ABBEVILLE - Many offenses showed signs of rust after a long offseason in week one of the season.

The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators didn’t contribute to that trend in a 48-13 blowout win over North Vermilion on Saturday at Wildcat Field in Abbeville.

“We’re just very prepared,” AES sophomore receiver Austin Mills said. “Everybody knows the offense very well. Everybody knows their job.”

Mills worked with senior quarterback Cole Simon to exploit North Vermilion’s defensive game plan for several reasons.

One, the Blue Gators were very motivated.

“I was thinking things were fixing to happen,” Mills said. “Just come out strong. We have a good quarterback in Cole Simon. We’re just fired up to be here. We weren’t sure if we were going to have a season or not, so we wanted to come here with attitude and bring it to them.

“Just run good, crisp routes, make catches and get up field.”

Secondly, the Patriots put extra defenders in the box and basically dared Ascension to throw it.

Simon may not have completed a high percentage, but four of his seven completions went for big yardage to build a big early lead.

“That’s a big part of it,” AES coach Matt Desormeaux said of the value of a senior quarterback. “He did a really good job tonight.

“Cole executed really well. He made some really good decisions and our receivers ran some really good routes.”

Simon threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns with Mills being the biggest target with four receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a really good little player,” Desormeaux said of Mills. “We’re high on him. We know he’s going to do some really good things. He runs really good routes. We worked on certain things this week.

“We felt like we had a pretty good plan with some different combinations to put their secondary in a bind. It worked out pretty well.”

Mills caught a 65-yard touchdown to build a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter and later added a 48-yard score to make it 41-0.

“He (Mills) ran good routes, but the guys around him ran really good routes too to draw that open,” Desormeaux said. “It was an all-around team. It wasn’t just what he did, it was what Willie Kerstetter did, what Logan Overton did and Cole making the right reads and getting the ball to where it needed to go.”

The running game wasn’t a big part of the attack, although Cole Edmond had 35 yards on five carries and also added a 71-yard interception return for a score as well.

Reserve quarterback Cade Dardar added two rushes for 42 yards and a score.

The defense played a huge role in the win, including interceptions from Blaise Blancher and Hayden Cormier for three as a unit.

“I feel like we have a really good defense this year,” Desormeaux said. “Upfront, we have a lot of guys who played a lot last year. Technically, we may only have four returning starters, but we rotate guys a lot on the defensive line.

“We have one returning starter in the secondary, but the other three guys played a lot.”