The Lafayette High Mighty Lions appeared ready to cruise to victory with a 23-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Southside Sharks didn't make it easy.
The Mighty Lions were led by dual-threat quarterback Xan Saunier, but Saunier injured his hand near the end of the third quarter, which gave the Sharks an opportunity to pounce. The Mighty Lions sputtered and allowed the Sharks to score 14 points in the fourth quarter, but they were able to hang on and secure a 23-20 district win.
The Mighty Lions' offense was significantly slower without Saunier, but he was able to return in the closing minutes and secured the first down that ultimately sealed the game.
"We played like boneheads in the fourth quarter, and they (Southside) took advantage of it,” Lafayette High head coach Cedric Figaro said. “They’re a well-coached team, and that’s what they’re supposed to do. We didn’t need to throw the ball, we needed his (Saunier's) legs. He came back in and gave us the big push that we needed.”
Saunier was solid as a passer and finished with 105 yards through the air, but he's become more dangerous with his legs and finished 88 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.
“Previous years, we threw the ball a little bit more, but I was always a scrambler,” Saunier said. “I had a couple rushing touchdowns last year, but I'm definitely getting faster. With coach Fig coming in and wanting to run the ball and handle a point up there up front, I knew I was going to have to use my legs. His workouts this summer were just perfect for that mentality, that toughness and that strength. It’s been playing out into the season.”
While Saunier's hand injury may have made it challenging for him to throw once he returned, his rushing ability was all he needed down the stretch.
“I kept telling the coaches, ‘if y’all need me, I’ll come back,’” Saunier said. “We needed some first downs, and my name so happened to be called, and we just went to work. The big boys up front found some blocks for me, and we just found a way to win.”
Sharks' quarterback Gavyn Menard struggled out of the gate, but he got some momentum going and nearly led a fourth quarter comeback.
"Just too little, too late,” Southside head coach Josh Fontenot said. “We can’t throw ourselves in a hole to start. We have to come out and show a little more emotion early. Gavyn (Menard) showed his toughness tonight. He didn’t start well, but he came back and led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. I’m very proud of him for that."
While Figaro was disappointed in his defense's performance in the fourth quarter, he was proud of their effort overall led by Oliver Craddock and his son Thaos.
“Our defense started off great,” Figaro said. “At the end we started to lay eggs a little bit, but that’s all right. Those kids are growing and trying to get together and play four quarters. Right now we’re probably at about three, so we’ve got to work a little harder.”
The Mighty Lions improve to 5-0 on the season after this big district win and will have a week to recharge in wake of a huge matchup against undefeated Acadiana in what will be the District 3-5A title.
“Any win is a big win,” Figaro said. “We’re 5-0 right now. I don’t know if that’s ever happened at Lafayette High in a long time, but we’re going to take it. We get a week and then we get Acadiana. It’s real big. I coached there for five years, Thaos played there for three years. We know all those guys, all those people there are friends and family. It’s going to be a tremendous game for the district championship.”