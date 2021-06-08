With its baseball program making a deep postseason push last month, Ascension Episcopal didn't have spring football training.
Many of football coach Matthew Desormeaux's top prospects are also standouts on the Blue Gators' baseball squad.
Therefore, when Ascension gets started with fall practice the first week of August, there will be a three-man race to replace Cole Simon at quarterback.
"It's real tough finding a new quarterback when someone like Cole has been there playing for four years," Desormeaux said. "He knew the offense so well."
Cade Dardar. Blaise Blancher and Connor Edmond are all in the running for the signal-caller position.
Dardar, who will be a junior, is an excellent athlete who placed second in the 110-meter hurdles, fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump at the District 7-2A meet this spring.
"Cade mostly played in clean-up duty last year," Desmormeaux said. "He had a really good junior varsity season with a 65% completion rate. He's a good athlete who runs well."
Blancher is a first-team all-state baseball player who is committed to Texas A&M. Last year, he logged snaps at defensive back, running back and quarterback after Simon and Dardar both went down with injuries.
The Blue Gators should be productive at running back with Cole Edmond, Princeton Cahee and Blancher.
"It's one of our strongest positions," Desormeaux said. "Cole is pretty solid. He's probably the fastest and has pretty good hands out of the backfield. If one guy misses, he can take it to the house.
"Princeton is a big, strong kid. Once he gets his shoulders squared and is running downhill, he's hard to bring down. When he runs angry, he's hard to tackle. By Week 7 or Week 8 last year, he had developed into a really good player."
Edmond, who rushed for 120 yards on seven carries in a 28-14 win at Catholic-New Iberia, ran a leg on Ascension's state champion 4 X 400 relay team.
Cahee led the the Blue Gators with 91 yards and two scores in a 35-14 win at Franklin in Week 8.
"Blaise has the most wiggle of the running backs," Desormeaux said. "He's a really good receiver with good moves out of the backfield.
"Cahee will likely be the first guy in there because the others play a lot of defense."
At receiver, the Blue Gators have an exciting player in junior Austin Mills. In a Week 1 rout of North Vermilion, Mills had four catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
"Austin will absolutely be a big-time contributor on offense," Desormeaux said. "He was last year, too.
"He's going to be our guy that will make big plays. He's an exciting player who knows the game well and is a good teammate."
Although 6-foot-5 tight end Jude Ardoin graduated, the Blue Gators have another promising player in 6-foot-4, 185-pound Cole Colligan.
"He has a chance to be a 'Jude-type' receiver," Desormeaux said. "He's actually ahead of where Jude was when Jude was going into his junior year.
"Cole has a chance to be a real dynamic player who can create some mismatches like Jude."
The offensive line lost All-Metro tackle Clay Ancelet, but the group returns three starters in Noah Young, Pierson Peebles and Barrett Hebert.
"Barrett has been starting since he was a freshman," Desormeaux said. "He's a real strong kid. A little undersized but with really good feet.
"Young does a great job at center. If you run the shotgun, you have to be able to snap it accurately or you're going to be in a bind. He knows what he's doing, and Peebles is a 4.0 kid. Those three will be able to help out our new guys."
The defensive line lost three of four starters, including All-Metro end Matthew Remondet, but blue-chip tackle Maxie Baudoin (6-5, 290) is back for his senior campaign.
"Matt and Maxie were a force against the run," said Desormeaux, whose defense allowed only 48 points during the regular season. "I'm expecting Maxie to have a great year.
"He's going to be double and triple-teamed every down. For us to be successful, he'll have to have a great year. It may not be a great year statistically, but it will help us greatly if he can keep blockers off (linebacker) Hayden Cormier."
Ascension (8-1 in 2020) has an elite special teams group with kicker Peyton Woodring and punter Badger Hargett.
"We're very fortunate to have two very good players back there," Desormeaux said. "Peyton only missed two field goals and both were from 45-plus yards. He did a good job kicking off with quite a few touchbacks.
"Badger's average wasn't super long because he pinned so many punts inside of the 10 and 20. He's a great weapon."