Coby Harris and Keishawn Harris combined to score 28 points for David Thibodaux, which advanced to the Division II quarterfinals with a 63-51 win at home over St. Charles Catholic on Monday.

"Coby Harris is a 4.0 student," David Thibodaux head coach Vincent Hicks said. "He's always the first one to get to the gym and the last one to leave. This guy is the perfect example of a leader and I'm blessed to have him. He leads these guys in the right way and it matters when it comes to tough games."

The Bulldogs (21-11) went with a makeshift starting five due to disciplinary matters and it showed early as the visitors opened up a 7-4 lead and trailed by only one point (26-25) at the half.

In the third quarter, however, David Thibodaux went on a 16-2 run to put the game out of reach and send the Bulldogs into a matchup with the winner of Thomas Jefferson vs. St. Thomas More, which is set for Tuesday at STM.

"I had my real starting lineup in there attacking those guys in the second half," Hicks said. "I had some disciplinary issues that I had to deal with earlier in the game. Other than that, it was simple - just telling the guys to pick up the energy.

"In the first half, we had some guys in spots they weren't used to due to players sitting out. That's pretty much what it was. We didn't do anything differently. I just felt like we had to execute better and that's what we did. We got turnovers on their first five or six possessions of the second half, and it was history from there."

The Bulldogs scored nine straight points to open the third quarter with David Nwanji and Coby Harris hitting two field goals apiece.

"(Nwanji) is a junior with a tremendous amount of talent and he always brings the energy," Hicks said. "That's something you have to love."

Coby Harris had 15 points, while Keishawn Harris accounted for 13 to lead a balanced attack for the Bulldogs.

Carencro opens defense of Class 4A title with 100 points CARENCRO — The Carencro Bears opened the Class 4A playoffs with a newly found confidence that might not have existed at the beginning of the season.

"We started off a little slow," Coby Harris said. "Like coach said, we didn't have some of our starters due to disciplinary action. I was trying to keep the energy up offensively and defensively.

"The coaches took me aside in the locker room at halftime and talked to me about how we weren't getting turnovers out of the press. In the second half, we started getting turnover after turnover and that's how we made our run."

David Thibodaux went with basically a four-guard lineup and one post player, DQ Griffin, to start the game but Griffin was forced to make a quick exit after picking up two fouls early in the first quarter.

"Griffin usually starts for us but recently I've been having him come off the bench because of that," Hicks said. "He has some issues where he reaches in and tries to go for the steal.

"To save him for later in the game, we usually bring him off the bench but due to those disciplinary issues, we had him in the starting lineup."

Griffin returned midway through the third quarter and added eight points for the fifth-seeded Bulldogs, who missed 9-of-10 from the charity stripe before nailing 6-of-8 in the fourth quarter.

"That's always been our Achilles' heel this whole year, not having that consistency with free throws," Hicks said. "We've beaten some really good teams and when we have, it's been because we were solid at the free throw line. If we can get that figured out, we'll really be tough to beat."

Jason Bosco led all scorers with 22 points, including five three-pointers, and Joseph Mamou chipped in 12 for the 12th-seeded Comets (12-16).