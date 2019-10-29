After winning only one game in 2018, the Loreauville Tigers are currently 5-3 overall, 3-2 in District 7-2A in coach Terry Martin's second year.
"I think being here for the whole offseason makes a big difference," Martin said. "You usually start installing things like defensive concepts during the spring, but I didn't get here until two weeks before they started fall practice in helmets.
"It was almost like it was doomed from the beginning. Then the floodgates opened in Week 1 last year with the injuries. It was a constant battle to keep numbers on the team. It was an unbelievable struggle."
The leader for the Tigers is 6-foot-3 senior Zy Alexander, who plays several positions.
In last week's 46-12 rout of West St. Mary, Alexander ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He also completed 8 of his 13 passes for 155 yards and two more scores.
"We have a few better athletes this year, but the big thing is just Zy," said Martin, who also uses Alexander at receiver when sophomore Calep Jacob is at quarterback.
"Zy does so many things on the field. He's so valuable and then we lost him to injury early last year."
Alexander is averaging 23.1 yards per completion with 10 TDs and only one interception.
Another senior who missed almost the entire 2018 season is receiver Logan Girouard, who is averaging 28.4 yards per catch.
"In a perfect world, I could have Zy and Logan on the edges at receiver," Martin said. "Logan is having a great year. Week to week, Calep is learning more about the position, but Zy has more experience at quarterback.
"Zy has a much better grasp of what we're trying to do. Calep starts on defense and plays in the slot a lot. With Zy, we know he's going to take care of the ball and enable us to be a lot more multiple."
The Tigers host Ascension Episcopal (6-2, 4-1) Friday.
"Their quarterback (Cole Simon) throws it as well as anyone we've played," Martin said. "He can run it, too. We're going to have to improve our tackling and have a playoff mindset right now because we're facing a high-caliber playoff team."
'A great comeback story'
Several months ago, it appeared that Peyton Marcantel's football career might be over.
"It's a great comeback story," St. Edmund coach James Shiver said of his senior standout. "He had a collapsed lung and wasn't cleared until August. He put on 14 pounds of muscle by working his butt off.
"He's a 6-foot-2, 225-pound running back. He also plays outside linebacker for us. Real good kid. He's also a superstar catcher who hopes to land a baseball scholarship."
Last week, Marcantel rushed for 190 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown in a 13-0 win over Sacred Heart that improved St. Edmund's record to 5-3 overall, 2-1 in District 5-1A.
"Peyton is the most unselfish player on the team," Shiver said. "We asked him to carry more in the rain at Sacred Heart. He's averaging right at 7.9 yards per carry and has 1,146 yards this season."
The Blue Jays have an unusual system on offense.
"When I got to St. Ed's before the season, I was going to change the offense from the two-tight end veer to the spread. They had been running that offense a long time, so it was almost like changing the U.S. to a communist country.
"After Week 2, I told the team that the spread isn't working. Now we run the Power-I out of the shotgun. The snap goes directly to the running back. Peyton and freshman Kieran Davis, the son of ex-New Orleans Saint Charles Grant, take turns at running back."
Davis contributed 51 yards on 16 carries last week for the Blue Jays, who host Westminster Christian (5-3, 1-2) Friday.
"The kids pick whatever running back gets the carry," Shiver said. "They love it because they get some decision making input with the play-calling."
Highland wins third straight
After going winless in 2018, Highland Baptist can move into second place in District 8-1A with a win over Central Catholic (4-3, 3-0) Friday.
In their first year under coach Rick Hutson, the Bears (4-4, 3-1) have won three straight with their only league loss coming to Vermilion Catholic.
Although the Bears have a small roster, quarterback Myles Liggans (1,426 yards passing, 11 TDs, 60.5% completion percentage) has several reliable targets at receiver.
"When you can throw to four or five receivers, the defense can't double-team or key on anyone in particular," Hutson said.
In last week's 47-12 win over Hanson Memorial, Cade Boudreaux caught six passes for 115 yards and two scores.
Keelan Preston added six catches for 96 yards, and Kylyn Jones and Sadler Delahoussaye combined to catch four passes for 69 yards.
"Cade might be our leader yardage-wise," his coach said. "This is his first year playing football. He has great hands and gets better each week, which is what you expect from someone in their first year. Jones is probably the guy people notice the most because he has the best size and physical presence. He's hard to bring down one-on-one.
"Preston is our most explosive guy. He was able to play defense but not receiver for the first three or four games because he broke a finger. We started utilizing him on short passes in the fourth game, and he's been in the top three receivers ever since. Delahoussaye also plays running back and catches stuff out of the backfield. He gets a lot of shovel passes."
Last week, Delahoussaye added 75 rushing yards with two touchdowns.
According to Hutson, his team is outnumbered by Central Catholic.
"The thing they and Vermilion Catholic have that the rest of us don't have is numbers," he said. "Not only guys on the sideline but guys who play in the game. It's a game of attrition when they're playing 30 or 40 and you're only playing 11."