Will Kerstetter has a really good relationship with Cole, and Ethan Leoni is a great player for us. He's more of an H-Back.

"Ethan did a really good job last year as a receiving threat, and he's a hard-nosed blocker. We're very fortunate to have him back. He's like having another lineman in the trenches on running plays."

Asa Freeman is penciled in as the new starter to replace Jhalen Brown at running back.

"We lost a really good back," Desormeaux said of Brown, who ran for 288 yards against Country Day in the final game of his career.

The secondary could be the strength of the team.

After 'nightmare' 2018 season, Cecilia football re-energized during offseason The Cecilia High football team went 4-6 during the 2018 regular season and saw its season end in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, mar…

"We have three of four back and one, (senior strong safety) Jaime Cordova, has started since he was a freshman," Desormeaux said.

Desormeaux has been preaching to his players that they can't be complacent.

"We want to go above and beyond what we did last year," he said. "An appearance in the quarterfinals is not good enough. Our goal every year is to first be perfect at home, then we want to win district and, of course, everybody wants to win state.

"I think winning district and being undefeated at home are realistic goals. From there, we should get a good spot in the playoffs. We want to see these guys push themselves every day and not accept just anything."