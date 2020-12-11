When the season starts, only one team gets to smile at the end.
That's what Vermilion Catholic High coach Broc Prejean told his boys after a heartbreaking 36-34 overtime loss to visiting Ouachita Christian School in Friday night's Division IV football state semifinals.
Just moments earlier, VC trailed by a touchdown with just 26 seconds left in regulation.
Senior quarterback Drew Lege connected with senior receiver John Robert Allums on a 60-yard touchdown pass and the Allums extra point sent the game to OT with a 28-28 score.
"It was just one heck of a play by J-Rob," Lege said. "To go over, grab the ball and go score, I mean we couldn't ask for anything more ... We told them (in the huddle) 'laser-focused.' You go back and watch Tom Brady in the Super Bowl and he told his guys when they were down, 'laser-focused, one play.' Our defense, they came out and got a stop and we got the ball back. At 20 seconds, we showed last week that that's all we need."
"I don't think we had to say anything -- that's what's been their character all season," said Prejean, who just wrapped up his first season at VC. "With 26 seconds left, we felt like that was too much time for us not to score ... it's just a dynamic pairing (Lege and Allums), it's been going on for a while now and he came up with a big play for us. They don't know when to quit, so to say it was shocking wouldn't do it justice to who these guys are."
Third-seeded Ouachita Christian, the defending Div. IV champion, held on in overtime to clinch a trip back to the state championship game. They'll face top-seeded Calvary Baptist for the title at Northwestern State University at the end of December.
"We have nothing but respect for those guys, they were classy all night long," Prejean said of Ouachita Christian. "They play a great brand of football and I think our guys were good enough ... I think they proved they are good enough, we just came up a little bit short tonight."
Quarterback Hunter Herring (UL commit) connected on a pair of first-half touchdown passes to Tristen Wiley and Landon Graves. He also rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns, including a 10-yard score on the first play of overtime to help the Eagles pull off the victory.
Senior running back Dillon Dougan ran for 149 yards and a touchdown on 26 attempts to help OCS gain 266 yards on the ground.
Lege finished his final high school game with 447 yards and four touchdowns on 35-of-50 passing. He completed a pass to nine different receivers, led by Allums' game-high 13 catches for 195 yards and the game-tying TD.
J.P. Summers reeled in four catches for 96 yards, while tight end Josh Noegel caught a pair of one-yard touchdowns.
The second-seeded Eagles outgained OCS 471-284 in total offense and recorded 26 first downs in the loss.
Vermilion Catholic's passing attack came out firing from the first whistle as Lege completed two of his first three attempts but the opening drive sputtered near midfield to force an early punt.
The passing game picked back up on the team's second possession as the Eagles drove 70 yards down the field on 10 plays. Lege capped the drive with a one-yard QB sneak. Allums booted the extra point for the 7-0 lead at the 4:47 mark of the first quarter.
Ouachita's offense answered on the team's ensuing drive, using five plays to drive 61 yards down the field. A 45-yard scoring connection from Herring to Wiley at the 2:09 mark tied the game, 7-7.
Halfway through the second quarter, VC's offense started moving the ball down the field and threatened to regain the lead. With the ball at the goal line, Ouachita's defense forced and recovered a fumble at the one-yard line.
The Eagles drove 99 yards down the field on the ensuing drive to grab the 14-7 lead on a 26-yard connection from Herring to Graves.
With 44 ticks remaining in the half and at their own 28, Lege orchestrated a quick score, going 4-for-4 with 72 yards passing on the drive. A five-yard pass to Allums with 19 seconds remaining tied the game once again, 14-14, heading into the halftime break.
Three consecutive incomplete passes and a blocked punt attempt on VC's first possession of the third quarter set the Ouachita offense up with a short field. A few plays later Dougan's five-yard TD run gave OCS the 20-14 lead with 3:22 remaining in the third.
Running back Josh Sagrera's three-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the Eagles the 21-20 lead before Herring's one-yard touchdown score and a successful two-point try on the ensuing OCS possession made it a 28-21 ball game.
It appeared that Vermilion would tie the game up after driving down the length of the field and looking to punch the ball in from the goal line.
Facing fourth and goal at the 3, Lege rolled out to his left and looked to take it in himself but was sandwiched between two defenders and brought down at the 1-yard line for a turnover on downs with 4:06 remaining.
"Once I saw everything was clogged up, I tried to make the most out of it," he said. "I kind of paid the consequences ... I was down at first, but I knew all it would take is for our defense to get one stop and they gave it to us. They did all we could ask of them."
Ouachita's offense nearly ran the rest of the clock out before a big third down sack by Travin Moore forced a punt and gave Lege's offense one more chance to tie it up with 26 seconds remaining.
"I'm so proud of our guys," said Lege. "To go into your senior season, not knowing if you're even going to have a season, it's hard. Especially for our seniors it was hard, but we came out every week and were preparing for our season. Coach Broc did a great job in instilling hope in us, and keeping us focused. He told us we were going to have a season and that we need to make the most of it, and I think we did just that."