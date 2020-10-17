Walker Howard, St. Thomas More
In so many ways, the Cougars' duo of quarterback Walker Howard and receiver Jack Bech are joined at the hip. Typically when one puts up big numbers, the other does as well. Howard gets the nod this week with 390 passing yards and five touchdown passes in the Cougars' road win over Catholic High. And oh yeah, Bech had nine grabs for 196 yards and two scores.
Jerimiah Brown, Acadiana
It's not often that a Wreckin' Ram quarterback can be highlighted for putting up big numbers ... especially in the passing game. But first-year quarterback Jerimiah Brown enjoyed one of those rare moments in Friday's 48-7 win over Southside. He only threw seven passes, but connected on six of them for 203 yards and three touchdowns to add that at least the threat of that extra element to the Rams' offense.
Drake Guidry, Opelousas Catholic
He's a senior, but the first-year starting quarterback is off to quite a start. After throwing six touchdown passes in the season opener, Guidry added another five passing touchdowns and a rushing score in Thursday's 41-39 loss to Port Allen. Guidry passed for 347 yards with no interceptions and also ran for 26 and a score on a determined fourth-and-goal run.
Dom Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
Thibodeaux's off to a blazing start this season as the Pios' workhorse running back and finished with 147 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in a commanding 35-6 victory over Kaplan. He also caught two passes for 14 yards, and it's safe to say he's the motor that makes the Pios' offense go in what's been an impressive start to the season at 3-0.
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
Ryan is a special athlete with elite speed and was the focal point of the Knights offense in their blowout victory over the Evangel Eagles. Ryan was just too quick with the ball in his hands for the Eagles to contain, and he finished with 70 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns along with two catches for 73 yards in what was a dominant all-around performance.