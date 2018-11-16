Justin Ibieta fired seven touchdown passes and Country Day raced out to a 28-point lead, overpowering Ascension Episcopal of Lafayette 58-35 on Friday night in a Division III playoff game at Country Day.
The No. 2-seeded Cajuns (11-0) will meet reigning state champion Catholic-New Iberia next Friday night at home. The winner will advance to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the Division III championship game.
“I couldn’t have written a (better) script in the preseason. This is how I would have written it,” Country Day coach Joe Chango said. “To have a chance to play the defending state champ to get to the Superdome for a program, a school, and a community that’s never done anything like that ... it’s a beautiful thing for Country Day.”
Ibieta's seven touchdowns went to five different receivers against No.7-seeded Ascension Episcopal (9-3). He completed 23 of 28 passes for 398 yards. Ibieta added a 1-yard run for an eighth score.
“Justin’s getting better at (our offense),” Chango said of the junior quarterback. “He knows more about our offense. We knew some things were going to be open tonight that didn’t involve our key (receivers).”
Ibieta threw four touchdown passes and gained 247 yards in the first half alone. He did that on only 12 attempts, completing 10, six of which were for more than 15 yards.
The Cajuns converted each of their six first half possesions into scores and led 38-7 by halftime.
By the time Ascension Episcopal marched 80 yards for its only first-half points, Country Day had a 28-7 advantage.
Ibieta hit two long passes in the first half. He found Dylan Simmons for a 79-yard score that made it 21-0 and then found Christian Becnel racing across the back line of the enz zone for 38-yard TD with only 17.6 seconds left until halftime.
The Cajuns' final score of the opening half came two plays after the Blue Gators went for a fourth down at the Cajuns 44 in the final 30 seconds.
Runningback Jhalen Brown gained 288 yards on 27 carries for the visitors
“They’re a good football team and that back is a heckuva runner. He’s a load to bring down,” Chango said. “We knew he was going to have some big plays on us and we’d just have to survive them.”
Brown had only 13 yards on his first four carries, and by the time he carried the ball a fifth time for a 19-yard gain, Country Day was leading 21-0.
Even with a 44-14 lead with less than five minutes left, the Cajuns remained aggressive on offense, adding two more TD passes.
“We’ve got to keep the pedal to the metal,” Chango said. “We’ve come back late too many times against other teams to let that happen to us.”