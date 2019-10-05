The Lafayette High Mighty Lions literally squeezed out a victory with a two-point conversion in the final minute of Friday's game to improve to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in District 3-5A play.
It was a unique situation entering the game. Lafayette High had not beaten Sulphur since 2010.
The Golden Tors, though, entered the game with major question marks. During the week, Sulphur fired head coach Cecil Thomas, leaving longtime assistant coaches Jean Duhon and Randy Baggett to try to hold things together. Those coaches go back to the glory days of Sulphur — going to the state finals in the Superdome in 2006.
Consequently, the Tors didn't cooperate with all those thinking it would be an easy victory for the Lions. The Tors went back to the basics.
“They were able to make us get a one backer look by formation and then got a hat on hat to get ahead in the sticks," Lions coach Rob Pool said.
The Tors' first drive of the game was peppered with runs by junior running back DJ Harris and junior quarterback Jacob Clark. The running was complimented by unexpected quick passes using the read option.
“They (Tors) kept us off balance the whole first half with the run pass option,” Pool said.
One of those quick passes to sophomore receiver Tag Stelly enabled the Tors to cross midfield and drive deep into Lions territory, but penalties stalled this first drive forcing a Sulphur punt.
The Lions' offense was also effective in spots but penalties and a failure to make plays resulted in zero points after two possessions.
The Lions were averaging 44.5 points a game but the Tors defense and team as a whole seemed inspired to play, even with the loss of their head coach after only four games.
“We wanted to create an environment of structure starting on Tuesday with practice and wanted kids to fly around and have some fun,” Baggett said.
This paid off in the second quarter as the Tors got their first points at the 6:19 mark with a 32-yard field goal by Hayden Habetz for a 3-0 lead. With 4:17 remaining before halftime that inspired defense got a rare interception from Xan Saunier.
Linebacker Trey Penigar’s interception started an 80-yard drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown off the read-option fake to junior receiver Braylen Walker at the 1:16 mark.
The extra point made it 10-0.
Another Sulphur interception with 47 seconds remaining could have been disastrous because Tors linebacker Austin Tramointe had nothing but green grass in front of him, however he was tackled upon intercepting. The Tors were then driving for a third score after New York Giant great Jumbo Elliott’s great nephew and 6-5 junior receiver Gavin Elliott, made a catch deep into Lions territory, but penalties and a sack by defensive lineman Malik Nelson ended that threat and the first half.
The game was a tale of two halves, however, as the Tors were not as effective in the second half. Teams traded possessions throughout the third quarter, but All-State caliber kicker Jacques Comeaux got the Lions first score with a 37-yard field goal at the 1:08 mark for a 10-3 score.
In the fourth quarter, it became a nail-biter. After trading possessions, another 40-yard Elliott reception put the Tors deep in Lions territory and seemingly on their way to their first victory, but a stingy Lions defense led by Oliver Craddock, Braylon Celestine and Chris Derouselle prevented a a fourth-down conversion. That set the stage for Saunier’s first fourth-quarter winning drive of 2019.
Saunier used pinpoint passing to Kavon Vallaire and Logan Spears to get the Lions into Tors territory.
"We never lost confidence and knew we could do it," Spears said. "The play was a stretch glance I run the post because it was there all night we just had to execute."
Derezz Landry capped the 73-yard drive with a sensational touchdown run for his seventh of the year and a 10-9 score with 55 seconds remaining in the game.
Pool then rolled the dice and went for the 2-point conversion and the win.
"I thought with with them (Sulphur) not having any timeouts and it only being 3 yards we could win the game there,” Pool said.
Landry, after being hit at the 2-yard line by two defenders, somehow powered his way to the the goal line and squeezed through for 2 points and the 11-10 lead.
“Even if we wouldn’t have made the two-point conversion, we would have kicked the onside with Comeaux," Pool said.
The game Tors did not quit however, driving into Lions territory with seconds remaining. The drive was stopped by a Christian Vincent interception ending an eight-game losing streak to the Tors.
“Lafayette High had not been doing well in the past but it takes discipline and raising men to create change," assistant coach Derrick Miles said. "This is not the same Lafayette High from the recent past and change has arrived. Coach Pool talked about the never-give-up attitude of his team. We did that in the offseason, in the weight room and running and leadership. They say in a program you got to learn how to compete then you got to learn how to win. I think we now know how to win."