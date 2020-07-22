When Governor John Bel Edwards extended phase two until at least Aug. 7 on Tuesday, high school football coaches across the Acadiana area didn’t necessarily have to scrap their game plans for the rest of the summer, but they did have to tweak them somewhat.

The real day of reckoning comes with the next key press conference that dictates Louisiana’s steps after Aug. 7.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the original schedule allowed for teams to begin holding actual football practices Aug. 3 because of losing the entire spring season.

Still being in phase two, that’s not going to happen, so the plans for the first week of August will likely look very similar to all of July.

“I don’t have a real good feel for it to be honest,” Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier said. “I’ve made like three different calendars for August and thrown them all away. So I don’t know. Seriously, I just don’t know.”

Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook said his Pioneers would normally be playing a 7-on-7 against Acadiana High that first week of August.

“It (announcement) drastically change that week,” Cook said. “Now, we’ll see if we can get out of this phase on August 7th.”

That’s news all football coaches in these parts are longing for.

“Yeah, you’re going to end up just grinding the kids up,” Charpentier said. “It’s going to get stale. You have to do something different. We can’t go through half of August doing what we’re doing right now.

“It’s just time for football. The offseason is over. Now it’s time for the season to get here. I don’t know you can ask kids to go through another month of the offseason.”

Cook said that’s why he gave his Pioneers off all this week for a mental break from the repetitive summer workouts of the previous six weeks, figuring Tuesday’s news would dictate what the ensuing two weeks would look like.

“You have to be creative,” Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. “You’re right, that’s definitely something we’ve been thinking about. It’s good to have them in a routine, but the summer routine is different than the August routine. Really, we’re going to have to get creative in how we try to implement some of our schemes in what we’re doing.”

Skains said his Bulldogs got a week off around the July 4 holiday. He said his Bulldogs’ team spirits remain high and so far, the program hasn’t had any positive tests.

“We’ve been rocking and rolling,” he said. “Our kids spirits are still good. Look, I’m very optimistic and I’m portraying that to our kids. I’m letting them know that we’re going to play. If something would happen and all of a sudden, we couldn’t play, it would be devastating. I’ve tried to keep them optimistic, because that’s what I believe.”

Cook said his Pioneers haven’t even worried about using a football during summer workouts yet, while Skains said the Bulldogs have thrown the ball against air … sanitizing each ball after each throw while using multiple balls, of course.

“If the season is not there within sight, you’re going to start losing kids,” Charpentier said. “They’re not interested in the offseason. There are three or four on every team that are, but the kids are interested in playing. Most of them are mature enough to understand that to be good you have to get after it in the offseason, but if playing doesn’t look like it’s coming down the pike, the offseason becomes a lot less interesting.”

If the state doesn’t enter phase three after Aug. 7, chances of the Sept. 4 start date will officially be over.

Cook isn’t so sure we’re not already at that point.

“If we don’t get out of phase two on the 7th, I think we’ll need to start looking at changing something – switching seasons or whatever,” Cook said. “I guess we could still start in October. We’ll see. But at this point, I’d be really surprised if we’re playing a regular season game that first Friday in September.”

Whenever phase three begins, the next big question becomes, how long it’ll take to prepare teams for a regular-season football game?

Like many coaches, Skains suggests “three weeks, if you’ve been doing what you’re supposed to do during the summer.”

Generally Cook agrees, but warns against starting too quickly after an unusual offseason, especially if no scrimmage or jamboree games are played as expected.

“What’s bad is in a scrimmage, kids might go a 12-play series and then get a break,” Cook explained. “Then in the jamboree, they’re sucking a little wind and that’s only a half a game. You’re making progress to having to play 48 minutes.”

In his mind, four weeks might be a safer plan without those build-up games.

“But if you don’t have either of those, huh, we’re going to have to be careful with the kids asking them to play 48 minutes, regardless of how many weeks we have,” Cook added. “I’d hate to see us rush them.”

Despite the frustration, all three coaches remain optimistic there will be football in the fall, especially Skains.

“I just feel like every state that’s touching us and all around us is playing football in the fall, so I have a really good feeling that we’ll be playing,” he said. “Obviously we still have to make sure the governor is going to allow it, but I think it’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when it’s going to happen.

“I believe we’re going to play. I believe we need to play. I know the importance of high school athletics and what it does for kids. I just continue to have faith that the man upstairs is going to let us play.”

Charpentier is still holding out hope for September.

“I’m not saying it won’t happen in October, it might, but I’m not ready to say that early September isn’t still a possibility,” he said. “I’m not losing hope.”

Cook is still trying to adjust.

“I’ve said in a restaurant one time since March,” he laughed. “Lucky they’ve got drive-thru, or I’d be in a bind.

“Think about it, our kids still haven’t been in our field house all summer. You think it’s not crazy right now? So who knows what’s going to happen.”