Louisiana Tech's coaching staff didn't give up on its recruitment of St. Thomas More quarterback Caleb Holstein, who originally committed to Harvard in late June.
After persuading him to take an official visit a week ago, the Bulldogs succeeded in their quest to land the prolific passer when Holstein announced Monday his pledge to Louisiana Tech.
"I would not have switched anywhere else," Holstein said. "I'm very familiar with their staff and the campus and town. I'd been wanting to go there for a while."
Holstein will take a grayshirt, which means that he will count towards Tech's 2021 recruiting class.
"They came and talked to me about the opportunity to sign late," he said. "I was very interested. I took an official visit and then sat on it for a week before I decided to flip my commitment.
"I had spent a large amount of time with their coaches during the recruiting process, and most of them are still there. In particular, coach (Skip) Holtz and coach (Joe) Sloan are still there."
The idea of spending his college years in a small town in Louisiana as opposed to a huge city across the country made a difference for Holstein, who led STM to the Division II state title as a senior.
"I really like the town of Ruston," he said. "It's a place where I can see myself spending the next four to five years.
"It was difficult to tell Harvard about my change of plans, especially this late in the recruiting process, but they wished me the best of luck."
Louisiana Tech operates on a quarter system. Students can take classes during four quarter sessions each academic school year.
"I'll be reporting a quarter late, which will allow me to count towards next year's recruiting class," Holstein said. "The Tech coaches liked my abilities. We had discussed that since the beginning of my recruitment.
"Coach Sloan, the offensive coordinator, liked my ability to command the field. I love how I'll be able to fit in with their offense. It's very similar to what we did at STM. There's a lot of spread offense, and being able to see what Tech does offensively excited me."
Griffin Hebert, a Tech receiver and STM alum, helped the Bulldogs recruit Holstein.
"Griffin said the guys up there are really good guys," Holstein said. "He loves the coaches. The offense is similar to ours at STM, and he said it's not too hard to pick up.
"He was a starter this past season at receiver. His position, traditionally, is more of a blocking receiver at Tech, but he was able to have a good year with 30 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns. He transformed that position."
During his prep career, Holstein threw for close to 10,000 yards with over 100 touchdowns, setting school records in both categories. He is ranked as the No. 30 prospect in Louisiana by Rivals and the No. 34 pro-style quarterback in the nation.