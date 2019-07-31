Editor's note: This is the fourth preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Church Point Bears.
WHAT WE KNOW
If you paid any attention to Church Point football over the last three years, by now you know about Rodney Dupuis.
There’s not been a more productive rusher in the Acadiana area during that span than the 5-foot-6, 215-pound fullback. His 4,377 rushing yards in three years is only 725 shy of the Bears’ all-time record, set by Tony Citizen in the mid-80s.
Dupuis returns for his senior year coming off “his best offseason that he’s had since we’ve had him,” said Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux. The Bears’ 13-year head coach lauded his dedication in the weight room and attention to the areas in which he needed to improve.
That’s a scary thought, especially considering Dupuis is not the Bears’ only formidable rusher. Junior Gavin Richard, who rushed for 961 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, is versatile enough to play all three positions in Bears’ Wing-T system.
Elsewhere, Church Point has studs at key positions. Though he’s switching positions, senior center Jace Benoit is a huge presence in the middle of the Bears’ line and is attracting plenty of college interest. On the opposite side of the ball, senior nose guard Tony Gibson returns after earning All-State honorable mention recognition. Three linebackers also return, including All-District first-teamer Dylan Stelly.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
An old expression in football is, “If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one.”
On the high school level, that doesn’t necessarily apply if a team’s offense isn’t predicated on quarterback play. So for Church Point, a two-QB system with Stelly and Brandt Boone could be a winning formula. Stelly, especially, is too valuable to the Bears’ defense to focus solely on quarterback.
Still, how the reps will be divided between Stelly and Boone is to be determined. Arceneaux said Stelly brings physicality to the position, while Boone has a better understanding of the offense at this point. Whichever quarterback separates himself will have large shoes to fill. Breelyn Jones rushed for 945 yards and accounted for 22 total touchdowns as a senior last year.
The offensive line is also somewhat of a question mark, as three starters must be replaced. Both of the Bears’ returning starters on the line, Benoit and Cayne Romero, are switching positions. Senior Dax Moore, who also plays outside linebacker, is replacing Arkansas-Monticello signee Ian Meche at tight end.
Gibson will also take on a major role as two sophomores will start alongside of him at defensive tackle, Armondo Gibson and Javen Gibson.
HOW WE SEE IT
Arceneaux said his goal for his program has been to reach the quarterfinals, because from there, anything can happen. The Class 3A playoffs are often the most wide-open of the nine postseason brackets. So in Arceneaux’s mind, if a few bounces go his team’s way, the Bears could be playing in the Superdome in December.
Last year was the perfect example of why Arceneaux’s thinking is logical. His team ended up playing all four Class 3A semifinalists, three of which came in the regular season, and went 2-2 in those games. In fact, the Bears’ 22-20 win against eventual-champion Eunice pushed their record to 5-0. But Church Point’s season ended in a wild overtime game against runner-up Sterlington in the second round, a matchup that featured a combined 113 points.
Church Point last reached the quarterfinals in 2013, when they lost to Livonia on a missed extra point. So who’s to say things can’t go in the Bears’ favor this year? No one saw the Bobcats lifting the trophy last year, and Church Point certainly has the backfield talent to move the ball on anyone. Reshuffled District 5-3A appears to be a three-horse race between the Bears, Iota and Northwest.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 19: versus Kaplan
Church Point and Kaplan have played every year since 2011, and it’s safe to call it a rivalry.
Arceneaux says the Bears and Pirates are “two schools that mirror each other more than any other two schools in our area.” It’s hard to argue with that assessment. Both the Bears and Pirates play a similar brand of football, utilizing the Wing-T to wear teams down, and both headman coach aggressively. That’s resulted in some down-to-the wire finishes in recent years, including three overtime games.
Considering Church Point opens up with defending Division III champion Notre Dame and travels to a somewhat unknown Southside team in Week 2, it will once again be a key game for the Bears.
COACHSPEAK
New Church Point defensive coordinator Lance Myers comes to the Bears after serving in the same role at Elton the last two years. Although the Bears will continue to run the 3-4, Myers has implemented new terminology to make the defense more flexible for players. Arceneaux lauded Myers’ enthusiasm and ability to build relationships with players.
NOTABLE NAMES
FB Rodney Dupuis, 5-6, 215, Sr.
The ability to break a program record, especially a lofty one set by a school legend more than 30 years ago, relies upon opportunity as much as talent. For Dupuis, opportunities came during his freshman year, especially after the starting fullback went down with an injury in the jamboree, and haven’t stopped since. What he lacks in height he makes up for in strength, vision, balance and quickness. His compact frame makes him a perfect fullback for the Bears’ Wing-T offense.
HB Gavin Richard, 5-7, 165, Jr.
Arceneaux calls Richard the team’s “Mr. Everything.” His ability to play all three positions in the Bears’ Wing-T system is one thing, but Richard aspires to excel at everything he does -- blocking, rushing and receiving. Those qualities make him the quintessential team player. Together with Dupuis, Church Point should have one of the best backfields in the area.
C Jace Benoit, 6-4, 340, Sr.
Benoit is one of two returning starters on the offensive line, along with senior right tackle Cayne Romero, and both linemen are switching positions. In Benoit’s case, he moves from left tackle to center. Although Arceneaux recognizes Benoit and Romero will needed time to adjust to their new position, both will be relied upon heavily for leadership. Benoit has the measurables to be an elite run blocker. Already academically qualified, he’s receiving interest from every in-state college and a few smaller schools outside the state.
QB/OLB Dylan Stelly, 6-0, 200, Jr.
With strength, athleticism and instincts, Stelly has all the makings of an All-Metro performer at outside linebacker. But his role at quarterback could be equally, if not more, important to the Bears’ success in 2019. He’ll split reps under center with Brandt Boone, and Stelly’s physicality could add another element to the Bears’ Wing-T attack. Arceneaux calls him “just an all-around good football player.”
NG Tony Gibson, 6-0, 282, Jr.
Not often do you see a nose guard with Gibson’s athleticism, which is part of what makes him such a good wrestler. Arceneaux said he has an excellent understanding of leverage, which allows him to play up and down the line of scrimmage and wreak havoc in the backfield. On top of that, he has the kind of motor coaches love. His experience will be critical to a defensive line that will start two sophomores.
Head coach: John Craig Arceneaux
Record: 82-52
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 NOTRE DAME
13 Southside
19 KAPLAN
27 OPELOUSAS
October
4 St. Louis
11 IOTA*
18 Northwest*
25 Ville Platte*
November
1 MAMOU*
8 Pine Prairie*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 8-4
Beat JENNINGS 30-21
Beat Abbeville 56-14
Beat KAPLAN 30-24
Beat PINE PRAIRIE 46-0
Beat Eunice 22-20
Lost NORTHWEST 44-28
Lost Iota 15-12
Lost CROWLEY 20-16
Beat Mamou 44-20
Beat Port Barre 42-6
Playoffs
Beat WEST FELICIANA 28-6
Lost Sterlington 57-56
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 8-4
2017: 9-2
2016: 3-8
2015: 8-4
2014: 10-2
Key losses: TE Ian Meche, OT Hayden Lejeune, LB Eduardo Briceno, DL Ben Henry
Base offense: Wing-T
Base defense: 3-4
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Macyn Bertrand (5-11, 155, Sr.)*
T Cayne Romero (6-0, 270, Sr.)*
G Lane Richard (5-11, 195, Sr.)
C Jace Benoit (6-4, 340, Sr.)*
G Hayden Carriere (5-11, 170, Sr.)
T Spencer Gotreaux (5-9, 280, Sr.)
QB Dylan Stelly (6-0, 200, Jr.)
FB Rodney Dupuis (5-6, 215, Sr.)*
HB Gavin Richard (5-7, 165, Jr.)*
HB Cavon Chavis (5-6, 160, Sr.)
Defense
DT Armondo Gibson (5-6, 250, Soph.)
NG Tony Gibson (6-0, 282, Jr.)*
DT Javen Gibson (6-1, 210, Soph.)
OLB Dax Moore (6-1, 240, Sr.)*
ILB Christopher Dailey (5-10, 165, Sr.)*
ILB Andy Briceno (5-10, 185, Soph.)
OLB Dylan Stelly (6-0, 200, Jr.)*
CB Macyn Bertrand (5-11, 155, Sr.)
SS Cavon Chavis (5-6, 160, Sr.)*
FS Ethan Castille (5-10, 160, Jr.)*
CB Daylon Foreman (6-0, 160, Soph.)
*--denotes returning starter
