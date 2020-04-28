His senior season was off to a great start.

North Vermilion baseball coach Jeremy Trahan can now only imagine the numbers standout Hayden Durke would have posted this spring.

Durke had also taken several steps in opening the eyes of Major League Baseball scouts.

Yet, as the month of May approaches, the UL signee is left wondering if there will even be a big-league draft this summer.

And like most high school seniors, Durke was looking forward to reaping the benefits of completing 12 years of schooling.

Somehow, though, the 6-foot-2 right-hander remains positive and looking forward to the future — despite all the things he’s already lost and what he could possible miss out on in the coming months.

“It’s hard,” Durke said. “Everybody looks forward to graduation and all the things that get to happen to you when you’re a senior in high school. It is tough, but I try to look at the bright side of things.

“I’m taking day by day. There’s nothing that I can really do about it. I’m just controlling what I can control and playing it by ear.”

In eight games for the Patriots before the coronavirus shutdown, Durke was 2-0 with a 0.00, allowing five hits, two walks and striking out 20 in 8⅓ innings.

Even more, Durke was hitting .550 in 20 at-bats with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

“He was going to have a big year,” Trahan said. “He was pretty much untouchable on the mound when he threw and he had three home runs through eight games. He was going to have a special year.

“I really feel bad for him. He had put everything to together. He works hard. But he’s taking it pretty well.”

Instead of moping, Durke has maintained his focus. He’s on a high-protein diet to keep his weight up and works out three to four times a week.

“I’m running long distances, riding a bike and throwing a bullpen every five days,” Durke said. “I’m just staying in the swing of things in case it picks up earlier than we’re expecting this summer.”

It remains unclear if there will be any travel ball this summer, or if there’s a draft. It is clear, however, why Durke had caught the attention of pro scouts.

On the day North Vermilion’s team was informed its season was suspended, Durke held an impromptu bullpen session on the field anyway for five scouts.

“If they have the draft, I think he’s got a realistic possibility to being taken fairly high,” Trahan said. “I was hearing talk anywhere from the third to sixth round. He was up to 97 this fall. … up to 96 twice in the spring, so the velocity is there.

“He was 91 to 93 and some days 95-96 with a good change-up and a plus curve ball.”

No, he isn’t able to relish in his potential, but Durke hasn’t lost his composure.

For the record, he’s totally open to listening to any organization that might draft him, if there is a draft. Currently, the possibilities range from no draft to a five-round version to a 10-rounder.

“I’m not going to get my hopes up for this year’s draft,” Durke said. “I don’t even really know what’s going to happen when the draft comes by. I might get picked or I might not get picked.

“I try not to think too highly about it. That way I don’t let myself down too hard whenever the draft comes around and say my name doesn’t get picked.”

If the draft doesn’t work out, Durke won’t be downtrodden. He’s already too excited about playing college ball with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“It’s an amazing option,” Durke said. “You kind of go off on your own. You don’t have your parents there to help you out. You have things you have to worry about that you don’t usually have to worry about. I’m ready for it. It’s going to be an awesome experience and turn me into a better man.”

Durke also isn’t concerned about creating a role for himself on UL’s roster because of the extra year of eligibility awarded to five seniors.

“I love it actually,” he explained. “It’s not so much about competition to me. I look at it as with those seniors coming back, I can learn from those seniors about things the underclassman didn’t really experience.

“They’ll have stories and maybe have gone through situations that others haven’t gone through yet that they can teach me. So I kind of look at it as a good thing.”

Trahan is convinced “if he goes to UL that he can help them immediately.”