Covering high school sports certainly comes with its own challenges, but in the 21 months I’ve done so on a full-time basis in the Acadiana area, I felt truly unprepared for only one event.
That would be covering the LHSAA state softball tournament at Frasch Park in Sulphur for the first time last year.
Until this year, softball was the only the sport in which the state tournament started in the quarterfinals. Last year was the second year that the softball playoffs were split between select and nonselect schools, so 95 teams punched tickets to the three-day state tournament.
Six of those 95 quarterfinalists came from the Acadiana area, which, admittedly, is a small fraction. But the quarterfinals demand coverage of every local team, and never before had I try to cover more than one game at a time.
I found myself trying to cover three quarterfinal games that all started at the same time. Fortunately, two of them were played on fields adjacent to each other, but the third was on the opposite side of the park.
It was overwhelming, to say the least.
But no one should care about the minor gripes of a reporter because, really, the old state tournament format was more physically taxing on the teams that reached the finals. Every finalist played their championship game on the same day they played their semifinal, which, frankly, is ridiculous.
But starting this year, the tournament will be played over two days, instead of three, and feature only the semifinals and finals, which will not happen on the same day.
“I think it makes a little bit more special if your kids have to win a little bit more to get (to the state tournament),” said Notre Dame coach Dale Serie, whose top-seeded team will the Division III playoff with a 29-0 record and won’t play until the quarterfinals.
When the proposal to change the format passed at the LHSAA’s 2018 convention, it only mandated that two games aren’t played on the same day, but, logistically, that meant the tournament couldn’t remain three days.
Of the area coaches I spoke to — all of teams that have strong chances of making deep runs in the postseason — most agree the change is positive. It’s not all for the same reasons, however.
“I’m not sure how I feel about it,” said North Vermilion softball coach Joy LeBlanc, whose program won the 2017 Class 3A title and is seeded second this year. “I think they have some good parts to it. We try to just take it game by game, so I haven’t thought that far in advance. But I think it’s great that, if you get that far, it’s one game a day instead of two on the Saturday. I think that’s a good thing.”
In the case of Crowley — who reached the Class 3A semifinals last year and earned the No. 4 seed this year — the Ladies odds of getting back to the semifinals could be higher with the opportunity to host a quarterfinal game.
“With the opportunity to host it is definitely going to be huge,” said Ladies coach Josh Schrader. “Because last year, you hope (the atmosphere) is not too big of situation (for your girls). Whereas you’re kind of controlling that with having (the quarterfinal game) at home. Now it’s more positive energy for yourself than just everything around. So I think that could turn into a huge advantage.”
The situation for Catholic-New Iberia is different, however. The Panthers, the No. 5 seed in Division III, have been eliminated in the quarterfinals the last two years, so Catholic coach Jennifer Moneaux believes her players will be even more motivated to win a quarterfinal game this year if a trip to the state tournament is on the line.
“It’s kind of working in my favor in the sense of making my girls work harder,” Moneaux said. “In order to get to where they want to be down the road, they’ve got to make to make it to the semis. I think it’s a good thing. I kind of like.”
Though he agreed the semifinals and finals shouldn’t be played on the same day, Beau Chene coach Thad Dickey, the president of the Louisiana High School Softball Coaches Association, preferred the old format of the quarterfinals being a part of the state tournament. The Gators, which not been to the state tournament since 2007, received the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A bracket, their highest seed in program history.
“To me, logically, spread it out — quarterfinals all on this day, semifinals and then the finals — but I understand the difficulty with Sulphur and scheduling and hotels,” Dickey said. “I get all the logistics part, but I really wish the quarterfinals would be put back together with the semis."