CADE It was only fitting for Adam Sabbaghian and Ian Allam to score both of Episcopal of Acadiana's goals in the Falcons' 2-1 victory over visiting Catholic High of New Iberia on Tuesday.
On Jan. 20, for contact tracing reasons, the ESA co-captains were forced to watch from the stands as their team dropped a 4-1 District 3-IV contest at Vermilion Catholic.
With Sabbaghian and Allam back in the lineup on Tuesday, the Falcons won their second straight district title by knocking off the Panthers, who came into the game ranked first in the state.
"When you see your team on the field and both of the captains are sitting out, it's so hard to watch," Sabbaghian said of the loss at VC. "You're sitting out there, and you can just see what you could do. And you're not there to do it. You're just watching."
Less than five minutes into the game on Tuesday, Sabbaghian put the Falcons (12-3-2, 6-1) on the board.
"I caught the defense sliding up," he said. "I felt confident that I would go in and score, and I did."
With 17:11 left in the first half, Thomas Morris evened the score for Catholic High when the senior connected on a penalty kick.
"We swung a leg at the ball instead of being composed," ESA coach Adam Glover said. "That allowed their best player, Thomas Morris, to dribble in the box. We talked about him a lot before the game.
"Thomas is a great soccer player. He's going to go on to college and have a great college career. We talked about the importance of keeping him contained and keeping him quiet throughout."
Less than three minutes later, Allam put the decisive goal through the net.
"Every set piece we have, I always go down to help us get some size in there," he said. "I curled around the back and no one got a hand or foot on the ball, so I just came in and hit it with the top of my foot."
In his second year at ESA, Glover has collected two league championships. That's nice, he said, but the Falcons have much bigger goals on the horizon.
"We never put too much emphasis on being district champions, but it's always a nice feeling," he said. "Our focus is always on what's next, and that's that big playoff run."
Last year, ESA reached the quarterfinals as a No. 5 seed before getting eliminated by No. 4 Christ Episcopal School. When the playoff brackets are announced Wednesday, the Falcons expect to hold the No. 3 seed.
"We know that we can definitely go on a great playoff run this year," Glover said. "If we defend and play and work as hard as we did tonight, then we definitely have a great chance of getting into that state final. That's our number one aim."
Glover said his team refocused after the setback in Abbeville
"Once we played that VC game, we said to ourselves that we want to treat every game like it's a state championship game," he said. "The same way VC treated that game.
"On that day, they had a great game-plan and they deserved that win. But we know that on our day, we can beat anyone with our players. We're going into the playoffs very confident this year. My two captains - Ian and Adam - were out for that game."
The Falcons enjoyed a speed advantage vs. Catholic High (11-1, 6-1), which fell to No. 2 in Division IV behind Pope John Paul II.
"We like our speed," Sabbaghian said. "It's definitely an advantage with Christian (Herpin) and Sam (Castille) out wide. With that pace, it's mainly how we win games. With Evan (Lipari) and me in the middle, sometimes that pace is unstoppable."
Allam, a sophomore, now has two district titles under his belt in two years of high school soccer.
"Two in a row is awesome," he said. "We started this season fine and only got better, which is all I can ask for. We have a great coach. He's taught us everything we need to know. He's really passionate. He wants us to win and wants the best for us."
Glover said his squad played smart soccer in the final minutes on Tuesday.
"In the last five minutes of the game, we understood that we didn't need to go and score a third goal," he said.
"Yes, that would be nice, but at the end of the day, we want to keep that ball away from our goal and dribble to the corners. Keep it in the corners and play for a corner kick. That way, we can slow the game down, frustrate the other team and get that result."
Glover echoed Sabbaghian's comments about ESA's team speed, which has been put on display by Herpin in multiple four-goal outings.
"We know where our strengths are," Glover said. "Our strength is looking for Christian Herpin over the top with those long balls.
"Sometimes it's not the prettiest soccer, but at the high school level, you don't always have the beautiful soccer that everyone loves. It's about being effective. It's about getting the right result."