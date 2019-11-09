Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
Panthers coach Brent Indest said a growth spurt during the offseason helped Henry blossom into a formidable ball carrier as a senior. Entering Week 10, Henry was fourth in the Acadiana area in rushing with 1,204 yards. It was more of the same for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound fullback on Senior Night against Franklin. Henry led Catholic with 184 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries and also caught a pass for 38 yards. Henry, who hasn't played in the fourth quarter during any district game, drove the Panthers to their seventh straight win and their third straight district championship.
Kendrell Williams, Carencro
Williams doesn't settle for being brought down by one tackler, and Westgate learned that the hard way on Thursday. The Bears' bruising junior halfback rushed for 245 yards and four touchdown on 22 attempts, including scoring runs of 75 and 66 yards. Both of the long touchdown runs came on the first plays of drives, and the 66-yarder sealed a 35-17 win in the fourth quarter. With the victory, Carencro split the District 5-4A championship with the Tigers and St. Thomas More and improved to 8-2 on the season.
Jamarcus Monroe, Rayne
Rayne has been up-and-down offensively throughout the 2019 season, but the Wolves leaned on Monroe, their two-way star, in the regular-season finale against Washington-Marion. During a 40-18 win, Monroe rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries and also caught a pass for 11 yards. Rayne clinched the District 4-4A championship with the victory since it has a head-to-head victory against Eunice, which also went 3-1 in district play. The Wolves, under first-year coach Kaine Guidry, enter the playoffs at 6-4 overall.
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
Roy was responsible for 42 of the 70 points the Vikings registered in a 70-0 win against Westminster Christian to close the regular season. The senior quarterback complete seven of his eight passes for 296 yards and six touchdowns and also recorded a rushing touchdown. Four of Roy's six touchdown passes went to Keon Coleman, who was responsible for 180 yards. With the victory, OC improved to 9-1 on the season and finished second in District 5-1A.
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
Bech saved his best performance of his standout junior season for the regular-season finale against North Vermilion. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound wideout caught six passes for a season-high 229 yards and three touchdowns during the Cougars' 62-14 win against the Patriots. Bech recorded scoring receptions of 54 and 39 yards in the first quarter, as quarterback Caleb Holstein passed for 397 yards and four touchdowns. The 62 points were also a season-high for STM, which improved to 8-2 overall with the win.