Teurlings Catholic travels to Joe Yenni Stadium in Metairie on Friday with a tall task at hand.
The No. 8-seeded Rebels (5-4) will attempt to upset Division II's No. 1 De La Salle (7-0), which hasn't lost since the Cavaliers finished as runner-up to St. Thomas More last year.
"They have two really good running backs," Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said.
"No. 3 (Montrell Johnson), who is the feature back. And the other one, No. 1 (Byron Phillips III), is a tough kid who comes in and runs between the tackles."
Johnson, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior, is ranked as the No. 30 prospect in Louisiana by 247 Sports. The Arizona commitment is averaging 17.1 yards per carry with eight touchdowns.
"Johnson can run between the tackles and also hurt you on the edge," Charpentier said. "He has good instincts when he gets around the corner."
Phillips, a 5-foot-9, 215-pound senior, has rushed for 545 yards on 75 carries with five scores.
"That's their identity," Charpentier said. "They're going to play smash-mouth football. They move their big offensive line around more than any high school team I've ever seen.
"They almost use their offensive line like skill players. They move them around to different positions to do different things. Then, when you turn on the film, they catch people falling asleep on defense."
De La Salle quarterback Cole Milford (53-of-77, 852 yards, 14 TDs) is completing almost 70 percent of his passes.
"He's an underrated passer," Charpentier said of the 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior. "They do a good job of going vertical when you overdefend the run."
Charpentier is impressed with De La Salle senior offensive lineman John Martin, who is ranked as the No. 50 player in Louisiana.
"They move him around constantly," Charpentier said. "He plays right guard much of the time, but he'll also line up at tight end and at both tackle positions. The only position he hasn't played is center.
"Normally, when you see a team move linemen around like that, it's because someone is hurt. But that's not the case here. They even put (Martin) in the slot."
Charpentier says the Teurlings defense, anchored by linebacker Colin Sinitiere and free safety Jackson Andrepont, will have to slow down a De La Salle offense that is averaging 39 points per game.
"They have a lot of size and skill," Charpentier said. "They're really efficient. Our defense is designed to stop the run. We'll have to do that first.
"We'll also have to find a way to defend the pass because we're playing a team that does both well. Johnson is hard to bring down with a good stiff-arm and lower-body strength. We'll need to tackle well to have a chance."
Teurlings quarterback Kaden Boulet has passed for 1,354 yards and 14 touchdowns. Tailback Larkin Spring has gained 1,027 scrimmage yards with 20 TDs. Devin Chavis (19-396) leads a deep group of receivers.
The Rebels and Cavaliers have a common opponent in Thomas Jefferson, which is a District 11-3A rival of De La Salle.
In the first round of the playoffs, Teurlings ripped the No. 9 Jaguars 57-14 with Boulet and Spring each accounting for three touchdowns. De La Salle, which had a bye last week, beat Thomas Jefferson 35-6 in the final week of the regular season.
The De La Salle defense, paced by end Ja'Marian Peterson, is yielding only 4.6 points per game. Peterson is ranked as the No. 27 player in Louisiana by Rivals with 30 reported scholarship offers.