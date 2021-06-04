BASEBALL
District 3-5A
FIRST TEAM
P Jack Walker, Barbe Sr 5-0
P Gavin Guidry, Barbe Jr 3-0
P Kade McBride, Sulphur Sr 4-0
P Alex Norris, Sam Houston Sr 4-1
C Kyle Debarge, Barbe Sr .310
1B JC Vanek, Barbe So .364
2B Donovan LaSalle, Barbe, So .383
3B Grant Comeaux, Barbe Jr .409
SS Dylan Thompson, Sam Houston So .320
OF Cardell Thibodeaux, Acadiana Jr .360
OF Dylan Biddick, Lafayette So .429
OF Crawford Courville, Barbe Jr .412
UT Kasen Richard, Acadiana Sr .308
UT Luke Benoit, Sulphur So .356
UT Dillion Bird, Sulphur So .350
UT Dallas Rhodes, Sam Houston Sr .366
UT Xan Saunier, Lafayette Sr .342
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Jack Walker, Barbe
COACH OF THE YEAR
Glenn Cecchini, Barbe
SECOND TEAM
P – Dylan Thibodeaux, Sam Houston; RJ Davis, Acadiana; Landon Arrant, Sulphur; Kade Linn, New Iberia; Grant Fontenot, Lafayette High; C – Kanin Meyers, New Iberia; 1B – Brock Jones, Lafayette High; 2B – Jordan Thompson, Sam Houston; 3B – Griff Hebert, Sam Houston; SS – Parker Gwyn, Acadiana; OF – Jake Brown, Sulphur; Cody Khammany, New Iberia; Carson Livesay, Lafayette; UT – Ty Wilkerson, Southside; Culley Holden, Southside; Gage Trahan, Colby Khammany, New Iberia; Jake Guidry, Lafayette High.
HONORABLE MENTION
ACA – Hunter Sellers, Ian Montz, Aaron Lanerie, Justin Brice, Dylan Dronet; BAR – Tyler Barrett, Kam Edwards, Owen Galt, Ethan Medlin, Jojo Semien, Landon Victorian, Blake Wren; COM – Alex Hulin; LAF – Chase Hebert, Bryson Broussard; NISH – Dylan Ruffin, Evan Hebert; SH – Ashton Fuselier, Andrew Glass; SOUTH – John Gray, Ian Holm, Bryce Barton; SUL – Ronnie Toney.
District 4-4A
FIRST TEAM
P John Touchet, North Vermilion, Jr
P Tyson LeBlanc, North Vermilion, So
P Jahiem Mitchell, Eunice, Sr
P Colin Lacombe, Rayne, Sr
C Jason Comeaux, Rayne, Jr
1B Dylan Darbonne, Eunice, Jr
2B Ethan Theriot, Rayne, Sr
3B Jordan Blanchard, North Vermilion, Sr
SS Lane Patin, North Vermilion, Jr
OF Dale Martin, North Vermilion, Sr
OF Camden Breaux, North Vermilion, So
OF Kevin Harris, LaGrange, Sr
UT Reid Dupont, Rayne, Sr
UT Baylon Leon, Rayne, Sr
UT Will Arceneaux, Rayne, Sr
UT Clancy Trahan III, LaGrange, Sr
UT Zach Suire, Eunice, Sr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Ethan Theriot, Rayne
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jeremy Trahan, North Vermilion
SECOND TEAM
P – Tyson Dangerfield, Wash.-Marion; Braden Rider, Eunice; Dylan Judice, Rayne; Cole Veronie, North Vermilion; C – Blake Lastrapes, North Vermilion; 1B – Dylan Naquin, North Vermilion; 2B – Dru Phillips, Eunice; 3B – Hudson Manuel, Eunice; SS – Jason Wilson, LaGrange; OF – Kaleb Olivier, Rayne; Brandt Fontenot, North Vermilion; Dylan Guillory, Eunice; UT – Trey LaGrange, Rayne; Evan Fruge, Eunice; Hayden Darbonne, Eunice; Devarius Carrier, LaGrange; De’Khoury Flagg, Wash.-Marion.
HONORABLE MENTION
NV – Allen Johnson, John Carter, Cooper David; RAY – Dayton Lewis; EUN – Jullian Hudson; LAG – Braylon Holloway, Jared Holmes, Korian Lubin, Ra’Quan Poullard; WM – Braylon Turpeau, Alonzo Citizen, Junte Clarke, Dedrick Welcome.
District 5-4A
FIRST TEAM
P Joey Lacombe, Carencro, Jr
P Michael Landry, St. Thomas More, Sr
P Will Taylor, St. Thomas More, Fr
P Ryan Richrad, Teurlings, Jr
C Eli Benoit, St. Thomas More, Jr
1B Kaden Boulet, Teurlings, Sr
2B Jude Braquet, Carencro Sr
3B Tanner Hornback, St. Thomas More, So
SS Hayes Trahan, St. Thomas More, Sr
OF Josh Stevenson, St. Thomas More, Sr
OF Tavion Faulk, Carencro, Sr
OF Bennet Mittlesteadt, St. Thomas More, So
UT Ben Tate, Teurlings, Sr
UT Landon Morrow, St. Thomas More, Sr
UT Connor Kleinpeter, Teurlings, Jr
UT Davon Francis, Carencro, Sr
UT Danny Lewis, Westgate, Jr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Landon Morrow, St. Thomas More
COACH OF THE YEAR
Gary Perkins, St. Thomas More
SECOND TEAM
P – Ian Johnson, Teurlings; Walker Griffon, St. Thomas More; Bryson Menard, Carencro; James Heiken, Carencro; C – Gavin Trahan, Teurlings; 1B – Adam Faust, St. Thomas More; 2B – Jaxson Manuel, St. Thomas More; 3B – Will Judice, St. Thomas More, Jr; SS – Devin Zenon, Westgate, Sr; OF – Cameron Andrus, Carencro; Jase Braquet, Carencro; Cohen Boyd, Teurlings; UT – Daylin LeBlanc, Westgate; Jackson Andrepont, Teurlings; Carter Fontenot, Teurlings; Oakley Bourque, Teurlings; Kyle Breaux, Teurlings.
HONORABLE MENTION
STM – Austin Romero, Jack Stefanski; CAR – Cameron Romero, Connor Romero, Hayden Domingue, Lleyton LeBlanc, Anthony ; WEST – Logan Romero, Jacavien Jacobs, Jihad Simon; NOR – Jared-Allen Aasron; Jaheim Coleman; TEUR – Payton Godchaux.
District 6-4A
FIRST TEAM
P Mason LeBlanc, Breaux Bridge, Jr
P Kole Hebert, Breaux Bridge, Fr
P Ian Thibodeaux, Breaux Bridge, Fr
P Gabe Dore, Cecilia, Sr
C Will Pickett, Cecilia, Jr
1B Kade Hebert, Breaux Bridge, So
2B Payton Clay, Cecilia, Jr
3B Anthony Roberts, Breaux Bridge, Sr
SS Cameron Gonzalez, Breaux Bridge, Jr
OF Nick Pontiff, Cecilia, Jr
OF Kohen Boyd, Breaux Bridge, Jr
OF Dorian Jackson, Breaux Bridge, Sr
UT Andrew Simon, Cecilia, Jr
UT Kale Guidry, Cecilia, Jr
UT Alex Champagne, Breaux Bridge, Jr
UT Carson Taylor, Breaux Bridge, Jr
UT Alex Soileau, Cecilia, Jr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Dorian Jackson, Breaux Bridge
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kyle Cormier, Breaux Bridge
SECOND TEAM
P – Noah Johnson, Cecilia; Ashton Knott, Cecilia; Grant Domengeaux, Beau Chene; Jacob Nicholas, Beau Chene; C – Mason Latiolais, Beau Chene; 1B – Dre’ Milton, Beau Chene; 2B – Kade Knight, Breaux Bridge; 3B – Alex Mallett, Beau Chene; SS – Braden Fontenot, Livonia; OF – Brandon Gregory, Breaux Bridge; Cade Poirier, Cecilia; Carter Olivier, Beau Chene; UT – Josh Judice, Beau Chene; Luke Domingue, Beau Chene; Jacque Patin, Beau Chene; Landon Hollier, Beau Chene; Treyden Vincent, Beau Chene.
District 5-3A
FIRST TEAM
P Gavin LeBlanc, Iota, Sr, 6-1
P Gage Monceaux, Iota, Sr, 5-3
P Hayden Carriere, Church Point, Jr, 6-2
P Aubrey Martel, Mamou, Sr, 7-6
C Andrew Mouton, Iota, Jr, .327
1B Morgan Carriere, Church Point, Sr, .307
2B Alijah Fontenot, Ville Platte, So., .327
3B Nick Duplechain, Iota, Jr, .370
SS Tyler LeJeune, Iota, Jr, .458
OF Josh Richard, Church Point, Jr, .354
OF Dawson Wallace, Iota, Jr, .353
OF Andre Tate, Mamou, Jr, .455
UT Nick Hebert, Iota, Jr, .227
UT Daylon Forman, Church Point, Jr, .365
UT Matthew Crochet, Iota, Jr, .281
UT Branson Fontenot, Pine Prairie, So, .287
UT Colin Ardoin, Pine Prairie, So, .308
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Gavin LeBlanc, Iota
COACH OF THE YEAR
Leonard Cloud, Iota
SECOND TEAM
P – Bastian Veillon, Ville Platte; Leslie Foreman, Ville Platte; Evan Ardoin, Pine Prairie; C – Benjamin Romero, Ville Platte; 1B – AJ Arvie, Mamou; 2B – Peyton Dupuis, Iota; 3B – Garrett Briscoe, Church Point; SS – Devin Ardoin, Mamou; OF – Parker Hayes, Iota; Dylan Bordelon, Pine Prairie; Brandon McDaniel, Pine Prairie; UT – Blaine Briscoe, Church Point; Chandler Guillory, Church Point; Lane Hoffpauir, Church Point; Andy Briceno, Church Point; Monty Fontenot, Ville Platte; Cayden McCullough, Pine Prairie.
District 6-2A
FIRST TEAM
P Will Vice, Notre Dame, Sr
P Hunter Lail, Lafayette Christian, Jr
P Owen Ponchieux, Port Barre, So
P Ben Miller, Lake Arthur, Sr
C Karson Broussard, Notre Dame, Jr
1B Dom Thibodeaux, Notre Dame, Sr
2B Daegan Mitchell, Lafayette Christian, Sr
3B Caleb Miller, Welsh, So
SS Cole Navarre, Welsh, Jr
OF Brylan Green, Lafayette Christian, Jr
OF Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame, Sr
OF Austin Vaness, Welsh, Sr
UT Ethan Menard, Notre Dame, Sr
UT Kade Welch, Lafayette Christian, Fr
UT Miles Justin, Lafayette Christian, Sr
UT Tyler Breaux, Lake Arthur, Sr
UT Jake Armand, Lake Arthur, Sr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Dom Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Stevens, Notre Dame
SECOND TEAM
P – Michael Simien, LCA; Evan LeBlanc, Notre Dame; Jode Janise, Welsh; Gabe Lachney, Port Barre; Kason Conner, Lake Arthur; C – Carl Zeringue, LCA; 1B – Hunter Bihm, Welsh; 2B – Austin Doucet, Notre Dame; 3B – Alex Stevens, Notre Dame; SS – Blake Smith, Notre Dame; OF – Caleb Comeaux, Notre Dame; Gannon Arnaud, Port Barre; Cowinn Helaire, LCA; UT – Landon Broussard, Welsh; Cohen Elkins, LCA; Luke Hoffpauir, Notre Dame; Grant Daigle, Welsh; Tyler Breaux, Lake Arthur.
HONORABLE MENTION
Grant Porche, Gabe Gillett, Sebastian Roche, Landon Reed, Warner Levy, Khelvon Borel, Ridge Savoie.
District 7-2A
FIRST TEAM
P Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal, Jr
P Carter Fletcher, Catholic-NI, Sr
P Thomas Amador, Houma Christian, Sr
P Riley Marcot, Loreauville, So
C Andrew Lee, Ascension Episcopal, Jr
1B John Cole Broussard, Loreauville, Sr
2B Garrett Blanchard, Loreauville, So
3B Jordy Broussard, Loreauville, Sr
SS Austin Mills, Ascension Episcopal, So
OF Wyatt Fox, Ascension Episcopal, Sr
OF William Regard, Catholic-NI, Sr
OF Jahari Williams, Loreauville, Jr
UT Preston Ocmand, Ascension Episcopal, Jr
UT Blaise Blanchar, Ascension Episcopal, So
UT Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal, Sr
UT Cameron Trahan, Loreauville, Sr
UT Kalob Moneaux, Delcambre, Sr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Andrew Lee, Ascension Episcopal
COACH OF THE YEAR
Lonny Landry, Ascension Episcopal
SECOND TEAM
P – Robert Mineville, Catholic-NI, Sr; Whitney Boudreaux, Loreauville; Payton Woodring, Ascension Episcopal; Hayden Cormier, Ascension Episcopal; DJ Edmond, West St. Mary; C – Bronson Louviere, Loreauville; 1B – Devin Verrett, Loreauville; 2B – Kalum Hills, West St. Mary; 3B – Nick Boutte, Catholic-NI; SS – Jaxon Wiggins, Delcambre; OF – Noah Broussard, Catholic-NI; Aiden Dooley, Loreauville; Parker LeBlanc, Delcambre; Willie Kerstetter, Ascension Episcopal; UT – Barrett Hebert, Ascension Episcopal; Kade Girior, Houma Christian; Henry Pertuit, Houma Christian; Jovan Robertson, West St. Mary; Dy’Jawayne Darby, Franklin; Hunter Freyou, Loreauville; Jessie Pelons, Loreauville; Hayden Frederick, Delcambre; Carter Breaux, Ascension Episcopal.
HONORABLE MENTION
AES – Liam Curry, Ethan Caillier, Christian Foti; HC – Blake Allemand; LOR – Luke Dowling; CATH – Seagan Segura, Zachary Napier; WSM – Brad Hines, Noah St. Germain; FRAN – Brock Mello; DEL – Kahlin Moneaux, Cullen Bouton, Andre Saunier, Rogan Saunier.
District 5-1A
FIRST TEAM
P Daven Benoit, St. Edmund, Jr
P Luke Vidrine, St. Edmund, Jr
P Drew McKneely, Catholic-PC, Jr
P Bryce Rozas, Opelousas Catholic, Sr
C Alex McElwee, Sacred Heart-VP, Sr
INF Aiden Vosburg, Catholic-PC, Sr
INF Remi Guillory, St. Edmund, Sr
INF Drake Guidry, Opelousas Catholic, Sr
INF Isaac Leger, Sacred Heart-VP, Jr
OF Zeph Arnold, Sacred Heart-VP, Jr
OF Jon Burton Charles, Opelousas Catholic, Sr
OF William Driggs, St. Edmund, Jr
UT Sean Spain, Westminster, Sr
UT Caleb Barras, Westminster, Sr
UT Chayse Buriege, Catholic-PC, Sr
UT Hayden Elliott, Catholic-PC, Fr
UT Hayden Babineaux, Westminster, Jr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Aiden Vosburg, Catholic-PC
COACH OF THE YEAR
Barry Manuel, St. Edmund
SECOND TEAM
P Gabe Fontenot, Sacred Heart-VP; Jacob Pinsonat, Catholic-PC; Alex Breaux, Opelousas Catholic; C – Logan Landry, Catholic-PC; John Michael Jarrell, Opelousas Catholic; INF Jordan Luna, Opelousas Catholic; Wesley Driggs, St. Edmund; Andrew Jewell, Catholic-PC; Mason Miller, Catholic-PC; OF Zach Bacilla, Westminster; Conner Lacour, Catholic-PC; Connor Achee, Catholic-PC; Mark Collins, Opelousas Catholic; Chance Helton, Opelousas Catholic; UT – Henry Brown, St. Edmund; Kaleb George, St. Edmund; Jace Sloane, Opelousas Catholic; Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic.
HONORABLE MENTION
SHVP – Peyton Feucht, Noah Soileau; STE – Brayden Albarado, Gus Brown, Justin Landry; CATH – Jake LeBlanc; WCA – Colby LeJeune, Jonah Barras.
District 8-1A
FIRST TEAM
P Trent Hillen, Central Catholic
P Caleb Menina, Central Catholic
P Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
P Hayden Scott, Covenant Christian
C John Richard, Covenant Christian
1B Roth John, Covenant Christian
2B Carter Fabre, Covenant Christian
3B Carter Williams, Central Catholic
SS Mikie Bazar, Vermilion Catholic
OF Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
OF Ross Thomas, Central Catholic
OF Matthew Elrod, Highland Baptist
UT Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
UT Sadler Delahoussaye, Highland Baptist
UT Ty Eschette, Central Catholic
UT Connor Matherne, Covenant Christian
MOST VALULABLE PLAYER
Caleb Menina, Central Catholic
SECOND TEAM
P – Brandon Cordero, Central Catholic; Jacob Daniel, Hanson; Carson Hebert, Covenant Christian; Payton Albert, Vermilion Catholic; C – JP Summers, Vermilion Catholic; 1B – Riley Rodriguez, Hanson; 2B – Ethan Landry, Vermilion Catholic; 3B – Alec Broussard, Vermilion Catholic; SS – Ethan Judice, Hanson; OF – Alex Judice, Hanson; Matt DeRouen, Vermilion Catholic; Josh Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic; Hugh Hamer, Central Catholic; UT – J.T. Teuton, Convenant Christian; Ben Gulotta, Highland Baptist; Morty Frederick, Centerville; Kale Decuir, Highland Baptist.
HONORABLE MENTION
CCMC – Jackson Butler, Brett Morell, Caleb O’Con, Drew Rock, Nicholas Spitale; COVENANT – Cade Bergeron, Cole John, Owen Trosclair; HAN – Carson Doucet, Daniel Ibert; HIGH – Ryan Breaux, Aiden McGowen, Parker Perry, Blayde White; VC - Jacques Hulin.
SOFTBALL
District 3-5A
FIRST TEAM
P Janci Aube, Acadiana, Jr, .311
P Halie Pappion, Barbe, Jr, .463
P Lexi Dibbley, Sam Houston, So, .543
C Sarah David, Barbe, Jr, .482
1B Alana Mark, Barbe, Sr, .495
2B Brenna Moncrief, Barbe, Jr, .479
3B Maci Baldwin, Sam Houston, Sr, .394
SS Brylie Fontenot, Sam Houston, So, .564
OF Kiley Dehart, Barbe, Sr, .665
OF Erin Ardoin, Sam Houston, Sr, .526
OF Nyjah Fontenot, Barbe, Jr, .436
UT Kaylee Cooper, Sam Houston, Sr, .476
UT Bailey Chaisson, Sulphur, Sr, .459
UT Mari Baldwin, Sam Houston, Sr, .643
UT Ramsi Menard, Southside, Jr, .527
UT Vega Tower, Sulphur, Sr, .450
UT Mya George, New Iberia, Sr, .528
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Lexi Dibbley, Sam Houston
COACH OF THE YEAR
Candyce Carter, Barbe
SECOND TEAM
P – Kailey Dwyer, Acadiana; Sophia Tanner, Sulphur; C – Kamryn Lafosse, Sam Houston; Raeley Duplechin, Southside; 1B – Destini Wold, Sam Houston; 2B – Maddy England, Sam Houston; 3B – Brayley Richard, Sulphur; SS – Reese Grossie, Lafayette High; OF – Mica Beaudoin, Barbe; Aly Moss, Southside; Cydni Reed, Sulphur; UT – Annika Biswell, Sam Houston; Sophia Romero, Acadiana; Madison Cretien, Barbe; Trista Reagan, New Iberia; Bre’ Elam, Sulphur.
HONORABLE MENTION
ACAD – Madison Jolie Lenderman, Ashlyn Hebert, Kathryn Carriere; BAR – Skylar LaCombe, Ayanna Malvo; LAF – Jade Harmon, Seanna West; NISH – Ke’asia St. Julien, Emmy LeBlanc; SOUTH – Brooklyn Foreman, Tai Jones; SUL – Kayden Koonce.
District 4-4A
FIRST TEAM
P Alyssa Akers, North Vermilion
P Caroline Vienne, Eunice
C McKenzie Guillory, Eunice
1B Gabby Mitchell, Eunice
2B Madie Broussard, North Vermilion
3B Ani Comeaux, Rayne
SS Olivia Thibodeaux, Eunice
OF Natalie Naomi, North Vermilion
OF Kennedy Semien, North Vermilion
OF Krysten Hayes, Washington-Marion
UT Aa’sialynn Fuller, Washington-Marion
UT Alexis Ortego, Eunice
UT Sophi Vidrine, Eunice
UT Abigail Lopez, North Vermilion
UT Traelen Humphrey, LaGrange
UT Kendyll Turpeau, Washington-Marion
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Kennedy Semien, North Vermilion
COACH OF THE YEAR
Adele Trahan, North Vermilion
SECOND TEAM
P – Ashanta Carter, Washington-Marion; Jailyn Pavich, Eunice; C – Rani Meaux, North Vermilion; 1B – Haley Savoie, Washington-Marion; 2B – Hannah Collins, Washington-Marion; 3B – Aai’Jia Bias, Washington-Marion; SS – Lexi Broussard, North Vermilion; OF – Hannah Scroggins, North Vermilion; Cali Billings, Rayne; Raegan Fontenot, Rayne; Breona Chapman, Washington-Marion; UT – Shelbee LeJeune, North Vermilion; Sydni Lemelle, Eunice; Lendsey Guillory, Washington-Marion; Emily Marks, Rayne; Jordynn Lafleur, LaGrange.
HONORABLE MENTION
NV – Olivia Dupre; RAY – Evyn Shreve; LAG – Sydney Golden; EUN – Alissa Pate; WM – Jamya Matthews.
District 5-4A
FIRST TEAM
P Nelly Townsend, St. Thomas More, Sr
P Emmie Dowdy, St. Thomas More, Sr
P Kristyn Lormand, Teurlings, Sr
C Meredith Conzelmann, St. Thomas More, Jr
1B Emma Berard, Teurlings, Sr
2B Madison LeJeune, Teurlings, So
3B Madison Prejean, St. Thomas More, Sr
SS Vyctorhea Romero, Teurlings, Jr
OF Miia Bailey, St. Thomas More, Sr
OF Bre Begnaud, Teurlings, Jr
OF Trista Dalfrey, Teurlings, Fr
UT Amari Jones, Carencro, Sr
UT Hannah Parker, St. Thomas More, Sr
UT Gabbie Stutes, St. Thomas More, So
UT Etta Chisolm, Teurlings, So
UT Karaline Randazzo, Westgate, Jr
UT Michael Bonnet, Northside, Jr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Madison Prejean, St. Thomas More
COACH OF THE YEAR
Andria Waguespack, St. Thomas More
SECOND TEAM
P – Micah Bonnet, Northside; Abigail Borel, Westgate; C - Brooklyn Pollard, Carencro; 1B – Hannah Benoit, Carencro; 2B – MacKenzie McDaniel, St. Thomas More; 3B – Danielle Darius, Westgate; SS – Jaide LaCombe, Carencro; OF – Breanna Lee, Westgate; Gabby Brabner, St. Thomas More; Lillian Theriot, Carencro; Samantha Heinen, St. Thomas More; UT - Gabby Boudreaux, Teurlings; A’Kili Greene, St. Thomas More; Maggie Marceaux, Teurlings; Maci Charles, Northside; Destinae Buteau, Westgate; Arianna Francis, Carencro.
District 6-4A
FIRST TEAM
P Mallory Pitre, Beau Chene, Sr
P Gabbi Savoie, Cecilia, So
C Gracie Bellard, Beau Chene, Sr
1B Kaitlyn Dickey, Beau Chene, Sr
2B Macy LeBlanc, Cecilia, Sr
3B Kristen Lalonde, Beau Chene, So
SS Cloe Bonvillain, Beau Chene, So
OF Tinlley Alleman, Cecilia, Jr
OF Anna Hendricks, Livonia, 8th
OF Lindsay Manuel, Breaux Bridge, Fr
UT Emme Marks, Beau Chene, So
UT Addyson Arnaud, Beau Chene, So
UT Kayley Stanfield, Breaux Bridge, Sr
UT Dakyla Calais, Cecilia, Sr
UT Sage Champagne, Cecilia, Jr
UT Bryanna Rodriguez, Livonia, Sr
UT Skylar Richard, Breaux Bridge, Jr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Mallory Pitre, Beau Chene
COACH OF THE YEAR
Thad Dickey, Beau Chene
SECOND TEAM
P – Macy Bergeron, Livonia; Kenedi Langlinais, Breaux Bridge; C – Emma Meche, Cecilia; 1B – Kelsey Zerginue, Breaux Bridge; 2B – Gabriella Angelle, Beau Chene; 3B – Hannah Juge, Livonia; SS – Olivia Guidroz, Livonia; OF – Belle Racca, Breaux Bridge; Camille Champagne, Beau Chene; Chloe Dupre, Opelousas; Tangie Peltier, Cecilia; Tia Ransom, Livonia; UT – Cierra Hendricks, Livonia; Amber Racca, Breaux Bridge; Kennedy Stanfield, Breaux Bridge; Kelsey Mazerac, Cecilia; Sophi Harmon, Opelousas; M’Kenzie Freeman, Opelousas; Alayna Pierre, Opelousas.
District 5-3A
FIRST TEAM
P Madisyn Fruge, Church Point, Jr, 9-11
P Greta Fontenot, Iota, Sr, 5-5
P Ava Kordish, Pine Prairie, Fr, 6-1
P Brianna Wall, Pine Prairie, Sr, 6-1
C Maycie Hardy, Pine Prairie, Sr, .517
1B Tierane Thomas, Mamou, Jr, .524
2B Kaitlyn Fontenot, Pine Prairie, Jr, .340
3B Kylie Welch, Iota, Jr. .340
SS Peyton DuBose, Iota, Sr, .320
OF Elizabeth Herpin, Church Point, Sr, .350
OF Dixie Guidry, Iota, Sr, .410
OF Asia George, Pine Prairie, Sr, .590
UT Abigail Arnaud, Pine Prairie, Sr, .430
UT Amelia Dailey, Church Point, .365
UT Taylor Douget, Mamou, Jr, .633
UT Macy Dailey, Church Point, Fr, .352
UT Kylie Rider, Mamou, Jr, .490
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Asia Georgie, Pine Prairie
COACH OF THE YEAR
Alycia Hebert, Pine Prairie
SECOND TEAM
P – Joslyn Fruge, Iota; Laura Miller, Church Point; Jennifer Fontenot, Mamou; Hannah Monier, Ville Platte; C – Charly Sensat, Iota; 1B – Alaina Boutte, Pine Prairie; 2B – Katherine Olson, Pine Prairie; 3B – Kenderlyn Doucet, Mamou; SS – Blair Moore, Church Point; OF – Devyn Daigle, Church Point; Maci Wright, Iota; Kelsie Landreneau, Mamou; UT – Caitlyn Klumpp, Iota; Jaiden Richard, Mamou; Aydah Douget, Iota; Gabriel Herpin, Church Point; Ashlyn Robinson, Pine Prairie.
HONORABLE MENTION
CP – Kaleigh Little, Avery Wimberly; MAM – Sara Dupre, Olivia Bruney, Carlee Berzas, Madison Fontenot; IOTA – Britney Leckelt, Brelynn Bordelon, Emma LeJeune; PP – Aubrey Fuselier.
District 6-3A
FIRST TEAM
P Carina Chargois, Kaplan, Sr
P Morgan Malveaux, David Thibodaux, 8th
P Alysa Boutte, Erath, So
C Lauryn Packard, Kaplan, Jr
1B Janyia Small, Kaplan, Sr
2B Kinley Duhon, Kaplan, Sr
3B Molly Sistrunk, Kaplan, Jr
SS Kennedy Marceaux, Kaplan, Fr
OF Noble Hebert, Kaplan, So
OF Kilee Maise, David Thibodaux, Sr
OF Mackenzie Theriot, St. Martinville, So
UT Emma Begnaud, David Thibodaux, Fr
UT Briley LeBeouf, Kaplan, Fr
UT Jamya Duncan, St. Martinville, Sr
UT Hailey Landry, Erath, Jr
UT Courtney Dubois, Erath, Sr
UT Macy Butler, Crowley, So.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Carina Chargois, Kaplan
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brittany LeBeouf, Kaplan
SECOND TEAM
P Raleigh Landry, Erath; Alexis Stelly, Abbeville; Caylie Hebert, St. Martinville; C - Aubrey Desormeaux, Erath; 1B - Desiree Henderson, Abbeville,; 2B - Kyleigh Choate, Erath; 3B - Alysa Huntsberry, Abbeville; Kiersten Perro, Erath; SS - Rylee Minzey, David Thibodaux; OF - Aubrey Savini, David Thibodaux; Haley Landry, St. Martinville; Claire Broussard, Kaplan; Kynnedi Rodriguez, Erath; UT - Khloe Venable, David Thibodaux; Ja'learreia Soelv, Abbeville; Mollie Landry, Erath; Spiritual Guidry, Crowley; Ambre Barras, St. Martinville; Ava Speakman, David Thibodaux; Mallory Speakman, David Thibodaux; Abriana Rubin, David Thibodaux.
District 6-2A
FIRST TEAM
P Alison Begnaud, Lafayette Christian, So
P Bailee Royer, Notre Dame, So
P Samantha Daniels, Port Barre, Fr
P Miya Breaux, Lake Arthur, Sr
C Maci Bergeron, Notre Dame, Jr
1B Abigail Savoy, Notre Dame, Jr
2B Callie Maitre, Notre Dame, So
3B Jill Bourgeois, Notre Dame, Sr
SS Sarah Diaz, Lafayette Christian, Sr
OF Malani Francis, Port Barre, So
OF Alli Manuel, Welsh, Jr
OF Corine Poncho, Notre Dame, Jr
UT Caylyn Henry, Notre Dame, Jr
UT Kennidi Aymond, Port Barre, Sr
UT Morgan Alleman, Notre Dame, Sr
UT Reagan LeGros, Lake Arthur, Sr
UT Stevie Credeur, Lafayette Christian, Sr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Callie Maitre, Notre Dame
COACH OF THE YEAR
Dale Serie, Notre Dame
SECOND TEAM
P – Kendall Watkins, Welsh; Mikah Thibodeaux, Lafayette Christian; Blair Young, Port Barre; C – Jennifer Ipson, Lafayette Christian; 1B – Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur; 2B – Emma Crow, Port Barre; Caroline Cormier, Welsh; 3B – Lauren Hebert, Lake Arthur; SS – Emmalee Mallett, Welsh; OF – Calbey Parker, Lafayette Christian; Katherine Leonards, Lake Arthur; Grace Chelette, Port Barre; UT – Maddie Murrell, Notre Dame; Keleigh Spell, Notre Dame; Kallie Broussard, Lake Arthur; Denay Lacheny, Port Barre; Macey Freed, Notre Dame.
HONORABLE MENTION
LA – Ryli Chevalier; PB – Lexie Johnson, Addisen Martinez; WEL – Chloe Sonnier, Kenzie VanNess; LCA – Cadence Prudhomme, Alyse Boudreaux.
District 7-2A
FIRST TEAM
P Destiny Pierce, Houma Christian, Fr
P Alyssa Soileau, Loreauville, Fr
P Mia Poirier, Catholic-NI, Fr
P Page Meyers, Delcambre, Sr
C Hailey Henry, Houma Christian, Fr
1B Kate Landry, Loreauville, Sr
2B Payton Musso, Ascension Episcopal, So
3B Kaitlyn Romero, Ascension Episcopal, Sr
SS Michelle Sapienza, Catholic-NI, Sr
OF Jodi Suire, Catholic-NI, Sr
OF Xariel Washington, Houma Christian, Sr
OF Rhen Broussard, Delcambre, Jr
UT Laurie Badeaux, Catholic-NI, Sr
UT Magen Fregeau, Houma Christian, Sr
UT Saydi Landry, Loreauville, Fr
UT Madison Hyatt, Delcambre, So
UT Riley White, Catholic-NI, So
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Kate Landry, Loreauville
COACH OF THE YEAR
Christi Crowdus, Houma Christian
SECOND TEAM
P – Linden Musso, Ascension Episcopal; Alyssa Cadwell, Houma Christian; Emily Darden, West St. Mary; Keri’Yona Clavelle, Jeanerette; C – McKenzie Bonin, Loreauville; 1B – Jadyn Yesso, Houma Christian; 2B – Alaya Luke, Houma Christian; 3B – Levi Mclin, Loreauville; SS – Marley Abshire, Ascension Episcopal; OF – Gracie Ransonet, Loreauville; Peyton Robicheaux, Catholic-NI; Lauren Dooley, Delcambre; UT – Braye Bernard, Catholic-NI; Ainsley Dore, Delcambre; Maggie Huffman, Ascension Episcopal; Riley Folse, Houma Christian; Mary DiSalvo, Houma Christian.
HONORABLE MENTION
AES – Caroline Novak, Bella Biggerstaff; CATH – Kayla Broussard, Bailey Mire; DEL – Madison Menard, K’ayna Garry; FRANK – Kaitlyn Marcotte, LaDaerrenika Polidore, Jha’nya Stansberry, A’Derria Richardson; HC – Zoe Armstrong; JEAN – Sierra Villegas, Keyanie Landry, Monisha Edwards; LOR – Janiya Anthony.
District 5-1A
FIRST TEAM
P Blaire Bizette, Catholic-PC, Sr
P Ashley Little, Opelousas Catholic, 8th
C Joelle LeBlanc, Catholic-PC, Jr
INF Annabelle Fontenot, St. Edmund, Sr
INF Macey Marcantel, Opelousas, Sr
INF Blaire Gerald, Opelousas Catholic, Sr
INF Ava Johnson, Sacred Heart-VP, Fr
OF Isabel Guerin, Catholic-PC, Jr
OF Maddie Winston, Westminster, Sr
OF Rylee Labruyere, Opelousas Catholic, Sr
UT Jodie Landry, Sacred Heart-VP, Fr
UT Karleigh Soileau, St. Edmund, Jr
UT Samantha Turnage, Westminster, Sr
UT Hannah Dugas, Catholic-PC, So
UT Rebecca Frey, Catholic-PC, So
UT Taylor Bonaventure, Catholic-PC, Sr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Blaire Bizette, Catholic-PC
COACH OF THE YEAR
Lauren Doucet, Catholic-PC
SECOND TEAM
P – Halle Lafleur, Sacred Heart-VP; Morgan Landry, Catholic-PC; C – Brooklyn Gerald, Opelousas Catholic; INF – Elizabeth McDaniel, Sacred Heart-VP; Olivia LeBlanc, Catholic-PC; Blair Willis, Westminster; Olivia Lormand, Opelousas Catholic; OF – Maddie Jarreau, Catholic-PC; Anna Chapman, St. Edmund; MaryBeth LaFleur, St. Edmund; UT - Kennedy Ardoin, St. Edmund; Blaykelyn Romero, Westminster; Jenna Smith, St. Edmund; Haley Melancon, Catholic-PC; Alice Brown, St. Edmund; Maci Vidrine, Sacred Heart-VP.
District 8-1A
FIRST TEAM
P Kiaya Brown, Covenant Christian, Fr
P Brooklyn Burgess, Hanson, So
P Hallie Crappell, Central Catholic, Jr
P Ava Armentor, Highland Baptist, Fr
C Addie Lovell, Hanson, So
1B Laila Dugar, Central Catholic, Fr
2B Celena Odom, Covenant Christian, Sr
3B Abbie Scully, Central Catholic, Jr
SS Haley Fontenot, Central Catholic, Sr
OF Caroline Finley, Centerville, Jr
OF Emily Lipari, Central Catholic, So
OF Emmie Richard, Covenant Christian, So
UT Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, So
UT Ava Hebert, Vermilion Catholic, Jr
UT Charlotte Lottinger, Covenant Christian, Fr
UT Shelby Mabile, Central Catholic, Jr
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Hallie Crappell, Central Catholic
COACH OF THE YEAR
Linda Sanders, Central Catholic
SECOND TEAM
P – Chelsi Hebert, Centerville; Emmie Richard, Covenant Christian; Olivia Black, Central Catholic; C – Rylee Guthrie, Highland Baptist; 1B – Jessica Suire, Highland Baptist; 2B – Neah Gunner, Centerville; 3B – Madi St. Blanc, Hanson; SS – Ellie Richard, Covenant Christian; OF – Miya Hidalgo, Hanson; Gracie Pintado, Central Catholic; Lori Ledet, Covenant Christian; UT – Amaya Williams, Central Catholic; Samantha Dupree, Vermilion Catholic; MaKenna McDaniel, Centerville; Kinsley King, Hanson; Rylie Theriot, Central Catholic.
HONORABLE MENTION
CENT – Alexis Estay, Kaeleigh Frederick, Avery Brasseaux, Madison Harris; CCMC – Isabelle Hernandez; HAN – Riley Trahan; HIGH – Dusti Abshire, Isabelle Breaux, Mia Mitchell, Marin Barras; VC – Anna Kate Hagle, Kinsley Sellers, Emma Griffin, Zoey Melancon.