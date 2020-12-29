On one sideline, Acadiana High will be seeking its second consecutive state championship — and sixth overall.

Across the field, Alexandria Senior High will be vying for the first championship in program history.

The two squads will face each other in the Class 5A state championship showdown Wednesday at Northwestern State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The sixth-seeded Trojans defeated Slidell, Haughton, Zachary and West Monroe in the postseason to earn the school’s historic title game appearance.

Tied 17-17 with West Monroe in the second half of the Dec. 18 semifinal matchup, the Trojans used a pair of fourth quarter fumble recoveries to steal the momentum and rattle off 16 unanswered points for the 33-17 victory.

“We felt like we had a few opportunities late second quarter, early third, to really put some distance between us,” said Alexandria coach Thomas Bachman. “But we just didn’t do that, we didn’t really create that distance there.

“They scored late third to tie it at 17 and then in the fourth quarter we were able to get those scores and kind of put some distance and give us some breathing room. It was a battle, we knew West Monroe was going to continue to fight.”

The top-seeded Wreckin’ Rams knocked off Covington and East Ascension before recording consecutive shutouts of Mandeville in the quarterfinals and Destrehan in the semis to earn the repeat opportunity.

The last time these two squads met, in the first round of the 2016 5A playoffs, ended with a 52-0 Acadiana shutout win. But Acadiana knows they have a difficult task ahead of them this time around if they’d like to retain the title following last year’s 8-3 title win over Destrehan at the Superdome.

The Rams have used its highly-effective veer offense and a stout defensive unit to cruise through the regular season and postseason, but they haven’t faced a team quite like Alexandria.

“They’re a really good football team,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “Anyone who beats Zachary, at Zachary, and West Monroe in the semis — they’ve only lost one game this year and it was to West Monroe in the regular season — is a tough team to beat.

“They’ve got a lot of seniors who have played in a lot of big games, so it’s going to be a tough matchup. We’re just going to have to play well up front on both sides of the ball. Of course, the turnover battle is always big. We’re just going to have to have a good week of practice and be locked in for the game.”

Alexandria is led offensively by quarterback Judd Barton (89-150-5, 1304 yds, 18 TDs), running backs Jarvis Newton (82-424, 9 TDs) and Chris Gray (95-461, 3 TDs) and wide receivers Tray Culbert (38-668, 5 TDs).

Furthermore, tight end Shield Taylor is a Stanford signee, offensive lineman Dylan Dauzart is an ULM signee and linebacker Jermaine McNeal leads the defense.

On the other side, Cam George, Walter Bob and Trey Bossier anchor Acadiana's elite defensive line and hope to wreak havoc in the backfield. Derreck Bercier Jr. and Caleb Arceneaux lead the linebacking corps while Draulin Anthony and Ian Montz will seek to limit big plays in the secondary for the one-loss Rams.

Though it’s not the biggest offensive line the Rams’ defense has faced this year, defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold says the Trojans front line presents plenty of problems in other ways.

“Their offensive line is not the biggest we’ve seen,” said Seibold. “We saw Ruston, and East Ascension, and Destrehan, who all had really big offensive lines, but they’re the most well coached offensive line we’ve seen. They get after you. They come off flat and they hit you in the mouth. They’re extremely well coached and they’re probably as physical an offensive line as we’ve seen, so they present some real challenges ... they do a tremendous job and we’ve got our hands full.”

Offensively, the Rams’ trio of running backs Tyvin Zeno (145-868, 10 TDs), Kevan Williams (73-626, 6 TDs) and Omiri Wiggins (137-906, 8 TDs) will be difficult to slow down. Especially when you throw junior starting quarterback Jerimiah Brown into the mix of running threats.

With this year’s unprecedented season being riddled with additional COVID-related issues, the championship games are being played a bit later in the month than usual.

Holding practices around the holiday season hasn’t thrown off either team’s focus though.

“I don’t it’s been challenge so far, to be honest,” Bachman said. “You want them to enjoy the holidays, you want them to enjoy their family and all the things that this time of the year brings with it, but when we’re in the building, or we’re in meetings or out on the practice field we focus on the task at hand. These kids have done that well for the most part, they know where we are and what’s at stake. We’re going to pour everything we have into that preparation, everyone’s going to be excited come Wednesday night.”

“They’ve adapted extremely well this year,” McCullough said of his Rams. “I don’t think it (the holiday schedule) changes much. In a normal year it would, but this year our kids have adapted so much to different changes and being here at practice when they’re not at school that day that, it’s not really a change. They’re used to coming to practice when we’re not in school.

“It’s been difficult but these are some resilient kids and they’ve worked extremely hard. It’s been a long process if you go back to late May or early June, it’s been about seven months that they’ve been putting in time ... they’ve done a tremendous job to get to this point.”