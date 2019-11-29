There were smiles all around for the No. 1-seeded Lafayette Christian Knights during their 49-14 Division III state semifinal win over No. 5 Dunham at Knight Field.

Each one of them had its own special meaning.

Starting with the Knights’ two stars of the night in punishing workhorse back Logan Gabriel and speedy two-way standout Sage Ryan, who carried the biggest load in pushing LCA into a state championship game matchup with St. Charles at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Cajun Field.

After missing several games during the season, the unfortunate Tigers got the real Logan Gabriel in Friday's showdown.

Gabriel must have looked like Herschel Walker in his glory days to Dunham’s defenders on the field Friday, running over Tigers with regularity to finish with 115 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

“I was so extra determined tonight,” Gabriel said. “I felt like I was letting my teammates down early in the season just knowing what I could do for them, so I just took it upon myself to go hard, put in some work and make sure that I don’t let them down again.”

After fumbles ended LCA’s first two possessions and Errol Rogers connected with Ethan Laing on a 31-yard touchdown pass, Gabriel opened up a 21-0 lead with touchdown runs of 11 and then 20 yards. The latter was a highlight-film scamper where Gabriel ran through and over defenders … almost like Jerome Bettis did playing flag football in the current Geico commercial.

That question certainly brought a smile of humble agreement with that assessment.

“Yeah, I did feel like that, just with an extra hurdle in it,” Gabriel laughed.

LCA coach Jacarde Carter certainly enjoyed seeing Gabriel back after missing four games with a hamstring injury during the regular season.

“He’s getting his feet back under him,” Carter said. “He was out a few weeks during the season when he really couldn’t do anything, but he’s back healthy now. He’s running now. He’s getting behind his shoulder pads. He’s keeping his feet going and finishing runs. This is the Logan Gabriel we saw his sophomore year and his junior year and he’s getting back into it his senior year.”

Carter’s most meaningful smile in his postgame interview came asked about the staff’s reaction to what happened shortly after Gabriel’s two TD runs.

Dunham responded with an eight-play, 90-yard drive to cut it to 21-7. Then after a holding penalty halted a drive to lead to a short Knights’ punt, the Tigers covered 48 yards in 38 seconds. After running 14 yards, Dunham quarterback Anthony Safford then connected on a 14-yard TD pass to Gabe Hitzman on the final play of the first half to trim LCA’s lead to 21-14.

When asked about that development late in the first half, Carter delivered a huge smile and quickly thought better of really describing the staff’s reaction to the halftime score.

“We knew we had to come back out in the second half and play our brand of football,” Carter said.

“We knew we could play much better and clean up a lot of things from the first half. That’s pretty much what the message was.”

However the message was delivered, Ryan smoothly took care of business … first with a 46-yard touchdown run and then a 31-yard score on LCA’s first two possessions of the second half to build a 35-14 lead with 8:22 left in the third quarter.

Ryan’s smile simply gave the impression he had things under control all along.

“We just had to keep our composure and calm down,” said Ryan, who finished with 132 yards and two TDs on eight carries. “We had 24 minutes left in the game. It was just one play. You make mistakes. We just came out in the second half and got our tempo going.

“They were very talented. They kind of attacked our weaknesses a little bit, so I give credit to them.”

The Knights, who would later get a 4-yard TD run from Gabriel and 1-yard scoring plunge from Dalen Gondron to ice the semifinal win, finished with 23 first downs, 320 yards rushing and 108 in the air.

Quarterback Errol Rogers added 108 yards passing and a score, as well as 67 yards rushing on 16 carries.

All of those efforts brought about a smile of achievement from Carter.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “I don’t really have the words for it right now. I’m proud of the guys. I’m proud of the coaching staff. Their effort has been resilient – from the coaches to the administration all the way down to the players and the support system. Its been amazing and we hope to keep the ball rolling and be successful next week.”

For Ryan, his final smile reflected back on three straight seasons in the state finals with Division IV state crowns the last two seasons.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “To go there three times in a row. I give credit to our coaches and to my teammates. I love them all. I’m blessed and honored to be in this position.”