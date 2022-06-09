LSU signee Ethan Frey of Rosepine and Corine Poncho of Notre Dame lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State baseball and softball teams.

Frey batted .487 with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples and 28 runs scored. He was 5-0 on the mound with a 0.77 ERA and 2 saves, striking out 43 batters in 27 innings while helping the Eagles (35-2) win a second straight Class 2A baseball championship. Rosepine won its last 31 games.

Poncho hit 32 home runs and drove in 71 runs. She had a .480 average to lead the Pioneers to a 30-5 record and Division III softball championship. Notre Dame averaged 12 runs per game.

Coaches of the Year winners are Jacques Soileau of Port Barre in softball and Wayne Stein of St. Charles Catholic in baseball.

Soileau led the Red Devils to a 26-5 season and berth in the Class 2A state championship game.

Stein helped the Comets win the Division II state championship, capped with a 2-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship game. The Comets finished 28-9.

LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE CHARTS

BASEBALL

Pos Player School Cl stats

P Braden Trull Rosepine Sr. 12-0

P Landon Schmitz Kinder Jr. 8-3

P Blake Lobell Springfield Sr. 9-2

P Brady St. Pierre St. Charles So. 8-1

C Ethan Frey Rosepine Sr. .487

IF Jake Smith Rosepine Jr. .461

IF Grant Ducote Rosepine Jr. .495

IF Luke Hill Episcopal Sr. .475

IF Ian Arnett St. Charles Jr. .387

OF Griffin Cooley Kinder Jr. .422

OF Logan Calcote Rosepine Sr. .466

OF Tyler Fitch Dunham Sr. .336

UT Ethan Riche’ Bunkie Sr. .488

UT Peyton Woods Doyle Jr. 9-1

UT Will Taylor Springfield Sr. .433

UT Luke Curtis Mangham Sr. .436

UT Alex Stevens Notre Dame Sr. .433

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ETHAN FREY, ROSEPINE

COACH OF THE YEAR: WAYNE STEIN, ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC

Honorable mention

Cale Navarre, Welsh; Grant Daigle, Welsh; Gavin Gary, DeQuincy; Hayden Sauseda, Bunkie; Hayden Blanchard, Houma Christian; Jack Deville, Many; John Michael Eves, Bunkie; Tyler Corzine, Notre Dame; AJ Manasco, Many; Andrew Lee, Ascension Episcopal; Brooks Byerley, North Caddo; Jon Jon Dick, Lakeside; Jayvion Smart, Many; Sammy Maddox, DeQuincy; Josh Lim, Dunham; Jackson Monica, St. Charles; Tripp Mixon, Notre Dame; Barrett Hebert, Ascension Episcopal; Cole Sattler, Many; Blaise Blancher, Ascension Episcopal; Stewart Bonnecaze, Episcopal; Reese Ashworth, DeQuincy; Hayden Evans, Many; Mason Bordelon, Avoyelles Charter; CJ Watts, Lakeside; IV Guillot, Newman; Lane Almond, Many.

SOFTBALL

Pos Player School Cl stats

P Brianna Fontenot Kinder Fr. 19-2

P Tia Holmes Many Sr. 16-5

P Kamryn Cancienne St. Charles 8th 20-3

P Alyssa Cadwell Houma Christian Sr. 15-3

C Maci Bergeron Notre Dame Sr. .459

IF Abigail Savoy Notre Dame Sr. .566

IF Corine Poncho Notre Dame Sr. .480

IF Madison Hebert St. Charles Sr. .530

IF Jaydn Yesso Houma Christian So. .598

OF Camryn Ford Many Sr. .473

OF Addison Contorno Doyle So. .407

OF Sara Kate Booker Many So. .592

UT Destiny Pierce Houma Christian So. .525

UT Kay Kay Savant Doyle Sr. .492

UT Jenna Marler Rosepine Jr. .513

UT Lindsey LaPrairie Bunkie Sr. .523

UT Alyssa Davis, Port Barre Jr. .453

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CORINE PONCHO, NOTRE DAME

COACH OF THE YEAR: JACQUES SOILEAU, PORT BARRE

Honorable mention

Cicily Hill, Kinder; Hadley Lemons, Kinder; Barbra Ann White, Rosepine; Aaliyah Marrero, Rosepine; Shelby Deason, Rosepine; Alli Manuel, Welsh; Gabby Lafferty, DeQuincy; Baileigh Kellogg, DeQuincy; Adah Doucet, DeQuincy; Hillari Shuff, Kinder; Maddie Murrell, Notre Dame; Brook Jenkins, Many; Jada Carhee, Many; Karly Sweat, Menard; Hailey Henry, Houma Christian; Rylie Kuyper, Northlake Christian; Samantha Daniels, Port Barre; Kayla Benedic, Pope John Paul II; Noelle Corley, Menard; Callie Maitre, Notre Dame; Malani Francis, Port Barre; Kylee Savant, Doyle; Destiny Davis, Red River; Asia Richard, Kinder.