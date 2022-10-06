Northside spoiled Peabody Magnet's homecoming last Saturday when the Vikings won 40-34 on a last-second touchdown run by sophomore JaNathan Bonnet.
The victory was especially impressive due to the fact that the Vikings were playing without eight starters who were suspended after a Week 4 brawl resulted in a double forfeit for Northside and McKinley.
"We put our heads together as coaches when we found out the eight starters were suspended," Vikings coach John Simmons said. "A lot of freshmen played. At the end of the day, it was 'next man up.'"
During practice last week, Simmons started feeling confident despite the uphill battle his team was facing.
"I knew Saturday would be different by just the response at practice," he said. "The kids were upbeat. They were following instructions. It was up tempo and high energy.
"These kids were ready. They wanted to play and did exactly what we wanted them to do. The game plan was perfect."
Bonnet was all over the field against Peabody, rushing for 148 yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass and averaged 43 yards per punt with a long of 47 yards.
The 3-2 Vikings host 4-1 Lafayette Christian on Friday in a District 4-4A opener.
STM's Altmann settling in
St. Thomas More quarterback Sam Altmann has been the most accurate passer in the area through the first half of the season, completing 61 of 89 attempts for 928 yards and nine touchdowns.
The junior, who ranks fourth among area passers despite sharing reps at times with Will Taylor, completed 22 of 27 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 42-21 win over Denham Springs.
"We had a couple drops on top of that," Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. "Sam has become more and more accurate as he's gotten more varsity snaps under his belt.
"His decision-making is more steady, and his physical ability is coming along. It's really exciting because when you get into coaching, you want to see kids develop. To see him develop from a freshman until now, and see that smile on his face, it feels good to know you've been a part of his growth."
Altmann and Taylor have spread the ball around to several receivers, including Christian McNees (19-398, 5 TDs) Connor Stelly (15-247, 3 TDs), and Hayes Moncla (16-189, 2 TDs).
The 4-1 Cougars, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, begin District 4-4A play at home Friday against North Vermilion.
Cecilia's Davis stepping up
For the second straight year, Cecilia has lost its starting quarterback to injury in the first half of the season.
Last year, Alex Soileau suffered a ruptured spleen which prompted Bulldogs coach Dennis Skains to move running back Diesel Solari to quarterback.
Two weeks ago, Solari tore his ACL in a win over Crowley, and star receiver Germonie Davis has taken over at quarterback.
Davis thrived in last week's 25-24 win at Notre Dame, rushing for 106 yards on 23 carries with a score and completing 10 of 21 passes for 185 yards.
"We're lucky enough to have athletes who can transition and change positions," Skains said. "The mark of a true team is the way they adapt.
"Germonie is taking it as a senior leader. A lot of people may not know that he is only 400 yards away from becoming the school's all-time receiving leader. His entire family has been waiting for it to happen. I don't know if he can break the record and we can win football games at the same time, but he's here to win. In his mind, he respects winning more than records."
The 4-1 Bulldogs travel to 2-3 Breaux Bridge this week in a District 4-4A opener.