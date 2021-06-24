Whenever National Signing Day occurred back in February, Lafayette High star defender Thaos Figaro had yet to find a home for the next four years.
Figaro had multiple Division I offers on the table coming off a dominant senior season, but his father Cedric, who played college football at Notre Dame, advised his son not to feel pressured to sign right away.
After a lengthy recruiting process limited by COVID-19 restrictions, Thaos was able to find his college home, and he signed with the University of Richmond.
“I saw the football program (at Richmond) and how they were doing and saw myself in their future,” Thaos Figaro said. “It’s a great academic school, so I thought it would be a great fit for me both academically and athletically. I never felt pressured that I had to sign on signing day.”
Figaro was also considering Army and Mercer, but he landed on Richmond, an FCS school, and they still had scholarships on the table after National Signing Day.
“Whenever they (Richmond) offered me, I started looking at them,” Figaro said. “It was a mix between other schools. I didn’t make my decision on signing day, so I was looking and saw they (Richmond) had a few scholarships, so I signed. My dad didn’t sign on signing day either, and he said people sign way after. As long as you have the right opportunity to sign, then it shouldn’t matter.”
Figaro’s recruitment was completely virtual as far as meeting with coaches and touring campuses, but he was able to settle on Richmond after staying in contact with the coaches and participating in a virtual tour.
“It (recruiting process) was kind of difficult,” Figaro said. “I had to do a virtual tour. It was just pictures of everything and YouTube videos. The difficult thing was that we couldn’t visit and walk around. The person (at Richmond) recruiting me at first got a new job, but then a new coach came in and started calling me and keeping up to date with me. It was good.”
Figaro projects to be a defensive end at the college level but is versatile enough to play outside linebacker, as he excelled at that position last season with the Mighty Lions.
“I’m going to work out hard,” Figaro said. “I’m probably not as big as some of those guys (at Richmond) right now, but the coaches will get me right. I’m just going to keep playing hard and play my heart out as usual. I’m a defensive end for now. They could maybe move to another position, but I’m planning on playing defensive end.”
Figaro has already moved to Richmond, Virginia, as he opted to move out early and take a summer class to get acclimated to the campus and get extra work in.
“Before I came out here to Virginia, I just worked out every day,” Figaro said. “I’ve been doing two-a-days and been working out over the weekend, just rinse and repeat. They (Richmond) have a bridge to success program for any incoming freshman coming on campus, and I’ve also been working out at the same time.”
Figaro’s goal is to help the team in whatever way he can, and there’s a good chance he sees playing time as a true freshman due to his high motor and work ethic.
“I understand there’s no such thing as coming in and starting immediately,” Figaro said. “That’s only reasonable, but if I do get to play, I’ll be grateful and will play my heart out whether it’s the first or fourth quarter. I know I’m not going to be the only one, so I’ve just got to go out there and play my heart out. The coaches offered me for a reason, so I’ve just got to show them and work hard.”